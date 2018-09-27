National Australia Bank : NAB response to Slater and Gordon class action announcement

National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) confirms that Slater and Gordon today announced a class action against NAB and MLC Ltd.

NAB Chief Legal and Commercial Counsel, Sharon Cook, said NAB has not yet been served with any legal proceedings from Slater and Gordon.

'We will consider carefully any allegations when we receive the claim.

'We encourage NAB customers who have questions regarding our products and services to talk to their banker or contact us.

'NAB is committed more than ever to making sure customers come first, always. We have made changes, and will continue to make changes to transform our business - to serve customers better and to build trust,' Ms Cook said.

A dedicated hotline has been established for NAB credit card insurance customers on 1300 051 056.