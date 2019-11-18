National Australia Bank : Reserve Bank of New Zealand Asks NAB Unit to Increase Reserves

New Zealand's central bank has required the National Australia Bank's New Zealand unit to hold more capital in reserves after finding that it had misreported its assets.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said Tuesday the NAB unit made errors in calculating its assets on a risk-weighted basis over several years.

The unit, known as Bank of New Zealand, didn't breach its minimum capital requirements at any stage, the central bank said.

Further errors are likely to be identified so it was prudent to increase BNZ's capital requirement by 250 million New Zealand dollars (US$159.9 million) until the problems are rectified, RBNZ Deputy Gov. Geoff Bascand said.

Banks in New Zealand have been reviewing their capital management after the central bank tightened supervision. In May, the central bank revoked ANZ New Zealand's accreditation to determine by itself how much surplus capital it needs to hold.

