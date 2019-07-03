National Bank of Canada : introduces its new branch experience

More than a half million dollars invested in a new branch in Saint-Canut

On June 3, National Bank celebrated the opening of an innovative branch concept in Saint-Canut (Mirabel). This eco-friendly branch offers a distinctive client experience that focuses on technology and advisory services.

The new experience involves welcoming clients from the moment they arrive and assisting them from beginning to end. Here's what the Saint-Canut branch has to offer:



Personalized approach

Employees are in front where they can greet clients as soon as they enter the branch and provide them with comprehensive service.

Depending on their need, clients can be supported with our digital solutions (ABMs or online banking).

They can also carry out their transactions with the assistance of a teller either at the counter or at an ABM.

As always, clients can get clear, sound advice with their day-to-day transactions, financing and investments to help power their ideas.

Innovative design

Bright, casual environment.

Collaboration table to encourage conversation while ensuring confidentiality. Closed offices are also available.

An eco-friendly branch

Built according to LEED standards.

Reduced ecological footprint: remote management and control system, energy and water conservation.



Quote

'Our clients wants to access services online, while having the option to go to a branch for advice. That's why the Bank continues to make major investments in its different distribution channels. Our new branch experience provides a happy blend of technology and people skills. It's an approach that we've tested and developed with our teams and meets our clients' evolving needs. We're pleased to offer it today in Saint-Canut and will roll it out throughout our branch network,' stated Paolo Pizzuto, Senior Vice-President - Personal Banking at National Bank.