NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/06
27.8 AUD   --.--%
04:34pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Profit Hit by Customer Remediation
DJ
04:25aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for MPP
PU
11/04NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

National Australia Bank : Profit Hit by Customer Remediation

11/06/2019 | 04:34pm EST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB.AU), one of the nation's biggest banks, recorded a 14% fall in its annual profit after being slugged by a jump in customer-remediation charges.

Net profit declined 14% to 4.8 billion Australian dollars (US$3.31 billion) in the 12 months through September from A$5.54 billion the year before, NAB said Thursday.

Cash earnings, a measure followed by analysts that strips out discontinued operations and items the bank considers non-core, were 11% lower at A$5.1 billion but up 0.8% year-over-year at A$6.55 billion if US$1.45 billion in large one-time items were excluded.

NAB said it would pay a dividend of A$0.83 a share for the second half of the year, steady on the interim payout, which was cut 16% in the first reduction in bank's half-yearly dividend in a decade.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.09% 0.68827 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 0.00% 27.8 End-of-day quote.15.75%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 17 354 M
EBIT 2019 8 326 M
Net income 2019 4 923 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,96%
P/E ratio 2019 16,4x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,31x
Capitalization 79 930 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,55  AUD
Last Close Price 27,80  AUD
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Wayne Chronican Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth Ross Henry Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony K. T. Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED15.75%55 228
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.96%404 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.49%295 219
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.31%292 115
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.67%225 425
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.93%209 611
