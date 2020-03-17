National Australia Bank : Statement from NAB CEO Ross McEwan

Please find below a note from NAB CEO Ross McEwan sent to NAB employees today about COVID-19.

Tuesday 17 March 2020

Hi everyone,

As we continue to monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we want to provide you with an important update.

We have been notified that one of our colleagues on the ground floor at 700 Bourke Street has tested positive for COVID-19.

In consultation with health authorities, we are vacating the 700 Bourke Street building and will have it pandemically cleansed. All colleagues from 700 Bourke should go home and continue to work from home. We plan to have 700 Bourke Street ready for colleagues to return to work later this week. We will advise you as the situation becomes clearer. Please regularly review your emails and Workplace for information.

The Executive Leadership Team and I are thinking of our colleague and we wish them a speedy recovery. The health and wellbeing of you and your immediate family is the most important thing. We understand you might be worried. If you have children in the Childcare Centre on Level 3 we understand that you will have been contacted by Little Stars at Southern Cross to collect your children.

What is happening next?

The Health Department is working through a contact tracing exercise to determine who might be at risk of contracting the virus and will speak with at risk people directly and discuss what that means. If you are not contacted by the Health Department, your risk is low.

We are arranging for the 700 Bourke Street building to be pandemically cleansed. We plan to have it ready for colleagues to return to work later this week. We will advise you as the situation becomes clearer. Please regularly review your emails and Workplace for information.

Health authorities will be in contact with anyone who is considered a close contact and they will be advised to remain at home for the isolation period.

The safety and wellbeing of all our colleagues and customers is our priority. We understand you may be experiencing heightened stress during this event. We want you to know we are continuing to monitor the situation closely, keeping those who are affected in our thoughts, and are listening carefully to the questions and concerns we receive from you.

Continuing to use good hygiene practices is the best way to prevent the spread of all illnesses. This includes regular hand washing, avoiding touching your face and making sure you stay home if you're unwell. The Health Department also recommends avoiding shaking hands.

Lastly, I want to thank you all for everything that you are doing to support each other and our customers. We will get through this together.

Take care,

Ross