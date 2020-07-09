Log in
National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Release

07/09/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

DENVER, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) expects to report its second quarter financial results after the markets close on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (877) 272-6762/ (615) 800-6832 (International) using the Conference ID of 8919639 and asking for the NBHC Second Quarter Earnings conference call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call’s completion through August 5, 2020, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (United States) / (404) 537-3406 (International) using the Conference ID of 8919639. The earnings release and an on-line replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise delivering high quality client service and committed to shareholder results. Through its bank subsidiary, NBH Bank, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of 101 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Texas and Utah. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank's core footprint. NBH Bank operates under the following brand names: Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri and Hillcrest Bank in New Mexico, Texas and Utah. It also operates as Community Banks Mortgage, a division of NBH Bank, in Colorado. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com or nbhbank.com. Or, follow us on any of our social media sites:

Community Banks of Colorado: facebook.com/cobnks, twitter.com/cobnks, instagram.com/cobnks;
Bank Midwest: facebook.com/bankmw, twitter.com/bank_mw, instagram.com/bankmw;
Hillcrest Bank: facebook.com/hillcrestbank, twitter.com/hillcrest_bank;
NBH Bank: twitter.com/nbhbank;
or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.                                        

Contact:  
Analysts/Institutional Investors: Media:
Aldis Birkans, 720-554-6640 Whitney Bartelli, 816-298-2203
Chief Financial Officer Chief Marketing Officer
ir@nationalbankholdings.com media@nbhbank.com

Source: National Bank Holdings Corporation

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
