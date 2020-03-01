Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

National Australia Bank : Two-thirds of Australian SMEs impacted by bushfires, NAB survey shows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 05:18pm EST

Two-thirds of Australian SMEs have been directly or indirectly impacted by the recent bushfires, with business disruption, higher insurance and other costs and lower customer confidence cited as key factors keeping business owners awake at night.

More than 70 per cent of small businesses say the fires will continue impacting their business over the next three months, according to a new report released today by NAB.

NAB Chief Customer Officer Business and Private Banking Anthony Healy said the findings would help NAB continue to identify where it could best support customers as they rebuild.

'We know that many families and businesses face an uncertain future and we recognise the significant impact the fires have had on cashflow, loss of customers and supplier disruption,' Mr Healy said.

'Business owners have also shared the physical and mental health impact of the bushfires, including describing the unsettling effects of having to send employees home and sending customers away due to poor air quality.'

Owners of utility and wholesale trade businesses expect to be most affected over the next three months, at 81 per cent and 79 per cent respectively.

Approximately 75 per cent of both the transport and storage sector and agricultural businesses say they expect to be feeling the effects of the bushfires for at least 12 months.

In response to the devastating bushfires in late 2019 and 2020, NAB announced $1 billion in concessional loans at a reduced rate to support customers affected by natural disasters to rebuild their businesses. The NAB concessional loans includes support in restructuring existing facilities to assist in repairs, restocking or the re-opening for business.

'This funding builds on our existing disaster relief measures and addresses very specific needs identified by our customers that interest free or reduced rate loans are what helps most during this critical time,' Mr Healy said.

NAB has welcomed the Federal Government's establishment of a National Bushfire Recovery Agency and the $2 billion Recovery Fund and has worked closely with the Agency and other partners to assist impacted communities over recent months.

'Regional businesses and agribusinesses are incredibly resilient and government and banks are working together to help them through this,' Mr Healy said.

'Our bankers will continue to visit businesses and regional communities over the coming weeks to assess requirements and provide support. We encourage all of our NAB customers to contact their local banker as we are ready to assist,' Mr Healy said.

NAB business and agribusiness customers wishing to access the concessional loans can contact their local banker or 13 10 12 (8am-5pm, Mon-Fri; 9am-1pm, Saturday - AEST/AEDT).

Key findings of Part 1: NAB SME Bushfire Impact Survey include:

  • 2 in 3 Australian SMEs indicate their businesses have been directly or indirectly impacted by the recent bushfires.
  • While bushfire conditions have now improved, 7 in 10 SMEs expect the bushfires to continue impacting their business over the next 3 months.
  • 1 in 2 small business owners said interest free or reduced rate loans would help most during this critical time.
  • The most common impacts for business in vulnerable bushfire areas include temporary disruption (55%),
  • insurance/higher costs (37%), lower customer confidence (31%) and disruption to travel (31%).

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2020 22:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
02/27NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Defence of the Grandfathered Commission Class Action
PU
02/25NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB Capital Notes 4 Replacement Prospectus
PU
02/24NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/20NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB offers gambling restriction option in app
PU
02/17NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Appendix 2A NAB Capital Notes 4
PU
02/13NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : 2020 First Quarter Pillar 3 Report
PU
02/12Australia's NAB considers strategy revamp, share sale
RE
02/12NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Posts Flat 1Q Profit From A Year Ago
DJ
02/10Australian Dollar Sinks as Investors Brace for Coronavirus Slowdown in China ..
DJ
02/10NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : quaterly sales release
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 248 M
EBIT 2020 9 902 M
Net income 2020 6 235 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,50%
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,98x
Capitalization 73 831 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,29  AUD
Last Close Price 25,10  AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED5.12%47 961
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.93%356 919
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.25%263 783
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.29%248 763
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.88%203 258
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-21.06%167 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group