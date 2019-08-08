Log in
National Australia Bank : New class of NAB Mini Legends revealed

08/08/2019 | 09:36pm EDT

View Downloadables

A new class of NAB Mini Legends has launched today, featuring some of the game's most recognised players.

Back for a fourth year, the latest NAB Mini Legends campaign features mini versions of Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (Essendon), Bachar Houli (Richmond), Tayla Harris (Carlton), Justin Westhoff (Port Adelaide) and Richelle Cranston (Geelong).

Earlier this year, NAB put the call out to football fans to nominate which 2019 AFL or AFLW player they wanted to see as the next Mini Legend.

Carlton's Tayla Harris was the standout fan-favourite and will feature in the latest campaign.

NAB Executive General Manager, Marketing and Customer Experience, Suzana Ristevski said this year's Mini Legends campaign reflects the passion showed at grassroots footy played across Australia.

'NAB Mini legends always reminds me of the excitement I used to see on my kids' faces each Saturday morning at Auskick when they were little,' Suzana said.

'I'm particularly impressed that women are so well represented in this year's line-up - I hope this year's recruits inspire a whole new generation of players.'

'NAB Mini Legends celebrates our partnership with the AFL and AFLW, and our support for footy at all levels from NAB AFL Auskick to the big time.'

AFL General Manager - Commercial, Kylie Rogers said the AFL was delighted to see the fourth iteration of the NAB Mini Legends come to life.

'Grassroots football is at the core of many communities around Australia, with over 260,000 junior and youth clubs across the country' Ms. Rogers said.

'In partnership with the AFL, NAB AFL Auskick continues to provide care for our future generations in supporting their passions through continued learning and development of their skills on and off the field.

'The new NAB Mini Legends campaign highlights the enthusiasm Australian children have for the game, connecting them with their idols from both the AFL and NAB AFLW.'

The campaign will launch on Thursday 16 August with a television ad, which shows the Mini Legends waking up as their AFL and AFLW heroes.

NAB has been a partner of the AFL since 2002 and has sponsored Auskick since 2006. NAB also sponsors NAB AFL Academy, NAB AFL Rising Star and is the naming rights sponsor for the NAB AFL Women's competition.

The new NAB Mini Legends line-up:

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti - Essendon

Bachar Houli - Richmond

Tayla Harris - Carlton

Justin Westhoff - Port Adelaide

Richelle Cranston - Geelong

For further details, please visit www.nab.com.au/afl

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 01:35:05 UTC
