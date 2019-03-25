Log in
National Bank of Canada : Louis Vachon to speak at the NBF 17th Annual Financial Services Conference

03/25/2019

Montreal, March 25, 2019 - Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA), is scheduled to present at National Bank Financial's 17th Annual Financial Services Conference in Montreal on March 27, 2019, from 8:30 to 8:55 a.m. (DST).

The webcast will be accessible via National Bank's 'Presentations and Events ' webpage.

About National Bank of Canada
With $263 billion in assets as at January 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 23,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Information:
Linda Boulanger Claude Breton
Vice-President, Investor Relations Vice-President, Public Affairs and
Corporate Social Responsibility
National Bank of Canada National Bank of Canada
linda.boulanger@nbc.ca Claude.Breton@nnc.ca
Tel. : 514-394-0296 Tel. : 514-394-8644

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 16:49:08 UTC
