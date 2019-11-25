Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : NAB chosen to help implement First Home Loan Deposit Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 02:13pm EST

NAB is looking forward to helping even more Australians get into the property market for the first time after being selected by the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) to offer mortgages under the Federal Government's First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.

'We are proud to be chosen to partner with the Federal Government and NHFIC on the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme,' NAB Chief Customer Officer Consumer Banking Mike Baird said.

'Every year our bankers help more than 15,000 Australians achieve their dream of owning their first home. This Scheme is a fantastic way of helping even more customers, allowing them to potentially save thousands of dollars on their mortgage.'

The Scheme will be operational from 1 January 2020.

Ahead of this date, customers can check their potential eligibility on the NHFIC website, with updates to be provided on the NAB website in the lead-up to January 1.

Mr Baird said NAB was the only major bank to have a special rate for first homebuyers - currently 2.88% p.a. fixed for two years.

'We see this appointment as a great endorsement of NAB's home loan offering and our support of Australians looking to buy their own home for the first time,' Mr Baird said.

Background

  • The First Home Loan Deposit Scheme is a new initiative of the Australian Government to support eligible first home buyers purchase a home sooner. The Scheme will provide a guarantee to allow eligible first home buyers on low and middle incomes to purchase a home with a deposit of as little as 5 per cent.
  • As NHFIC has made clear in its RFP documentation, the competitiveness of loan products offered by a bank, including interest rates and other fees, is a key evaluation criterion for selection as a participating lender in the scheme. The quality of the customer experience has also been a paramount consideration for NHFIC in selecting participating banks.
  • In support of the Scheme and NAB's commitment to first home buyers, NAB will not charge eligible customers higher interest rates than equivalent customers outside of the Scheme.
  • The average loan size for First Home Buyers is $300,000.
  • Since March 2017, NAB has been the only major bank to have a special rate for first home buyers, with the rate currently 2.88% p.a, fixed for two years.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 19:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
02:13pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB chosen to help implement First Home Loan Deposit S..
PU
01:53aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
11/20NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Media Release - NAB reaches agreement to settle class ..
PU
11/20Australia's Westpac slapped with 23 million money laundering breaches
RE
11/20NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB reaches agreement to settle class action
PU
11/18New Zealand to ramp up monitoring of NAB unit over capital calculation errors
RE
11/18NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Reserve Bank of New Zealand Asks NAB Unit to Increase ..
DJ
11/18NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : nabtrade dedicates a day of brokerage to help our farm..
PU
11/14NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Addressing Climate Change and Environmental Sustainabi..
PU
11/14NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Divergent Views On National Australia Bank
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 129 M
EBIT 2020 9 873 M
Net income 2020 6 320 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,37%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,14x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,05x
Capitalization 74 996 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,25  AUD
Last Close Price 26,08  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary A. Lennon Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Anthony K. T. Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED9.18%51 266
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.98%410 159
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%298 458
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%281 482
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.80%229 570
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.71%204 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group