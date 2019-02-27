Log in
National Bank of Canada

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
02/26 04:00:00 pm
62.53 CAD   +0.02%
National Bank of Canada : Profit Increases

02/27/2019 | 07:09am EST

By Allison Prang

Profit climbed at the National Bank of Canada (NA.T) in the first quarter as income tax costs fell.

The bank reported net income of $536 million Canadian dollars ($407.7 million), up 1.7% from the comparable quarter a year prior. The company said earnings were C$1.50 a share, up from C$1.46 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting C$1.54 a share.

Income tax costs fell 8.3% to C$133 million.

Revenue fell 0.4% to C$1.8 billion as noninterest income declined and net interest income rose. Total revenue on a taxable-equivalent basis fell 0.2% to C$1.86 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Change Last 1st jan.
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA End-of-day quote.
62.53 11.54%
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 7 644 M
EBIT 2019 3 490 M
Net income 2019 2 127 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 9,91
P/E ratio 2020 9,46
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,74x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,62x
Capitalization 20 980 M
NameTitle
Louis Vachon President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jean Houde Chairman
Brigitte Hébert EVP-Human Resources & Corporate Affairs
Ghislain Parent Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Dominique Fagnoule Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA11.54%15 922
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.69%350 132
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.07%299 581
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.87%242 691
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 432
