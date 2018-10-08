Log in
National Australia Bank : NAB welcomes ASIC ban against former banker

10/08/2018 | 07:18am CEST

NAB welcomes ASIC's decision to ban a former NAB banker who was investigated by ASIC for loan fraud.

ASIC today announced its decision to permanently ban Mr Matthew Alwan from engaging in credit activities and providing financial services.

Mr Alwan was terminated from his employment with NAB in November 2015 and NAB reported Mr Alwan to ASIC in early 2016.

The ban follow NAB's announcement of a remediation program for home loan customers in November 2017, after an internal review found some home loans may have been submitted with inaccurate customer information and/or documentation, or incorrect information in relation to NAB's Introducer Program.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 05:17:03 UTC
