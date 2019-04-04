Log in
National Bank Holdings Corporation : Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release

0
04/04/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) expects to report its first quarter financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 272-6762/ (615) 800-6832 (International) using the Conference ID of 8699564 and asking for the NBHC First Quarter Earnings conference call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call's completion through May 8, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (United States) / (404) 537-3406 (International) using the Conference ID of 8699564. The earnings release and an on-line replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation 

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 105 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado and Hillcrest Bank in New Mexico, Texas and Utah. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Arizona and Colorado. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: bankmw.com, cobnks.com, hillcrestbank.com or nbhbank.com. Or, follow us on any of our social media sites:

Bank Midwest: facebook.com/bankmw, twitter.com/bank_mw, instagram.com/bankmw;
Community Banks of Colorado: facebook.com/cobnks, twitter.com/cobnks, instagram.com/cobnks;
Hillcrest Bank: facebook.com/hillcrestbank, twitter.com/hillcrest_bank;
NBH Bank: twitter.com/nbhbank;
or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-bank-holdings-corporation-announces-date-for-2019-first-quarter-earnings-release-300824966.html

SOURCE National Bank Holdings Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
