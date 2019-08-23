Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  National Australia Bank Ltd.    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

(NAB)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/23
27.34 AUD   -0.18%
01:44aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Sued Over Loan-Introducer Program
DJ
08/22NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : ASIC civil proceedings on Introducer Program
PU
08/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : Sued Over Loan-Introducer Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 01:44am EDT

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australia's corporate regulator has sued one of the country's biggest banks over a program that paid fees to unlicensed individuals who pushed prospective borrowers its way.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission said proceedings against National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAB.AU) have begun in the Federal Court. It alleges that between September 2013 and July 2016 the bank accepted information and documents to support consumer-loan applications from third-party introducers who weren't licensed to engage in credit activity. If found guilty, NAB could face a maximum fine of over 500 million Australian dollars (US$337.8 million).

Sharon Cook, chief legal and commercial counsel for the Melbourne-based bank, said NAB took the legal action seriously and would carefully assess the allegations.

The suit comes in the wake of evidence revealed as part of a case study presented during last year's sweeping royal-commission probe of misconduct in the country's financial industry. Since the commission released its final report in February, regulators have pledged to step up legal action against financial-services providers.

"Throughout the royal commission we heard clearly that our actions need to change to meet the expectations of our customers and the community," Cook said, adding that was why the bank in March said it would end referral payments to "introducers" and in November 2017 established a compensation program to help impacted customers.

The regulator said its allegations relate to the conduct of 16 bankers who accepted loan information and documents from 25 unlicensed introducers involving 297 loans. It has asked the court to impose a civil penalty, which carries a maximum penalty of A$1.7 million to A$1.8 million for each breach.

ASIC claims that by receiving information from introducers that went beyond a limited remit of "spot and refer," NAB breached Australia's National Credit Act. Under the bank's program, introducers were only meant to provide the bank with the name and contact details of potential customers.

The bank operated one of the country's largest such referral programs, and the regulator in its court filing said the program was profitable, involving almost 46,000 loans totaling more than A$24 billion between 2013 and 2016.

"This conduct exposed customers and NAB to the risk of wrongful conduct by the introducer, including possible fraud. It also exposed customers to a risk that loans would be advanced to them that were unsuitable," the regulator said.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.67545 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. 0.88% 27.39 End-of-day quote.13.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
01:44aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Sued Over Loan-Introducer Program
DJ
08/22NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : ASIC civil proceedings on Introducer Program
PU
08/19LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/18Australian regulator promises big bank lawsuits by year-end - media
RE
08/15NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB's new philanthropic financing model tackles homele..
PU
08/13NAB Quarterly Profit Benefits From Flat Costs, Revenue Growth -- Update
DJ
08/13NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB Quarterly Profit Lifted by Flat Costs, Margin Expa..
DJ
08/12NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : LendInvest Secures GBP200 Million For Buy-To-Let Mortg..
DJ
08/09NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : tests cashless payment for small, solo merchants
AQ
08/09Aussie, New Zealand dollars seen defying gravity, even as gravity wins out - ..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 17 855 M
EBIT 2019 9 448 M
Net income 2019 5 741 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,06%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 4,41x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,23x
Capitalization 78 751 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 27,91  AUD
Last Close Price 27,39  AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Gregory Thorburn Group CEO, MD & Executive Director
Kenneth Ross Henry Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony K. T. Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.13.59%53 264
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.37%344 030
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%261 976
BANK OF AMERICA9.29%250 673
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.00%198 275
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%186 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group