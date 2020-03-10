National Bank of Greece S A : Global Economy & Markets, Weekly Roundup 10/03/20
03/10/2020 | 12:39pm EDT
Global Markets Roundup
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | March 10, 2020
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
Global equities enter bear-market territory (<20%), as COVID-19 continues to spread and oil prices tumble by 25% on Monday
The rapid spread of COVID-19 outside China has generated significant losses for equity indices and speculative grade corporate bonds on both sides of the Atlantic since February 21st. High beta indices have underperformed, with the FTSE/ASE 25 index down by 32% in the same period (up to March 6th). Euro area banks have underperformed the index (SXXE) by 1500 bps discounting (i) a low/negative rate environment for longer and (ii) deteriorating credit quality. Safe havens have rallied, with the US Treasury 10-Year yield declining to an all-time low of 0.75% in the past week following, inter alia, the emergency rate cut of 50 bps to 1%-1.25% by the Federal Reserve.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the purpose of the rate cut was to avoid a tightening of financial conditions (lower equity prices, higher corporate bond spreads, strong USD) that could weigh on US economic activity, as well as to support household and business confidence.Note that derivative markets price in an additional 75 bps of cuts at the FOMC meeting on March 18th. The RBA and the Bank of Canada followed suit, lowering their policy rates by 25 bps to 0.50% and by 50 bps to 1.25%, respectively,post-Fed.Investor attention is now focused on the ECB and Bank of England on March 12thand 26th, respectively.
Following the fastest correction in the S&P500 on record in the six days between February 21 and March 2 (we define it as a decline of more than 10%), US equities exhibited elevated volatility in the past week, recording two trading sessions with gains above 4% and two sessions with losses of circa 3%, with the index ending the week at 3020 (+0.6% wow - see page 3). On Monday, renewed healthcare concerns and collapsing oil prices (by 23% to $35/barrel), following the decision by Saudi Arabia to cut its official selling prices and increase oil production as the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee ended without agreement, sent shockwaves across financial markets.
The Stoxx600 tumbled by 8% to 342, recording its largest daily loss since 2016, with the S&P500 declining by 7%. Sharply lower prices due to Saudi Arabia's "exogenous" decision, albeit positive for oil consuming economies, could strain companies in the Energy sector leading to debt-repayment delays and/or increasing defaults. Note that Energy companies account for 12% of USD Speculative Grade outstanding debt (circa USD1.3 trillion in total), with CDX spreads widening by 139 bps on Monday to 586 bps (+306 bps YtD, see graph on page 3). Core Government bond yields fell by circa 15 bps on both sides of the Atlantic, with the USD depreciating sharply to $1.14 against the EUR, as investors price in aggressive monetary easing. That said, the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates to the zero lower bound if recession risks increase materially. Equity markets were set for opening gains on Tuesday, following the sell-off.
High volatility is expected to continue due to significant uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID- 19 on global trade and economic activity. The S&P500 12-month forward P/E has compressed to 15.5x from an all-time high (excluding the dot-com bubble) of 19x in mid-February following the 19% price decline, albeit remaining slightly above its long-term average. S&P500 consensus analysts' estimates for 2020 Earnings Per Share (EPS) have declined only modestly, so far, to $173 from $176 (-2%), although we expect further EPS downgrades as US and Global ex-US real GDP growth prospects deteriorate, hurting top-line corporate growth (cont'd on page 2).
