National Australia Bank : Profit Hit by Customer Remediation

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB.AU), one of the nation's biggest banks, recorded a 14% fall in its annual profit after being slugged by a jump in customer-remediation charges.

Net profit declined 14% to 4.8 billion Australian dollars (US$3.31 billion) in the 12 months through September from A$5.54 billion the year before, NAB said Thursday.

Cash earnings, a measure followed by analysts that strips out discontinued operations and items the bank considers non-core, were 11% lower at A$5.1 billion but up 0.8% year-over-year at A$6.55 billion if US$1.45 billion in large one-time items were excluded.

NAB said it would pay a dividend of A$0.83 a share for the second half of the year, steady on the interim payout, which was cut 16% in the first reduction in bank's half-yearly dividend in a decade.

