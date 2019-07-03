Log in
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA    NA

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report  
07/03 10:17:01 am
62.82 CAD   +0.48%
10:18aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : introduces its new branch experience
PU
06/24NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/21NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Investments announces a portfolio manager change
AQ
National Bank of Canada : introduces its new branch experience

07/03/2019 | 10:18am EDT

More than a half million dollars invested in a new branch in Saint-Canut

On June 3, National Bank celebrated the opening of an innovative branch concept in Saint-Canut (Mirabel). This eco-friendly branch offers a distinctive client experience that focuses on technology and advisory services.

The new experience involves welcoming clients from the moment they arrive and assisting them from beginning to end. Here's what the Saint-Canut branch has to offer:

Personalized approach

  • Employees are in front where they can greet clients as soon as they enter the branch and provide them with comprehensive service.
  • Depending on their need, clients can be supported with our digital solutions (ABMs or online banking).
  • They can also carry out their transactions with the assistance of a teller either at the counter or at an ABM.
  • As always, clients can get clear, sound advice with their day-to-day transactions, financing and investments to help power their ideas.

Innovative design

  • Bright, casual environment.
  • Collaboration table to encourage conversation while ensuring confidentiality. Closed offices are also available.

An eco-friendly branch

  • Built according to LEED standards.
  • Reduced ecological footprint: remote management and control system, energy and water conservation.

Quote

'Our clients wants to access services online, while having the option to go to a branch for advice. That's why the Bank continues to make major investments in its different distribution channels. Our new branch experience provides a happy blend of technology and people skills. It's an approach that we've tested and developed with our teams and meets our clients' evolving needs. We're pleased to offer it today in Saint-Canut and will roll it out throughout our branch network,' stated Paolo Pizzuto, Senior Vice-President - Personal Banking at National Bank.

About National Bank of Canada
With $269 billion in assets as at April 30, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 24,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Information:
Stéphanie Rousseau
Senior Advisor - Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility
National Bank of Canada
stephanie.rousseau@nbc.ca
Tel. : 514-394-5684

Disclaimer

National Bank of Canada published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 14:17:08 UTC