Global Real GDP Growth Year-over-Year
Global GDP
%
March 2020 Forecasts: Base Case Scenario
%
March 2020 Forecasts: Broader Contagion Scenario
November 2019 Forecasts
week
6
OECD Estimates
6
5
5
the
4
4
of
3,3
3
3
Charts
2,9
2
2,4
2
1
1
0
0
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Source: NBG Research, OECD
Fed Funds Rate & Futures
Fed Funds Rate (upper bound)
%
Futures: January 2020
%
Futures: March 2020
2,75
2,75
2,50
2,50
2,25
2,25
2,00
2,00
1,75
1,75
1,50
1,50
1,25
1,25
1,00
1,00
0,75
0,75
0,50
0,50
0,25
0,25
0,00
0,00
Jun-20
Dec-18
Feb-19
Apr-19
Jun-19
Aug-19
Oct-19
Dec-19
Feb-20
Apr-20
Aug-20
Oct-20
Dec-20
Feb-21
Apr-21
Jun-21
Aug-21
Oct-21
Dec-21
Source: NBG Research, Fed, Bloomberg
1
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
…In that context, the OECD lowered its forecasts for 2020 real GDP growth by 0.5 pps to +2.4% from +2.9% in 2019, suggesting that the global economy is heading towards its lowest pace of growth since the 2008/2009 recession with minor revisions to US economic growth (-0.1 pp to +1.9%), albeit risks to the forecast appear skewed to the downside. In our view, more severe headwinds to the US outlook are likely. As a result, we have lowered our 2020 US real GDP growth estimate to 1.4% as consumer spending appears particularly vulnerable (70% of GDP). Energy-related investment spending is likely to slow also considerably.
US labor market conditions were solid in February, as the economy braces for looming disruptions related to Covid-19…
The pace of job creation in the US remained strong in February.Specifically, nonfarm payrolls increased sharply, by 273k in February, largely matching the January outcome. Furthermore, net revisions for the previous two months were significantly positive (+85k). Recall that the outcome in February exceeded, by a wide margin, consensus estimates for 175k, while the less volatile3-monthaverage stood at a solid 243k (239k in January), the highest since September 2016. Excluding government hiring, the respective reading for the private sector was a more modest (but still strong) +205k. The unemployment rate declined by 0.1 pp to 3.5%, matching a50-yearlow which had also been recorded on various occasions in recent months. Importantly, such amulti-yearlow was combined with a relatively high labor force participation rate of 63.4%, the highest since June 2013, as favorable labor market conditions lead more persons to return to the labor market (on previous occasions the unemployment rate was 3.5%, i.e. in September, November and December 2019, the labor force participation rate was 63.2%). Finally, a broader measure of labor market slack, theU-6unemployment rate (which includes the unemployed,part-timeworkers for economic reasons, and those workers marginally attached to the labor force), was little changed in February, at 7.0%(-0.2pps yoy). Looking forward, developments regardingCovid-19pose a significant source of uncertainty for the US labor market outlook in the coming months, as job creation (and the broader labor market conditions) could be meaningfully impacted from the potential measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. It should be noted that the monthly pace of job creation, that is necessary for the unemployment rate to remain stable in view of the current labor force participation rate, is c. 102k according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
…with wage growth maintaining a healthy pace
Wage growth came out broadly in line with consensus estimates in February, while continuing to suggest increasing consumer purchasing power.The monthly pace of increase for average hourly earnings was a robust +0.3% mom, compared with +0.2% mom in January. At the same time, the annual pace of increase for average hourly earnings was a healthy +3.0% yoy, versus +3.1% yoy in January (peak of 3.5% yoy in August 2019, an11-yearhigh), which had benefitted from favorable base effects (a relatively weak reading in January 2019). Recall that the annual change in the less volatile wages of production and non- supervisory employees (84% of total--that also have a higher propensity to consume) was largely stable at a robust +3.3% yoy (peak of 3.8% yoy in October 2019).
High earners saw their compensation decelerating by 0.4 pps to 1.5% yoy. Overall, the trend for (nominal) wages remains well above the respective trend for consumer prices (c. 2% yoy), arguing in favor of strong private consumption.
