MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  National Australia Bank Ltd.    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

(NAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : Royal Bank of Scotland appoints Alison Rose as CEO

09/20/2019 | 02:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed Alison Rose as its new chief executive, becoming the first major British lender to appoint a woman to its top job.

Rose, who was widely tipped to get the role, will succeed outgoing CEO Ross McEwan on November 1. He is due to join National Australia Bank as their next chief executive.

Rose has worked at the bank for 27 years and takes on the role at a pivotal time for the lender, as British banks prepare for the economic fallout if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal next month.

She will also be tasked with further patching up RBS's damaged reputation and trying to return the bank to private hands, more than a decade after its 45 billion pound state rescue in the financial crisis.

"Following a rigorous internal and external process, I am confident that we have appointed the best person for the job," RBS Chairman Howard Davies said in a statement.

Rose will receive a fixed base salary of 1.1 million pounds a year plus a fixed share allowance set at 100% of her salary. That's up slightly from McEwan who has a base pay of 1 million pounds a year, plus a 100% fixed share allowance.

However Rose's pension will be set at 10% of her salary in line with other RBS employees, compared to McEwan who is receiving 350,000 pounds a year in pension funding.

British banks have been criticised by investors this year for giving their executives more favourable pension arrangements than the rest of their workforce.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. 1.60% 29.79 End-of-day quote.21.81%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP 1.96% 208.5 Delayed Quote.-4.01%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 17 672 M
EBIT 2019 9 467 M
Net income 2019 5 741 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,66%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,77x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 84 300 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,14  AUD
Last Close Price 29,32  AUD
Spread / Highest target 5,05%
Spread / Average Target -4,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Gregory Thorburn Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Kenneth Ross Henry Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony K. T. Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.21.81%57 304
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY22.68%381 659
BANK OF AMERICA21.02%277 574
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%266 941
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.18%215 503
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.68%192 480
