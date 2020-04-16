Log in
National Bank of Greece S.A.

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
National Bank of Greece S A : ANNOUNCEMENT

04/16/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Athens, April 16th, 2020

ANNOUNCEMENT

National Bank of Greece S.A. (the 'Bank') announces that its Board of Directors, during their session today, decided to functionally abolish the position of Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, held until today by Mrs. Katia Beritsi, who continues serving as a non-executive member of the Board, participating in the Corporate Governance and Nominations Committee as its Vice Chair, and in the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee as a member.

The Board of Directors also decided that Mrs. Anne Marion-Bouchacourt, an independent non-executive member of the Board, assumes the duties of Chair of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee, utilizing her excellent international experience on matters of human resources.

The Board of Directors with these actions further promotes its collective functioning and its Committees, in accordance with international corporate governance best practices.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 16 April 2020
