National Australia Bank : becomes inaugural signatory of the UN Principl...

National Australia Bank (NAB) has joined more than 130 banks from around the globe in becoming inaugural signatories of the United Nations' (UN) Principles for Responsible Banking.

The Principles require signatories to implement a program of work over four years encompassing alignment; impact and target setting; clients and customers; stakeholders; governance and culture; and transparency and accountability.

NAB CEO and Chairman-elect, Philip Chronican, said:

'Customers need banks to be clearer and more transparent about how products and services create value for them and their communities.

'The UN Principles are consistent with NAB's determination to serve our customers better and create a culture that builds, maintains and preserves trust.'

