Three Canadian banks cut credit card interest rates to ease coronavirus impact

Royal Bank will reduce credit card interest charges by 50% for clients receiving minimum payment deferrals, Canada's biggest lender said in a statement.

National Bank will allow credit card customers to defer minimum payments for up to 90 days and reduce annual interest rates to 10.9% for these clients, it said.

CIBC too will reduce interest rates to 10.99% on personal credit cards for

users who request to skip a payment, Canada's fifth-largest lender said. (https://reut.rs/3aHZM9Q)

Most Royal Bank and CIBC credit cards charge 19.99% interest on purchases. Most National Bank cards charge 20.99%.

National Bank said it will refund additional interest accrued on deferred mortgage payments. The lender will also waive fees for transfers and stop payments on checks and pre-authorized debts, and will not charge overdraft fees on checking and high-interest savings accounts, it said.

Canada's six biggest banks unveiled a mortgage-relief plan two weeks ago to allow homeowners to defer or skip mortgage payments for up to six months as businesses come to a grinding halt due to the pandemic.

Since the mortgage-relief plan was announced, the banks have received nearly half a million requests that have been completed or were being processed.

