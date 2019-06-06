National Bank of Canada : donates $300,000 to Right To Play in support of Indigenous youth

A donation to help accelerate the implementation of the Youth Leadership program that will benefit over 3,000 Indigenous children

At the annual Right To Play Youth Leadership Symposium in Haliburton, Ontario, National Bank of Canada announced a $300,000 donation to the Promoting Life Skills in Aboriginal Youth (PLAY) program. This initiative consists of a training program for locally-hired youth workers in the First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities across Canada to deliver play-based programs that promote healthy living and relationships, education, and employability life skills.

This donation will help accelerate the implementation of the Youth Leadership Program, which is a component of the PLAY program dedicated to children of 13 or older. Over 3,000 Indigenous children nationwide will benefit from weekly opportunities to enhance their cognitive, social, physical and emotional development. Since 2010, the PLAY Program has grown to reach 92 different partner communities across the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as British Columbia.

The PLAY program aims to use the positive power of sports and play to educate and empower youth in their local communities.



Quotes

'National Bank's partnership with Right To Play has reached a new peak this year,' stated Sean St. John, Executive Vice-President, Managing Director, Co-Head Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Group at National Bank. 'As I have First Nations heritage, it gives me great pride to see the Bank support Indigenous youth by allowing everyone to grow up healthy, well-educated, and empowered to make a difference in their communities. Today's youth are building our future, and we need to offer the same possibilities to all children across the country.'

'We're proud of our long history of supporting and partnering with Indigenous communities across Canada,' added Louis Vachon, President and CEO at National Bank. 'From innovative bond programs reinvested into community infrastructures to funding homegrown life skills training initiatives like the PLAY Program, we're committed to having a positive impact by advancing social and economic opportunities across our country. Thank you to all local youth workers for their dedication and for being the driving forces in the successful rollout of this program.'

'Right To Play works in partnership with First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities and urban organizations across the country to build life and leadership skills amongst children and youth through the PLAY program,' mentioned Rose Lipton, Director, Canada Programs at Right To Play. 'We're so grateful National Bank has chosen to partner with PLAY, enabling Indigenous young people from coast to coast to become agents of positive change in their communities.'