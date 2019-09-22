Log in
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD.

(NAB)
National Australia Bank : becomes inaugural signatory of the UN Principl...

09/22/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

National Australia Bank (NAB) has joined more than 130 banks from around the globe in becoming inaugural signatories of the United Nations' (UN) Principles for Responsible Banking.

The Principles require signatories to implement a program of work over four years encompassing alignment; impact and target setting; clients and customers; stakeholders; governance and culture; and transparency and accountability.

NAB CEO and Chairman-elect, Philip Chronican, said:

'Customers need banks to be clearer and more transparent about how products and services create value for them and their communities.

'The UN Principles are consistent with NAB's determination to serve our customers better and create a culture that builds, maintains and preserves trust.'

Disclaimer

NAB - National Australia Bank Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 02:01:01 UTC
