National Bank of Canada has provided C$800 million in loans to small businesses: CEO

The smallest of Canada's Big Six banks has also granted 3,000 moratoriums on repayment of principal for up to 6 months, CEO Louis Vachon said at its annual shareholder meeting.

Canadian banks have processed about 710,000 mortgage deferrals or skipped payments, accounting for 15% of their home loan portfolios, the Canadian Bankers Association said on Twitter on Thursday.

(This story corrects company's erroneous translation of value of small-business loans in headline and first paragraph to C$800 million from C$800,000)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)