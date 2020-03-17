Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : Statement from NAB CEO Ross McEwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 12:51am EDT

Please find below a note from NAB CEO Ross McEwan sent to NAB employees today about COVID-19.

Tuesday 17 March 2020

+++

Hi everyone,

As we continue to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we want to provide you with an important update.

We have been notified that one of our colleagues on the ground floor at 700 Bourke Street has tested positive for COVID-19.

In consultation with health authorities, we are vacating the 700 Bourke Street building and will have it pandemically cleansed. All colleagues from 700 Bourke should go home and continue to work from home. We plan to have 700 Bourke Street ready for colleagues to return to work later this week. We will advise you as the situation becomes clearer. Please regularly review your emails and Workplace for information.

The Executive Leadership Team and I are thinking of our colleague and we wish them a speedy recovery. The health and wellbeing of you and your immediate family is the most important thing. We understand you might be worried. If you have children in the Childcare Centre on Level 3 we understand that you will have been contacted by Little Stars at Southern Cross to collect your children.

What is happening next?

The Health Department is working through a contact tracing exercise to determine who might be at risk of contracting the virus and will speak with at risk people directly and discuss what that means. If you are not contacted by the Health Department, your risk is low.

We are arranging for the 700 Bourke Street building to be pandemically cleansed. We plan to have it ready for colleagues to return to work later this week. We will advise you as the situation becomes clearer. Please regularly review your emails and Workplace for information.

Health authorities will be in contact with anyone who is considered a close contact and they will be advised to remain at home for the isolation period.

The safety and wellbeing of all our colleagues and customers is our priority. We understand you may be experiencing heightened stress during this event. We want you to know we are continuing to monitor the situation closely, keeping those who are affected in our thoughts, and are listening carefully to the questions and concerns we receive from you.

Continuing to use good hygiene practices is the best way to prevent the spread of all illnesses. This includes regular hand washing, avoiding touching your face and making sure you stay home if you're unwell. The Health Department also recommends avoiding shaking hands.

Lastly, I want to thank you all for everything that you are doing to support each other and our customers. We will get through this together.

Take care,

Ross

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 04:50:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
12:51aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Statement from NAB CEO Ross McEwan
PU
03/16Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
RE
03/12NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB withdraws the NAB Capital Notes 4 offer
PU
03/12NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB CEO statement on economic stimulus
PU
03/10NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : MLC Wealth platforms deliver greater value for clients..
PU
03/06NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Becoming a substantial holder for HLS
PU
03/05NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Mike Baird decides to leave NAB
PU
03/04NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for HLS
PU
03/03LendInvest offers 'green' financing for UK property borrowers
RE
03/01NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Two-thirds of Australian SMEs impacted by bushfires, N..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 118 M
EBIT 2020 9 733 M
Net income 2020 6 054 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,97%
P/E ratio 2020 8,09x
P/E ratio 2021 7,81x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,62x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,60x
Capitalization 47 417 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 25,33  AUD
Last Close Price 16,12  AUD
Spread / Highest target 89,2%
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-25.25%33 382
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.79%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-43.47%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.49%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.37%139 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group