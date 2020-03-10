National Bank of Greece S A : Global Economy & Markets, Weekly Roundup 10/03/20 0 03/10/2020 | 12:39pm EDT Send by mail :

Global Markets Roundup National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | March 10, 2020 N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Global equities enter bear-market territory (<20%), as COVID-19 continues to spread and oil prices tumble by 25% on Monday The rapid spread of COVID-19 outside China has generated significant losses for equity indices and speculative grade corporate bonds on both sides of the Atlantic since February 21 st . High beta indices have underperformed, with the FTSE/ASE 25 index down by 32% in the same period (up to March 6 th ). Euro area banks have underperformed the index (SXXE) by 1500 bps discounting (i) a low/negative rate environment for longer and (ii) deteriorating credit quality. Safe havens have rallied, with the US Treasury 10-Year yield declining to an all-time low of 0.75% in the past week following, inter alia , the emergency rate cut of 50 bps to 1%-1.25% by the Federal Reserve.

Following the fastest correction in the S&P500 on record in the six days between February 21 and March 2 (we define it as a decline of more than 10%), US equities exhibited elevated volatility in the past week, recording two trading sessions with gains above 4% and two sessions with losses of circa 3%, with the index ending the week at 3020 (+0.6% wow - see page 3). On Monday, renewed healthcare concerns and collapsing oil prices (by 23% to $35/barrel), following the decision by Saudi Arabia to cut its official selling prices and increase oil production as the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee ended without agreement, sent shockwaves across financial markets.

The Stoxx600 tumbled by 8% to 342, recording its largest daily loss since 2016, with the S&P500 declining by 7%. Sharply lower prices due to Saudi Arabia's "exogenous" decision, albeit positive for oil consuming economies, could strain companies in the Energy sector leading to debt-repayment delays and/or increasing defaults. Note that Energy companies account for 12% of USD Speculative Grade outstanding debt (circa USD1.3 trillion in total), with CDX spreads widening by 139 bps on Monday to 586 bps (+306 bps YtD, see graph on page 3). Core Government bond yields fell by circa 15 bps on both sides of the Atlantic, with the USD depreciating sharply to $1.14 against the EUR, as investors price in aggressive monetary easing. That said, the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates to the zero lower bound if recession risks increase materially. Equity markets were set for opening gains on Tuesday, following the sell-off.

