Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  National Australia Bank Ltd.    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

(NAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : NAB removes 100 fees for customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

National Australia Bank is removing more than 100 fees from across its products and services, as part of a fee clean-up program.

By the end of September NAB will no longer charge:

  • Legal fees for business lending customers, which currently attract more than 2000 complaints per year
  • 'Repeat statement fees' when customers request bank statements
  • Fees applied when issuing or cashing foreign currency (fee applied on top of conversion rate)

Customers can also now cash cheques up to $1500 with no fees attached[1], using a new mobile cheque deposit feature in the NAB Mobile Banking app.

NAB Chief Customer Officer, Rachel Slade said the fee blitz which began in May, was part of NAB's commitment to reduce complexity, be simpler and faster for customers - and reduce complaints.

'NAB has built-up far too much complexity, including the way we have applied fees and charges to our products and services,' Ms Slade said.

'We're listening to customer feedback and making changes to fees, so there's less of them and they're simpler and easier to understand.

'It's an important milestone to eliminate 100 fees and the need for an entire 'Legal fees and charges booklet' detailing fees previously charged to business lending customers.

'These improvements are a welcome change for our customers and we anticipate it will simplify our business too, with thousands less calls for information and support coming to our customer contact centres,' Ms Slade said.

A $10 monthly service fee for access to NAB Connect was removed in July. Since that time, customer applications have increased five per cent.

More than 8,000 customers have saved on $15 credit card late payment fees, following the introduction of a waiver for customers who had paid the minimum monthly amount due on time in the 11 previous months.

NAB has sent more than 1.8 million SMS credit card payment reminders to customers since launching in March 2019. Actions including the SMS reminders and $15 late payment fee waiver initiative have helped in an estimated 30 per cent reduction in credit card late payment fee complaints[2].

'It's really pleasing to see indications that the removal of fees and supporting initiatives we're putting in place are having a positive impact for our customers,' Ms Slade said.

[1]Business customers should be aware that transaction fees may apply to electronic transactions including deposits on certain business accounts. Service fees may also apply if you request additional services in relation to cheques submitted for deposit using the service. These fees are set out in Business Banking Fees - A guide to fees and charges

[2]Calculated on the four-month average from April to July 2019 compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 23:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
07:08pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB removes 100 fees for customers
PU
09/24NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB partners with growth-focused fintech, Symple Loans..
PU
09/24NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB accelerates strategy to be Australia's best busine..
PU
09/22NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : becomes inaugural signatory of the UN Principl...
PU
09/20FACTBOX - TRADERS IN TROUBLE : how does Mitsubishi's loss stack up?
RE
09/20NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Alison Rose gets top job at RBS, first woman to lead m..
RE
09/13RECORD LOW RATES DELIVER COMPETITIVE : regulator
RE
09/10MORE THAN A KICK : Statue celebrates iconic Tayla Harris moment
PU
09/09NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB announces QLD and NSW bushfire relief package
PU
08/28NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : A new $2.4 million banking hub for Tamworth
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 17 672 M
EBIT 2019 9 467 M
Net income 2019 5 781 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,55%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,87x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,65x
Capitalization 86 025 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,14  AUD
Last Close Price 29,92  AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,94%
Spread / Average Target -5,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman-Elect & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Executive General Manager-Finance
Robert A. Melrose Executive General Manager-Retail Banking
Anthony K. T. Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.24.30%58 441
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.19%375 105
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION17.45%269 382
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%266 397
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%214 357
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.26%191 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group