Chinese PMIs collapsed in February to record lows, due to disruptions related to Covid-19
February's business surveys in China support the view for a sharp deceleration in business activity, in view of measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19(e.g., restrictions in transportations and the movement of people, temporary company shutdowns and shipping restrictions). Specifically, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI was down by 10.8 pts to 40.3 (consensus for 46.0), while its counterpart for the services sectors fell by 25.3 pts to 26.5. Moreover, official manufacturing PMI (which covers a broader range of industries) was down by 14.3 pts to 40.3 (consensus: 45). Note also that the latest reading is supported by a substantial lengthening in supplier delivery times. Usually, such a difficulty for suppliers to meet customer needs comes on the back of a substantial strengthening in demand (hence the lengthening of delivery times contributes positively to the headline index). Nevertheless, in the latest case, the aforementioned lengthening was due to insufficient operational capacity in suppliers and broader supply chain disruptions stemming from theCOVID-19outbreak. Finally, official non- manufacturing PMI (which covers the services and construction sectors) decreased by 24.5 pts to 26.5. On a positive note, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, as of February 25th78.9% of the enterprises surveyed (cumulatively in both the official surveys) had returned to work, of which 85.6% were large andmedium-sizedmanufacturing corporations. That development bodes well for a recovery in activity starting from March (barring are-intensificationin the spread of the coronavirus in China). Nevertheless, external demand will likely continue to weigh in the coming months, given that major trading partners of China (e.g. Japan and South Korea, which account for 5.7% and 4.4% of Chinese exports of goods, respectively) are probably in the early stages of the outbreak cycle. Attention now turns to "hard" activity data (industrial production, fixed assets investment, retail sales) for January and February (at the beginning of each year, data are reported cumulatively for January and February to diminish distortions stemming from the Lunar New Year holiday season) due on March 16th, in order to better gauge the condition of the Chinese economy.
Overall, GDP will likely struggle to demonstrate any growth in Q1:20 compared with the previous quarter.Recall that consensus expects GDP to stall in quarterly terms in Q1:20 (with the balance of risks around that projection being tilted to the downside according to our estimates), resulting in the annual pace of growth decelerating to 4% yoy from 6% yoy in Q4:19. Further ahead, in the (benign) scenario of the pace of spread of the coronavirus in China continuing to slow and a similar development likely during Q2:20 in the rest of the world, the annual GDP growth is expected to accelerate gradually, returning to a pace of 6% yoy by Q3.
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
2
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section
Equities
Global equity markets exhibited high volatility in the past week. Central banks easing and a shift in the momentum in Biden's favour at the US
Democratic Presidential Nomination Primaries were more than offset by the acceleration in the pace of the COVID-19 spread outside China. Overall, the MSCI ACWI ended the week up by +0.4%(-8.9%ytd), with both developed (+0.4% wow) and emerging markets (+0.7% wow) recording gains. In the US, the S&P500 rose by 0.6 wow, with the Utilities sector leading the increase (+7.9% wow) as the sector offers high dividend yields amid decreasing government bond yields. On Monday, however, the S&P500 index futures indicated a decline by-7%mainly due to Saudi Arabia's decision to cut sharply its crude oil prices and increase its oil production above 10 million bpd next month in a bid to recapture market share. Regarding the Q4:19 earnings season, out of the 498 companies (99% of the index) that have reported results so far, 70% have exceeded analyst estimates, with the total earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter at 0.9%, which marks the first time the index has reported yoy growth in earnings since Q4:18. Regarding the expectations for earnings growth for Q1:20, there has been a sharp decline over the past few months. In September, the estimated earnings growth rate was 7.1% and in March, the estimated earnings decline is-0.1%.On the other side of the Atlantic, the EuroStoxx fell by 3.1% wow, with Banks recording strong losses(-10.9%wow), on the back of lower yields. The decline intensified on Monday, with the EuroStoxx down by-7%and the DAX 30 by-7%(at the time of writing).