The S&P500 12-month forward P/E has compressed to 15.5x from an all-time high (excluding the dot-com bubble) of 19x in mid-February following the 19% price decline, albeit remaining slightly above its long-term average. S&P500 consensus analysts' estimates for 2020 Earnings Per Share (EPS) have declined only modestly, so far, to $173 from $176 (-2%), although we expect further EPS downgrades as US and Global ex-US real GDP growth prospects deteriorate, hurting top-line corporate growth (cont'd on page 2). Ilias TsirigotakisAC Head of Global Markets Research 210-3341517 tsirigotakis.hlias@nbg.gr Panagiotis Bakalis 210-3341545 mpakalis.pan@nbg.gr Vasiliki Karagianni 210-3341548karagianni.vasiliki@nbg.gr Leonidas Patsios 210-3341553 Patsios.Leonidas@nbg.gr Table of Contents Overview_p1 Economics & Markets_p2,3 Forecasts & Outlook_p4 Event Calendar_p5 Markets Monitor_p6 ChartRoom_p7,8 Market Valuation_p9,10 Global Real GDP Growth Year-over-Year Global GDP % March 2020 Forecasts: Base Case Scenario % March 2020 Forecasts: Broader Contagion Scenario November 2019 Forecasts week 6 OECD Estimates 6 5 5 the 4 4 of 3,3 3 3 Charts 2,9 2 2,4 2 1 1 0 0 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Source: NBG Research, OECD Fed Funds Rate & Futures Fed Funds Rate (upper bound) % Futures: January 2020 % Futures: March 2020 2,75 2,75 2,50 2,50 2,25 2,25 2,00 2,00 1,75 1,75 1,50 1,50 1,25 1,25 1,00 1,00 0,75 0,75 0,50 0,50 0,25 0,25 0,00 0,00 Jun-20 Dec-18 Feb-19 Apr-19 Jun-19 Aug-19 Oct-19 Dec-19 Feb-20 Apr-20 Aug-20 Oct-20 Dec-20 Feb-21 Apr-21 Jun-21 Aug-21 Oct-21 Dec-21 Source: NBG Research, Fed, Bloomberg See page 11 for disclosures and analyst certification 1 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E …In that context, the OECD lowered its forecasts for 2020 real GDP growth by 0.5 pps to +2.4% from +2.9% in 2019, suggesting that the global economy is heading towards its lowest pace of growth since the 2008/2009 recession with minor revisions to US economic growth (-0.1 pp to +1.9%), albeit risks to the forecast appear skewed to the downside. In our view, more severe headwinds to the US outlook are likely. As a result, we have lowered our 2020 US real GDP growth estimate to 1.4% as consumer spending appears particularly vulnerable (70% of GDP). Energy-related investment spending is likely to slow also considerably. US labor market conditions were solid in February, as the economy braces for looming disruptions related to Covid-19… The pace of job creation in the US remained strong in February. Specifically, nonfarm payrolls increased sharply, by 273k in February, largely matching the January outcome. Furthermore, net revisions for the previous two months were significantly positive (+85k). Recall that the outcome in February exceeded, by a wide margin, consensus estimates for 175k, while the less volatile 3-month average stood at a solid 243k (239k in January), the highest since September 2016. Excluding government hiring, the respective reading for the private sector was a more modest (but still strong) +205k. The unemployment rate declined by 0.1 pp to 3.5%, matching a 50-year low which had also been recorded on various occasions in recent months. Importantly, such a multi-year low was combined with a relatively high labor force participation rate of 63.4%, the highest since June 2013, as favorable labor market conditions lead more persons to return to the labor market (on previous occasions the unemployment rate was 3.5%, i.e. in September, November and December 2019, the labor force participation rate was 63.2%). Finally, a broader measure of labor market slack, the U-6 unemployment rate (which includes the unemployed, part-time workers for economic reasons, and those workers marginally attached to the labor force), was little changed in February, at 7.0% (-0.2 pps yoy). Looking forward, developments regarding Covid-19 pose a significant source of uncertainty for the US labor market outlook in the coming months, as job creation (and the broader labor market conditions) could be meaningfully impacted from the potential measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. It should be noted that the monthly pace of job creation, that is necessary for the unemployment rate to remain stable in view of the current labor force participation rate, is c. 102k according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

