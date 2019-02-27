National Bank of Canada : Profit Increases

By Allison Prang



Profit climbed at the National Bank of Canada (NA.T) in the first quarter as income tax costs fell.

The bank reported net income of $536 million Canadian dollars ($407.7 million), up 1.7% from the comparable quarter a year prior. The company said earnings were C$1.50 a share, up from C$1.46 a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting C$1.54 a share.

Income tax costs fell 8.3% to C$133 million.

Revenue fell 0.4% to C$1.8 billion as noninterest income declined and net interest income rose. Total revenue on a taxable-equivalent basis fell 0.2% to C$1.86 billion.

