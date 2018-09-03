Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.
National Australia Bank : NAB moves on grandfathered commissions

09/03/2018 | 05:57am CEST

NAB has today announced NAB Financial Planning (FP) and NAB Direct Advice will no longer accept grandfathered commissions from NAB Wealth superannuation and investment product providers.

Around 32,000 superannuation and investment customers will benefit through fee rebates and reductions, totalling approximately $11 million, with effect from January 1, 2019.

NAB FP and NAB Direct Advice will also work with external product providers to have grandfathered commissions currently paid to them applied for the benefit of members.

'We need to continue to focus on customers and keep finding ways to improve, to lift and to rebuild trust,' NAB Group CEO Andrew Thorburn said.

'To do this we must continue our important work to transform the bank to be simpler, faster - and better.'

NAB supports a complete move away from grandfathered commissions at an industry level - but will continue to honour obligations to aligned advisers and independent financial advisers under FOFA legislation.

This is a complex issue for the industry, and NAB believes the right framework needs to be in place to appropriately transition off grandfathered commissions.

We look forward to working with the wider industry and regulators to ensure this is done in a considered way in line with community and customer expectations.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 03:56:04 UTC