Fixed Income
Government bond yields tumbled in the past week due to increased safe- haven demand and the Federal Reserve rate cut by 50 bps to 1% - 1.25%.Specifically, the US10-yearyield declined by 39 bps wow to anall-timelow of +0.76% and its2-yearpeer was down by 40 bps wow to +0.51%, its lowest level since April 2015. The decline intensified on Monday, with the 10- year yield falling under +0.5% and30-yearyield under +1% toall-timelows. In the UK, investor expectations for a rate cut by the Bank of England led the 10- year yield to decline by 21 bps to 0.24%(all-timelow). In Germany, the10-yearyield decreased by 10 bps wow to-0.71%,to its lowest level since August. Periphery bond yield spreads over the Bund in the10-yeartenor rose across the board (Italy: +7 bps to 178 bps, Spain: +3 bps to 92 bps, Portugal: +5 bps to 101 bps, Greece +19 bps to 213 bps - further widening on Monday). Corporate bonds spreads in the High Yield spectrum widened in the past week, as investors were in risk-off mode. Specifically, the USD HY spread rose by 60 bps to 564 bps, while its euro area counterpart rose by 34 bps to 445 bps. In the Investment Grade spectrum, the increase of spreads was less intense both in the US (+18 bps to 149 bps) and in the euro area (+13 bps to 127 bps).
FX and Commodities
In foreign exchange markets, the US dollar declined in the past week, on the back of rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut policy rates to zero in the coming months.Overall, the US Dollar declined by 2.3% against the euro to $1.128 and by 2.2% against Japanese Yen to ¥105.35. On Monday, the US Dollar declined by further 1.9% against the euro to $1.143 (a13-monthlow). In commodities, oil prices declined in the past week, after Russia refused to agree to OPEC's proposal for an additional oil supply cut of 1.5 million bpd (1 million bpd from OPEC members and 0.5 million bpd from Russia) at the OPEC+ meeting on Friday. Overall, Brent ended the week down by-9.5%to $45.3/barrel(-31.9%ytd), its lowest level since June 2017 and WTI by-7.8%to $41.3/barrel(-32.4%ytd), its lowest level since August 2016. On Monday, Brent oil prices tumbled (the largest daily decline since 1991 and the first Gulf War) reaching a4-yearlow, after Saudi Arabia cut sharply its oil prices and announced that it will increase crude output next month to over 10 million bpd, targeting to increase its market share.
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
S&P500 Intraday Movement (2 Mar - 9 Mar)
SPX Index
3200
3200
3150
3150
3100
3100
3050
3050
3000
3000
2950
2950
2900
2900
2850
2850
2800
2800
2750
2750
2700
2700
2-Mar
3-Mar
4-Mar
5-Mar
6-Mar
9-Mar
Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg
Graph 1.
S&P500 EPS 2020 vs 2021 Year-to-Date
$
2020 EPS (left)
2021 EPS (right)
$
178,0
196,5
177,5
177,0
196,0
176,5
176,0
195,5
175,5
175,0
195,0
174,5
174,0
194,5
173,5
173,0
30-Jan
6-Feb
13-Feb
20-Feb
27-Feb
194,0
2-Jan
9-Jan
16-Jan
23-Jan
5-Mar
Source: NBG Research, Factset
Graph 2.
CDX US High Yield Spread
bps
CDX US High Yield Spread
bps
650
650
600
600
550
550
500
500
450
450
400
400
350
350
300
300
250
250
200
Jul-18
Jul-19
200
Jan-18
Mar-18
May-18
Sep-18
Nov-18
Jan-19
Mar-19
May-19
Sep-19
Nov-19
Jan-20
Mar-20
Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg
Graph 3.
Quote of the week: "We do recognize that a rate cut will not reduce the rate of infection. It won't fix a broken supply chain. We get that. We don't think we have all the answers. But we do believe that our action will provide a meaningful boost to the economy", Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, March
3rd 2020.
