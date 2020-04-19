Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
News 
News

National Australia Bank : Signals A$1.14 Billion Earnings Hit

04/19/2020

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--National Australia Bank Ltd. will take a 1.14 billion Australian dollar (US$723.6 million) hit to its first-half earnings, including more customer-remediation provisions and an impairment of its MLC Life business.

The bank lender said it had lifted provisions for customer remediation by A$188 million after tax, which will reduce its Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio by around 6 basis points.

NAB said a change to its software capitalization policy will reduce earnings by A$742 million after tax, while the impairment of the carrying value of its investment in MLC Life will shave a further A$214 million from its 1H result.

"The change to the software capitalization policy and impairment of NAB's investment in MLC Life have no impact on the group's CET1 ratio," the bank said.

At the same time, NAB announced a reporting change for its Wealth division. Starting with its first-half result, NAB's Wealth business will be reported as a separate segment called MLC Wealth and will no longer be part of Consumer Banking.

"The group's 1H results announcement will include individual divisional reviews for both Consumer Banking and MLC Wealth," NAB said.

The bank said it would provide further information about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on NAB's earnings and balance sheet including provisions, combined with capital and dividend implications at its first-half result in May.

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 17 894 M
EBIT 2020 9 241 M
Net income 2020 5 156 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,31%
P/E ratio 2020 9,70x
P/E ratio 2021 9,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,73x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,73x
Capitalization 48 787 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 19,65  AUD
Last Close Price 16,39  AUD
Spread / Highest target 70,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-0.43%31 001
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.72%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.77%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.90%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%138 824
