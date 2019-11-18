Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New Zealand to ramp up monitoring of NAB unit over capital calculation errors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 11:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands in the main entrance to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand located in central Wellington, New Zealand

New Zealand's central bank said on Tuesday it was stepping up monitoring of National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) subsidiary Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) after identifying errors in the lender's risk capital calculation process.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which supervises the banking sector, said BNZ had made three capital calculation errors that resulted in misreported risk-weighted assets over a number of years.

"It is now required to increase the risk weight floor of its operational risk capital model from $350 million to $600 million capital," the RBNZ said in a statement.

The new requirement comes months after the RBNZ in May revoked the licence of rival ANZ Bank New Zealand to calculate its own operational risk capital due to "persistent" control failures.

The RBNZ is due to announce whether it will radically increase the amount of capital banks must hold on Dec. 5.

BNZ has not breached its minimum capital requirements, the regulator said.

"However, given the likelihood that further compliance issues will be discovered during the review and remediation, the Reserve Bank regards a precautionary capital adjustment as prudent," Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand said in a statement.

"The additional capital overlay will be removed when remediation is complete."

Sam Perkins, BNZ's chief risk officer, said the bank was "disappointed to have not met RBNZ's guidelines," and that the bank was strengthening its processes.

"We are making good progress on addressing this issue and expect to have it completed next year," Perkins said.

The largest lenders in New Zealand are all owned by Australia's "Big Four" banks - NAB, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ), Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac Banking Corp.

The regulator's capital proposal would require them to boost the collective capital they hold in New Zealand by about NZ$20 billion ($12.78 billion).

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Charlotte Greenfield in Wellington; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED -0.43% 25.3 End-of-day quote.3.88%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.09% 0.67978 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -0.43% 80.34 End-of-day quote.11.47%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.19% 27.31 End-of-day quote.14.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.07% 0.6389 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. -1.32% 0.375 Delayed Quote.-13.64%
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION -0.68% 26.45 End-of-day quote.6.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
11/18New Zealand to ramp up monitoring of NAB unit over capital calculation errors
RE
11/18NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Reserve Bank of New Zealand Asks NAB Unit to Increase ..
DJ
11/18NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : nabtrade dedicates a day of brokerage to help our farm..
PU
11/14NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Addressing Climate Change and Environmental Sustainabi..
PU
11/14NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Divergent Views On National Australia Bank
AQ
11/14NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/08NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Nab announces nsw bushfire relief package
PU
11/07NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB 2019 remuneration outcomes
PU
11/07Australia's 'Big Four' banks post second year of lower returns
RE
11/06NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : full-year profits shrink 13.6 percent
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 18 129 M
EBIT 2020 9 873 M
Net income 2020 6 320 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,08%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 4,24x
Capitalization 78 533 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 28,25  AUD
Last Close Price 27,31  AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman-Elect & Group Chief Executive Officer
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Chief Financial Officer
Anthony K. T. Yuen Independent Non-Executive Director
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED14.83%54 133
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.69%406 208
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.64%296 209
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.69%284 971
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%200 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group