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
3
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic & Markets Forecasts
+Still aggressive QE and "yield-curve" targeting by
+65% of FTSE100 revenues from abroad
companies' earnings
regions
the BoJ
+Undemanding valuations in relative terms
Markets
+2020 EPS growth expectations have stabilized at
+Credit conditions gradual turn more favorable
+Upward revisions in corporate earnings
8%
+Small fiscal loosening in 2020
- Signs of policy fatigue regarding structural reforms
- Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the
+Cash-rich corporates will lead to share buybacks
- 2020 EPS estimates may turn pessimistic as
and fiscal discipline
outcome of the Brexit negotiating process
Equity
and higher dividends (de-equitization)
economic growth fails to pick up
- Strong appetite for foreign assets
- Protectionism and trade wars
exporters
- Peaking profit margins
- Political uncertainty (Italy, Brexit) could intensify
- JPY appreciation in a risk-off scenario could hurt
- P/Es at all time high (Ex-dotcom)
+Valuations appear rich with term-premium below
+Valuations appear excessive compared with long-
+Sizeable fiscal deficits
+Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the
Bonds
0%
term fundamentals
+Restructuring efforts to be financed by fiscal policy outcome of the Brexit negotiating process
+Underlying inflation pressures if Fed seek makeup
- Political Risks
measures
+Inflation expectations could drift higher ahead of
strategies
- Fragile growth outlook
- Safe haven demand
EU/UK negotiations
Government
- Global search for yield by non-US investors
- Medium-term inflation expectations remain low
- Extremely dovish central bank
-The BoE is expected to remain on hold with risks
continues
- ECB QE net purchases
- Yield-targeting of 10-Year JGB at around 0%
towards rate cuts
- Safe haven demand
- ECB QE "stock" effect
- Slowing economic growth post-Brexit
- Fed may cut rates in 2020
premia working on both directions
+Safe-haven demand
+Reduced short-term tail risks
+Safe haven demand
+Transitions phase negotiations
Exchange
- Fed may cut rates in 2020
+Higher core bond yields
+More balanced economic growth recovery (long-
+Valuations appear undemanding with REER 6%
+Current account surplus
term)
below its 15-year average
- Sluggish growth
+Inflation is bottoming out
- Sizeable Current account deficit
- Deflation concerns
- Additional Quantitative Easing by the Bank of
- Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the
Foreign
- The ECB's monetary policy to remain extra loose
Japan if inflation does not approach 2%
outcome of the Referendum and the negotiating
(Targeted-LTROs, ABSs, Quantitative Easing)
process
risks towards $1.15
risks towards $1.15
premia working on both directions
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
4
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic News & Events Calendar
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
Economic Calendar
