NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA    NA

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
News 
News Summary

National Bank of Canada : profit beats on growth across businesses

08/28/2019 | 07:09am EDT
The National Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada reported quarterly profit above analysts' expectations on Wednesday, helped by growth across all its businesses, including personal and commercial lending.

Net income rose about 11% to C$277 million in its personal and commercial banking unit and 5% to C$126 million in its wealth management business.

Overall net income rose to C$608 million ($458.00 million), or C$1.66 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from C$569 million, or C$1.52 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the bank, which is Canada's sixth largest lender, earned C$1.66 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.59 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 7 551 M
EBIT 2019 3 305 M
Net income 2019 2 079 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,39%
P/E ratio 2019 9,63x
P/E ratio 2020 9,27x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,58x
Capitalization 20 286 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 64,85  CAD
Last Close Price 60,45  CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,02%
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Vachon President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jean Houde Chairman
Brigitte Hébert EVP-Human Resources & Corporate Affairs
Ghislain Parent Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Dominique Fagnoule Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA8.17%15 274
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.48%341 665
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.70%257 051
BANK OF AMERICA8.69%249 276
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.89%198 187
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.79%185 507
