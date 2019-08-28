National Bank of Canada : profit beats on growth across businesses

Net income rose about 11% to C$277 million in its personal and commercial banking unit and 5% to C$126 million in its wealth management business.

Overall net income rose to C$608 million ($458.00 million), or C$1.66 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from C$569 million, or C$1.52 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the bank, which is Canada's sixth largest lender, earned C$1.66 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.59 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)