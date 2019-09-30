Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

(NAB)
National Australia Bank : NAB launches mobile digital receipt with Slyp integration

09/30/2019 | 05:03pm EDT

NAB has launched a new digitised receipt product allowing customers to easily digitise any paper receipt, through the NAB Mobile App.

The solution developed in partnership with Australian fintech provider Slyp, makes keeping invoice records easier for customers by enabling them to scan and store receipts.

NAB Executive General Manager Small Business, Leigh O'Neill said the Slyp feature would save valuable time for people running small businesses who are constantly on the move.

'Our small business customers continually ask us for ways we can help them save time on administrative requirements, to allow them to spend more time with their own customers,' Ms O'Neill said.

'This feature in our Mobile App provides customers with a simple and easy way to access the many receipts they collect, which is particularly helpful for managing administration and tax requirements and can also provide peace of mind for proof of purchase or product warranty needs.

'The integration with Slyp is another example of how we're investing in digital tools to help our small business customers, building on initiatives like our QuickBiz Loan offering, our partnership with Xero to make payments easier and improvements we've made to Internet Banking and NAB Connect.'

The in-app 'receipts' function represents the first phase of Slyp's capabilities to be rolled out into the NAB Mobile App. The next phase being deployed in coming months, will allow participating retailers to send customers automated digital receipts via the NAB Mobile App - eliminating the need to scan.

NAB will be the first Australian bank to deploy the smart receipt technology with Slyp.

'We're excited about what's in store for our customers as we continue working with Slyp to improve the capabilities of this feature with the potential to deliver things like warranty reminders, streamlined loyalty and targeted offers, in addition to providing the productivity and convenience benefits,' Ms O'Neill said.

Since launching in early September, the new feature has already had more than 15,000 receipts digitised by customers.

Small business owner and manager of Master Dry Cleaners, Luke Hudson said 'I'm impressed with level of detail and intuitive reading of all the line items within the receipt scan. The ability to add notes is also a real plus and will save me time in the long run, when I need to pass on information to my accountant.'

For more information about the digital receipt solution click here.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 21:02:05 UTC
