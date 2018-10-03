Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.
National Australia Bank : Suzana Ristevski appointed NAB EGM Marketing and Customer Experience

10/03/2018 | 07:38am CEST

NAB has today announced the appointment of Suzana Ristevski as Executive General Manager, Marketing and Customer Experience.

Suzana first joined NAB in January 2017 as General Manager, Business Bank Marketing & Customer Strategy, and has been acting Executive General Manager, Marketing since July 2018.

Chief Customer Experience Officer, Rachel Slade explained that NAB has brought together the Marketing and Customer Experience teams to help drive a single customer experience strategy for NAB.

'Over the past year and a half we have invested heavily in building our customer experience capabilities. This change is about strengthening our customer experience capability further, to deliver on common goals across our marketing and customer experience teams. Ultimately, this is about driving faster decision-making focussed on our customers as we listen and act differently,' Ms Slade said.

'Suzana is a great leader and has already been instrumental in bringing together Marketing and CX into one business, along with providing clear leadership direction to the team.'

Ms Ristevski said she is excited to step into the role.

'I see incredible value in bringing customer experience and marketing together to deliver better experiences and communications that are absolutely focussed on our customers,' Ms Ristevski said.

'I feel incredibly lucky to lead such a wonderful group of marketing and customer experience experts.'

About Suzana Ristevski -

Prior to joining NAB in January 2018, Suzana worked in various marketing and product leadership roles at GE, Optus Telecommunications, Medical Benefits Private Health Insurance Fund and 20th Century Fox in London.

Suzana is also a member of Melbourne Renegades Board of Directors, a BBL cricket team, and sits on the Marketing Advisory Board at Monash.

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 05:37:04 UTC
