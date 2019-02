After its year-long inquiry, the Royal Commission named NAB Chief Executive Andrew Thorburn and Chairman Ken Henry as standing out from their peers by appearing unable to understand or learn from past misconduct at the company.

While the Royal Commission recommended referring some of Australia's biggest money managers to regulators for possible further action in 24 cases, it largely avoided naming individuals.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)