In the US, attention turns to inflation data for February, due to release on Wednesday. CPI is expected at 2.2% yoy from 2.5% yoy in January, while the core figure is expected to remain stable at 2.2% yoy.
In the UK, industrial production for January is released on Wednesday (consensus for +0.3% mom vs -0.1% mom and -2.6% yoy vs -1.8% yoy in the previous month).
In the Euro area, regarding ECB meeting on March 12th, the balance of risk is towards a Deposit interest rate cut, alongside fresh target-lending measures towards vulnerable firms.
Finally, in China, attention turns to high frequency activity indicators for Februay (industrial production, retail sales).
US Inflation
%
Core CPI (YoY)
CPI (YoY)
%
Forecasts
3,0
3,0
2,5
2,5
2,0
2,0
1,5
1,5
1,0
1,0
0,5
0,5
0,0
0,0
-0,5
Jul-13
Jul-14
Jul-15
Jul-16
Jul-17
Jul-18
Jul-19
-0,5
Jan-13
Jan-14
Jan-15
Jan-16
Jan-17
Jan-18
Jan-19
Jan-20
Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg
Economic News Calendar for the period: March 3 - March 16, 2020
Source: Bloomberg, NBG estimates, Cumulative flows since January 2014, AUM stands for Assets Under Management, Data as of March 6th
Equity Market Performance - BRICs
Brazil
China
Russia
India
124
124
120
120
116
116
112
112
108
108
104
104
100
100
96
96
92
92
88
88
84
84
80
19-Nov
80
10-Sep
24-Sep
8-Oct
22-Oct
5-Nov
3-Dec
17-Dec
31-Dec
14-Jan
28-Jan
11-Feb
25-Feb
10-Mar
Source: Bloomberg - Data as of March 9th - Rebased @ 100
Russell 2000 & Russell 1000 Index
Small Cap/Large Cap Relative Performance during the previous 6 months (right) Russell 2000-Small cap (left)
Russell 1000-Large Cap (left)
1920
6
1880
5
1840
1800
4
1760
3
1720
1680
2
1640
1
1600
1560
0
1520
-1
1480
1440
-2
1400
-3
1360
1320
-4
1280
-5
1240
1200
19-Nov
3-Dec
-6
10-Sep
24-Sep
8-Oct
22-Oct
5-Nov
17-Dec
31-Dec
14-Jan
28-Jan
11-Feb
25-Feb
10-Mar
Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
7
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Chartroom
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
EUR/USD
€/$
EUR-USD
€/$
1,15
1,15
1,14
1,14
1,13
1,13
1,12
1,12
1,11
1,11
1,10
1,10
1,09
Stronger USD
1,09
1,08
1,08
1,07
5-Nov
19-Nov
3-Dec
1,07
10-Sep
24-Sep
8-Oct
22-Oct
17-Dec
31-Dec
14-Jan
28-Jan
11-Feb
25-Feb
10-Mar
Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th
10- Year Government Bond Yields
%
US (LA)
UK (LA)
Japan (RA)
Germany (RA)
%
2,6
0,1
2,4
0,0
2,2
-0,1
2,0
-0,2
1,8
1,6
-0,3
1,4
-0,4
1,2
-0,5
1,0
-0,6
0,8
-0,7
0,6
-0,8
0,4
0,2
-0,9
0,0
19-Nov
3-Dec
28-Jan
-1,0
10-Sep
24-Sep
8-Oct
22-Oct
5-Nov
17-Dec
31-Dec
14-Jan
11-Feb
25-Feb
10-Mar
Source: Bloomberg - Data as of March 9th
LA:Left Axis RA:Right Axis
West Texas Intermediate ($/brl)
$/brl
WTI
$/brl
66
66
64
64
62
62
60
60
58
58
56
56
54
54
52
52
50
50
48
48
46
46
44
44
42
42
40
40
38
38
36
36
34
34
32
32
30
30
28
28
26
5-Nov
19-Nov
3-Dec
14-Jan
26
10-Sep
24-Sep
8-Oct
22-Oct
17-Dec
31-Dec
28-Jan
11-Feb
25-Feb
10-Mar
Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th
JPY/USD
$/¥
USD-JPY
$/¥
113
113
112
112
111
111
110
110
109
109
108
108
107
107
106
106
105
105
104
104
103
Stronger JPY
103
102
102
101
101
100
5-Nov
19-Nov
100
10-Sep
24-Sep
8-Oct