…with wage growth maintaining a healthy pace

…with wage growth maintaining a healthy pace Wage growth came out broadly in line with consensus estimates in February, while continuing to suggest increasing consumer purchasing power. The monthly pace of increase for average hourly earnings was a robust +0.3% mom, compared with +0.2% mom in January. At the same time, the annual pace of increase for average hourly earnings was a healthy +3.0% yoy, versus +3.1% yoy in January (peak of 3.5% yoy in August 2019, an 11-year high), which had benefitted from favorable base effects (a relatively weak reading in January 2019). Recall that the annual change in the less volatile wages of production and non- supervisory employees (84% of total -- that also have a higher propensity to consume) was largely stable at a robust +3.3% yoy (peak of 3.8% yoy in October 2019). High earners saw their compensation decelerating by 0.4 pps to 1.5% yoy. Overall, the trend for (nominal) wages remains well above the respective trend for consumer prices (c. 2% yoy), arguing in favor of strong private consumption. Chinese PMIs collapsed in February to record lows, due to disruptions related to Covid-19 February's business surveys in China support the view for a sharp deceleration in business activity, in view of measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 (e.g., restrictions in transportations and the movement of people, temporary company shutdowns and shipping restrictions). Specifically, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI was down by 10.8 pts to 40.3 (consensus for 46.0), while its counterpart for the services sectors fell by 25.3 pts to 26.5. Moreover, official manufacturing PMI (which covers a broader range of industries) was down by 14.3 pts to 40.3 (consensus: 45). Note also that the latest reading is supported by a substantial lengthening in supplier delivery times. Usually, such a difficulty for suppliers to meet customer needs comes on the back of a substantial strengthening in demand (hence the lengthening of delivery times contributes positively to the headline index). Nevertheless, in the latest case, the aforementioned lengthening was due to insufficient operational capacity in suppliers and broader supply chain disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. Finally, official non- manufacturing PMI (which covers the services and construction sectors) decreased by 24.5 pts to 26.5. On a positive note, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, as of February 25 th 78.9% of the enterprises surveyed (cumulatively in both the official surveys) had returned to work, of which 85.6% were large and medium-sized manufacturing corporations. That development bodes well for a recovery in activity starting from March (barring a re-intensification in the spread of the coronavirus in China). Nevertheless, external demand will likely continue to weigh in the coming months, given that major trading partners of China (e.g. Japan and South Korea, which account for 5.7% and 4.4% of Chinese exports of goods, respectively) are probably in the early stages of the outbreak cycle. Attention now turns to "hard" activity data (industrial production, fixed assets investment, retail sales) for January and February (at the beginning of each year, data are reported cumulatively for January and February to diminish distortions stemming from the Lunar New Year holiday season) due on March 16 th , in order to better gauge the condition of the Chinese economy.

