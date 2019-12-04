Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  National Bank of Canada    NA   CA6330671034

NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA

(NA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 12/03 04:00:00 pm
70.85 CAD   -0.07%
08:12aRoyal Bank of Canada profit misses estimates on weak equity trading
RE
07:15aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Profit Rises
DJ
06:57aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Royal Bank of Canada profit misses estimates on weak equity trading

12/04/2019 | 08:12am EST
The Royal Bank of Canada logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa

Royal Bank of Canada missed estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, on declines across several segments, while smaller rival National Bank of Canada prevailed over the industry's challenges to post better-than-expected growth.

Canadian banks are facing global economic uncertainty, leading to sluggish capital markets, rising provisions for bad loans and pressure on margins in the United States. But that has been offset somewhat by commercial loan growth at home and strong wealth management expansion.

Royal Bank, Canada's biggest lender by market value, said adjusted income fell to C$2.22 per share in the fourth quarter, from C$2.24, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.28, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The decline was driven in part by a 12% drop at RBC's capital markets unit, as lower investment banking fees weighed on profits.

National Bank said adjusted earnings rose to C$1.69 a share, from C$1.52 a year earlier, surpassing expectations of C$1.62 a share, driven in part by an industry-beating increase in profit from its capital markets business and lower-than-expected loan losses.

While both banks also posted increases in provisions, Royal Bank's 41% jump was bigger than expected and surpassed National Bank's 22% rise, which was lower than estimates.

Select international markets are also helping boost results. National Bank's U.S. specialty finance and international unit posted growth of 42%, driven by its ABA Bank in Cambodia.

The results follow Bank of Montreal, which reported a drop in profit on Tuesday resulting from costs related to a 5% reduction to its workforce as part of its push to trim expenses. Bank of Nova Scotia posted disappointing profit growth in its Latin America-focused international division.

Net income at RBC's personal and commercial banking division rose 5% from a year earlier, and wealth management earnings grew 32%, due in part to the sale of a business. Insurance, investor and treasury services and capital markets all posted double-digit declines.

National Bank's retail banking division's earnings also grew 5%, wealth management expanded 10%, and capital markets expanded 7%.

By Nichola Saminather

Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 7 598 M
EBIT 2019 3 279 M
Net income 2019 2 123 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,75%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,02x
Capitalization 23 679 M
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Canada Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 67,96  CAD
Last Close Price 70,85  CAD
Spread / Highest target 3,03%
Spread / Average Target -4,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Vachon President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Jean Houde Chairman
Brigitte Hébert EVP-Human Resources & Corporate Affairs
Ghislain Parent Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Dominique Fagnoule Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA26.49%17 806
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.68%406 992
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.67%295 399
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.72%282 385
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.36%222 380
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.73%200 109
