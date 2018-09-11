Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (NAB)
  Report  
National Australia Bank : NAB first of the big four to make changes to broker commissions

09/11/2018 | 02:32am CEST

NAB is making changes to how mortgage broker commissions are calculated, in line with recommendations of the ASIC Broker Remuneration Review and Sedgwick Retail Banking Remuneration Review.

From November 2018, NAB will calculate the upfront commission a broker receives for a home loan based on the amount drawn instead of the total approved facility, and net of any offset facility.

This will mean, for example, that if a customer receives a $500,000 home loan and puts $100,000 of that loan into an offset account, the broker will receive commission on the drawn amount of $400,000.

NAB Executive General Manager of Broker Partnerships, Anthony Waldron, said NAB is committed to mortgage broking as a channel of choice for consumers, and that this change will support brokers to continue to put customers' interests first.

'Mortgage brokers play an important role in helping Australians arrange their home loans, and NAB continues to value and support them,' Mr Waldron said.

'We recognise that Australians increasingly use mortgage brokers, and we want to continually improve as an industry to deliver the best outcomes for Australians.'

Mr Waldron is also Chair of the Combined Industry Forum, which is made up of industry bodies, lenders, mortgage brokers and their representatives, aggregators, introducers, and consumer groups.

'As an industry, we are working together to make changes that are focused on doing the right thing, and to improve consumer trust,' Mr Waldron said.

The Combined Industry Forum (CIF) released its reform package in December 2017 - six principles that members are committed to implementing to ensure better consumer outcomes, preserve and promote competition and consumer choice, and improve standards of conduct and culture in mortgage broking.

The industry has also proposed a standard definition for 'good customer outcomes', which looks at the size and structure of the loan, affordability, responsible lending requirements and individual customer needs.

In coming months, NAB will make further changes in line with the agreed principles of the Combined Industry Forum to ensure better consumer outcomes and improved standards of conduct and culture, while preserving competition in mortgage broking.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 00:31:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 18 267 M
EBIT 2018 8 874 M
Net income 2018 5 720 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 7,10%
P/E ratio 2018 13,00
P/E ratio 2019 11,48
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,17x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,04x
Capitalization 76 200 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 31,0  AUD
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Gregory Thorburn Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Kenneth Ross Henry Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony K. T. Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.-5.75%54 142
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.90%384 216
BANK OF AMERICA4.54%308 237
WELLS FARGO-5.39%276 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%273 103
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.28%228 469