22-Oct
3-Dec
17-Dec
31-Dec
14-Jan
28-Jan
11-Feb
25-Feb
10-Mar
Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th
10- Year Government Bond Spreads
bps
Italy
Portugal
Spain
bps
240
240
220
220
200
200
180
180
160
160
140
140
120
120
100
100
80
80
60
60
40
40
20
24-Sep
5-Nov
19-Nov
3-Dec
25-Feb
20
10-Sep
8-Oct
22-Oct
17-Dec
31-Dec
14-Jan
28-Jan
11-Feb
10-Mar
Source: Bloomberg - Data as of March 9th
Gold ($/ounch)
$/ounch
Gold
$/ounch
1.720
1.720
1.700
1.700
1.680
1.680
1.660
1.660
1.640
1.640
1.620
1.620
1.600
1.600
1.580
1.580
1.560
1.560
1.540
1.540
1.520
1.520
1.500
1.500
1.480
1.480
1.460
1.460
1.440
1.440
1.420
1.420
1.400
5-Nov
19-Nov
1.400
10-Sep
24-Sep
8-Oct
22-Oct
3-Dec
17-Dec
31-Dec
14-Jan
28-Jan
11-Feb
25-Feb
10-Mar
Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
8
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics
US Sectors Valuation
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
Price ($)
EPS Growth (%)
Dividend Yield (%)
P/E Ratio
P/BV Ratio
9/3/2020
% Weekly Change
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
12m fwd 10Yr Avg
2019
2020
12m fwd 10Yr Avg
S&P500
2747
-7,0
1,2
7,5
1,8
2,1
20,2
17,1
16,8
15,1
3,6
3,1
3,1
2,5
Energy
255
-25,9
-28,8
4,6
3,9
5,9
21,8
14,6
14,2
19,7
1,6
1,2
1,1
1,7
Materials
304
-8,1
-15,6
5,7
2,1
2,5
20,2
17,1
16,7
14,7
2,4
2,2
2,1
2,5
Financials
Diversified Financials
608
-9,8
1,6
6,0
1,4
1,8
16,2
13,5
13,3
13,8
1,9
1,5
1,5
1,5
Banks
241
-21,2
9,0
2,8
2,6
3,9
12,3
9,0
8,9
11,0
1,4
1,0
1,0
1,0
Insurance
355
-10,5
15,7
7,6
2,2
2,7
13,4
11,1
11,0
10,9
1,5
1,3
1,3
1,1
Real Estate
221
-2,7
1,9
4,2
3,1
3,2
21,0
20,0
19,8
18,3
3,7
3,6
3,6
3,0
Industrials
Capital Goods
582
-10,9
-6,6
7,2
1,8
2,3
21,1
17,1
16,6
15,5
5,4
4,2
4,1
3,4
Transportation
598
-12,2
6,6
3,1
1,9
2,4
14,7
12,0
11,8
13,5
4,3
3,3
3,3
3,4
Commercial Services
320
-5,0
12,8
7,3
1,3
1,3
28,5
25,8
25,3
19,9
6,0
5,4
5,3
3,4
Consumer Discretionary
Retailing
2255
-4,7
3,6
11,2
0,8
0,9
32,9
28,4
27,7
21,2
12,7
10,3
10,0
6,2
Media
564
-9,2
3,8
15,1
0,4
0,5
27,4
21,2
20,7
20,1
4,2
3,3
3,3
3,2
Consumer Services
1001
-12,0
5,0
3,5
2,1
2,8
23,9
18,9
18,4
19,2
14,8
12,7
12,6
6,5
Consumer Durables
295
-8,7
0,4
8,6
1,4
1,8
19,2
15,2
15,0
16,8
4,0
3,0
3,0
3,2
Automobiles and parts
79
-16,6
-16,4
6,8
4,2
5,3
8,5
6,3
6,2
8,3
1,4
1,0
1,0
1,7
IT
Technology
1394
-3,9
2,6
11,5
1,3
1,6
21,6
17,7
17,3
12,7
9,7
9,7
9,7
3,7
Software & Services
2105
-7,9
11,1
14,4
1,0
1,1
29,3
24,5
24,0
17,3
7,9
7,0
6,8
5,2
Semiconductors
1066
-8,9
-12,3
8,8
1,8
2,1
18,9
16,2
15,8
13,9
5,5
4,7
4,6
3,1
Communication Services
158
-7,5
2,9
10,3
1,2
1,3
21,8
17,9
17,5
17,3
3,5
2,8
2,8
2,8
Consumer Staples
Food & Staples Retailing
476
6,6
2,9
2,7
1,7
1,8
21,5
20,9
20,7
16,1
4,6
4,2
4,1
3,1
Food Beverage & Tobacco
654
-1,1
-1,7
4,8
3,3
3,5
19,7
18,2
18,0
17,5
5,3
4,9
4,8
4,9
Household Goods
708
2,8
6,6
7,8
2,3
2,4
25,8
23,8
23,5
19,2
8,9
8,7
8,6
5,0
Health Care
Pharmaceuticals
907
0,4
9,8
7,3
2,1
2,4
15,9
14,2
14,0
14,4
5,5
4,4
4,3
3,5
Healthcare Equipment
1210
-1,6
10,3
9,7
1,0
1,2
20,4
17,1
16,8
15,2
3,7
3,0
3,0
2,6
Utilities
320
1,9
4,9
4,3
