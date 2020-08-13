Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/13
18.01 AUD   -1.48%
05:23pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Reports 3Q Profit Drop -- Update
DJ
04:38pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Reports 3Q Profit Drop
DJ
08/12Virus resurgence drives New Zealand shares lower, Australia falls
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Australia Bank : Reports 3Q Profit Drop -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 05:23pm EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--National Australia Bank Ltd. warned the outlook remains highly uncertain after volatile markets and low interest rates combined to drive a decline in third-quarter earnings.

The bank saw its closely watched net interest margin stay broadly stable, though it flagged further remediation costs, adding that the "amounts and timing remain uncertain."

"The Covid-19 pandemic continues to challenge our customers and our bank, with varied impacts across industries and communities. The outlook remains highly uncertain," NAB said.

NAB, the country's fourth-largest bank by market value and the biggest business lender, recorded an unaudited net profit of 1.50 billion Australian dollars (US$1.07 billion) for the three months through June. No comparable figure was disclosed, but it compares with a profit of A$1.70 billion reported by the bank a year ago.

Cash earnings, a measure adjusted for fair value and hedging movements and is the basis for calculating dividend payouts, was A$1.55 billion, which NAB said fell by 7.0% against the same quarter a year earlier.

Compared with its first-half quarterly average and excluding large notable items, cash earnings increased by 24%, NAB said. Third-quarter revenue was also up 10% on the average of the first half on higher markets and treasury, and the bank said expenses for the quarter rose 2%.

"Achieving our target of broadly flat fiscal 2020 expenses is now increasingly challenging, in part reflecting Covid-19 related effects such as additional customer support and workout resources," the bank said.

It noted that this is also expected to impact cost growth in fiscal 2021.

NAB in April launched a A$3.5 billion capital raising, while also slashing its interim dividend by 64% as it responded to upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Its peers, Westpac and ANZ, both deferred making decisions on their interim dividends, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia this week said its final dividend would be A$0.98.

NAB said Friday that action to strengthen its balance sheet is allowing it to support customers and keep the bank safe.

Credit impairment charges fell by 2% to A$570 million compared with the first-half quarterly average. There was a rise in the ratio of impaired assets and loans overdue by 90 days or more against gross loans and acceptances by 9 basis points to 106%.

NAB said this was primarily due to increased delinquencies in its Australian home loan portfolio, where customers were not part of its pandemic-related loan deferral program.

NAB reported a 51% drop in cash earnings for the six months through March to A$1.44 billion. The result was dragged down by A$1.04 billion in one-off charges, including higher credit impairment charges and mark-to-market losses on its liquids portfolio within Markets and Treasury.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
05:23pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Reports 3Q Profit Drop -- Update
DJ
04:38pNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Reports 3Q Profit Drop
DJ
08/12Virus resurgence drives New Zealand shares lower, Australia falls
RE
08/11Commonwealth Bank Cash Earnings Slide on Covid-19 Impairments -- Update
DJ
08/11NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : quaterly sales release
08/10Australian shares hit 3-week high as COVID-19 cases stabilise
RE
08/10NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australia business conditions improve, but new lockdow..
RE
08/10Asian stocks set for cautious start amid renewed U.S.-China tensions
RE
08/09NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : MLC Wealth appoints Chief Risk Officer
PU
08/09Australia Immigration Halt Is a Cautionary Lesson for Other Nations
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 649 M 12 617 M 12 617 M
Net income 2020 3 366 M 2 407 M 2 407 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 3,30%
Capitalization 59 150 M 42 389 M 42 284 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 35 245
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,92 AUD
Last Close Price 18,01 AUD
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-26.88%43 046
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.15%313 720
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.33%246 230
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.11%231 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%190 045
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.67%135 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group