3,1
3,1
20,7
20,6
20,4
15,7
2,2
2,2
2,2
1,6
Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. Orange box indicates a value less than -2standard devation from average, light orange a value less than -1standard devation from average
12-month forward EPS are 82% of 2020 EPS and 18% of 2021 EPS
12-month forward EPS are 82% of 2020 EPS and 18% of 2021 EPS
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
9
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics
Euro Area Sectors Valuation
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
EuroStoxx
326
-10,8
2,7
5,4
3,1
3,6
16,7
13,7
13,5
13,2
1,7
1,4
1,4
1,4
Energy
211
-20,4
-10,1
8,5
4,9
6,7
13,8
9,7
9,5
11,4
1,3
1,0
1,1
Materials
392
-10,5
13,9
7,7
3,1
4,0
15,4
12,5
12,3
14,1
1,9
1,5
1,5
1,4
Basic Resources
147
-15,3
-61,6
31,5
3,3
4,2
19,3
12,1
11,5
13,6
0,8
0,6
0,9
Chemicals
938
-8,9
-12,7
5,9
2,6
3,2
21,8
18,1
15,1
2,1
1,8
2,2
Financials
Fin/al Services
464
-5,2
25,4
5,6
2,4
2,7
15,8
14,3
14,4
14,1
1,7
1,4
1,4
1,3
Banks
65
-22,3
-1,0
2,8
5,7
7,5
9,3
6,9
10,0
0,6
0,5
0,7
Insurance
232
-12,5
13,0
4,6
4,8
6,1
11,0
8,8
8,7
9,3
1,0
0,8
0,8
0,9
Real Estate
222
-5,5
0,1
3,3
4,2
4,5
19,1
17,7
17,5
16,8
1,0
1,0
0,9
1,0
Industrial
739
-12,2
11,4
9,8
2,3
2,9
20,3
15,5
15,2
15,2
3,2
2,5
2,5
2,3
Consumer Discretionary
Media
183
-9,8
9,5
8,0
3,3
3,9
17,2
13,7
13,5
15,8
2,3
1,9
1,9
2,0
Retail
516
-6,3
3,4
5,4
2,5
3,1
25,0
21,4
20,9
18,7
3,9
3,3
2,8
Automobiles and parts
341
-15,2
-12,1
2,7
3,7
4,7
8,8
6,6
6,4
8,5
0,9
0,7
1,0
Travel and Leisure
156
-10,2
-4,8
22,0
2,0
2,7
15,7
9,9
14,6
1,9
1,3
1,8
Technology
516
-9,8
6,3
9,1
1,2
1,1
26,6
21,5
20,8
18,2
4,2
3,4
3,4
3,0
Communication Services
252
-8,4
-14,3
13,7
4,2
4,6
17,5
14,4
14,0
14,1
1,9
1,7
1,6
1,8
Consumer Staples
Food&Beverage
467
-8,2
16,8
-2,5
2,1
2,7
20,5
17,4
17,1
18,5
2,7
2,0
2,6
Household Goods
916
-5,8
6,9
7,8
1,6
2,0
29,6
24,5
20,7
6,1
4,9
3,7
Health care
757
-6,5
7,3
8,2
2,1
2,5
20,1
16,6
16,3
15,1
2,4
2,0
2,0
2,1
Utilities
344
-6,6
56,3
8,7
4,5
4,6
16,1
15,8
12,6
1,6
1,6
1,1
Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. Orange box indicates a value less than -2standard devation from
average, light orange a value less than -1standard devation from average
Fin/al Services Utilities Materials Real Estate Banks Insurance Health care Travel and Leisure Industrial Basic Resources Chemicals Media Comm Services Technology EuroStoxx Household Goods Retail Autos and parts Energy Food&Beverage
Fin/al Services Utilities Insurance Materials Media Health care Household Goods Industrial Real Estate Technology EuroStoxx Banks Retail Travel and Leisure Food&Beverage Chemicals Comm Services Autos and parts Energy Basic Resources
Source: Factset, Data as of March 9th
Source: Factset, Data as of March 9th
12-month forward EPS are 82% of 2020 EPS and 18% of 2021 EPS
12-month forward EPS are 82% of 2020 EPS and 18% of 2021 EPS
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
10
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Disclosures & Analyst Certification
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