Covid-19 Overall, GDP will likely struggle to demonstrate any growth in Q1:20 compared with the previous quarter. Recall that consensus expects GDP to stall in quarterly terms in Q1:20 (with the balance of risks around that projection being tilted to the downside according to our estimates), resulting in the annual pace of growth decelerating to 4% yoy from 6% yoy in Q4:19. Further ahead, in the (benign) scenario of the pace of spread of the coronavirus in China continuing to slow and a similar development likely during Q2:20 in the rest of the world, the annual GDP growth is expected to accelerate gradually, returning to a pace of 6% yoy by Q3. National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 2 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section Equities Global equity markets exhibited high volatility in the past week. Central banks easing and a shift in the momentum in Biden's favour at the US

Democratic Presidential Nomination Primaries were more than offset by the acceleration in the pace of the COVID-19 spread outside China. Overall, the MSCI ACWI ended the week up by +0.4% (-8.9% ytd), with both developed (+0.4% wow) and emerging markets (+0.7% wow) recording gains. In the US, the S&P500 rose by 0.6 wow, with the Utilities sector leading the increase (+7.9% wow) as the sector offers high dividend yields amid decreasing government bond yields. On Monday, however, the S&P500 index futures indicated a decline by -7% mainly due to Saudi Arabia's decision to cut sharply its crude oil prices and increase its oil production above 10 million bpd next month in a bid to recapture market share. Regarding the Q4:19 earnings season, out of the 498 companies (99% of the index) that have reported results so far, 70% have exceeded analyst estimates, with the total earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter at 0.9%, which marks the first time the index has reported yoy growth in earnings since Q4:18. Regarding the expectations for earnings growth for Q1:20, there has been a sharp decline over the past few months. In September, the estimated earnings growth rate was 7.1% and in March, the estimated earnings decline is -0.1%. On the other side of the Atlantic, the EuroStoxx fell by 3.1% wow, with Banks recording strong losses (-10.9% wow), on the back of lower yields. The decline intensified on Monday, with the EuroStoxx down by -7% and the DAX 30 by -7% (at the time of writing). Fixed Income Government bond yields tumbled in the past week due to increased safe- haven demand and the Federal Reserve rate cut by 50 bps to 1% - 1.25%. Specifically, the US 10-year yield declined by 39 bps wow to an all-time low of +0.76% and its 2-year peer was down by 40 bps wow to +0.51%, its lowest level since April 2015. The decline intensified on Monday, with the 10- year yield falling under +0.5% and 30-year yield under +1% to all-time lows. In the UK, investor expectations for a rate cut by the Bank of England led the 10- year yield to decline by 21 bps to 0.24% (all-time low). In Germany, the 10-year yield decreased by 10 bps wow to -0.71%, to its lowest level since August. Periphery bond yield spreads over the Bund in the 10-year tenor rose across the board (Italy: +7 bps to 178 bps, Spain: +3 bps to 92 bps, Portugal: +5 bps to 101 bps, Greece +19 bps to 213 bps - further widening on Monday). Corporate bonds spreads in the High Yield spectrum widened in the past week, as investors were in risk-off mode. Specifically, the USD HY spread rose by 60 bps to 564 bps, while its euro area counterpart rose by 34 bps to 445 bps. In the Investment Grade spectrum, the increase of spreads was less intense both in the US (+18 bps to 149 bps) and in the euro area (+13 bps to 127 bps). FX and Commodities In foreign exchange markets, the US dollar declined in the past week, on the back of rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut policy rates to zero in the coming months. Overall, the US Dollar declined by 2.3% against the euro to $1.128 and by 2.2% against Japanese Yen to ¥105.35. On Monday, the US Dollar declined by further 1.9% against the euro to $1.143 (a 13-month low). In commodities, oil prices declined in the past week, after Russia refused to agree to OPEC's proposal for an additional oil supply cut of 1.5 million bpd (1 million bpd from OPEC members and 0.5 million bpd from Russia) at the OPEC+ meeting on Friday. Overall, Brent ended the week down by -9.5% to $45.3/barrel (-31.9% ytd), its lowest level since June 2017 and WTI by -7.8% to $41.3/barrel (-32.4% ytd), its lowest level since August 2016. On Monday, Brent oil prices tumbled (the largest daily decline since 1991 and the first Gulf War) reaching a 4-year low, after Saudi Arabia cut sharply its oil prices and announced that it will increase crude output next month to over 10 million bpd, targeting to increase its market share. N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E S&P500 Intraday Movement (2 Mar - 9 Mar) SPX Index 3200 3200 3150 3150 3100 3100 3050 3050 3000 3000 2950 2950 2900 2900 2850 2850 2800 2800 2750 2750 2700 2700 2-Mar 3-Mar 4-Mar 5-Mar 6-Mar 9-Mar Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg Graph 1. S&P500 EPS 2020 vs 2021 Year-to-Date $ 2020 EPS (left) 2021 EPS (right) $ 178,0 196,5 177,5 177,0 196,0 176,5 176,0 195,5 175,5 175,0 195,0 174,5 174,0 194,5 173,5 173,0 30-Jan 6-Feb 13-Feb 20-Feb 27-Feb 194,0 2-Jan 9-Jan 16-Jan 23-Jan 5-Mar Source: NBG Research, Factset Graph 2. CDX US High Yield Spread bps CDX US High Yield Spread bps 650 650 600 600 550 550 500 500 450 450 400 400 350 350 300 300 250 250 200 Jul-18 Jul-19 200 Jan-18 Mar-18 May-18 Sep-18 Nov-18 Jan-19 Mar-19 May-19 Sep-19 Nov-19 Jan-20 Mar-20 Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg Graph 3. Quote of the week: "We do recognize that a rate cut will not reduce the rate of infection. It won't fix a broken supply chain. We get that. We don't think we have all the answers. But we do believe that our action will provide a meaningful boost to the economy", Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, March 3rd 2020. National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 3 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic & Markets Forecasts N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Interest Rates & Foreign Exchange Forecasts 10-Yr Gov. Bond Yield (%) March 6th 3-month 6-month 12-month Official Rate (%) March 6th 3-month6-month12-month Germany -0,71 -0,50 -0,40 -0,30 Euro area 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 US 0,76 0,90 1,00 1,20 US 1,25 0,75 0,75 0,75 UK 0,24 0,82 0,80 0,74 UK 0,75 0,65 0,65 0,60 Japan -0,12 -0,08 -0,05 0,01 Japan -0,10 -0,10 -0,10 -0,10 Currency March 6th 3-month 6-month 12-month March 6th 3-month6-month12-month EUR/USD 1,13 1,13 1,13 1,15 USD/JPY 105 109 107 104 EUR/GBP 0,86 0,84 0,85 0,85 GBP/USD 1,30 1,34 1,33 1,36 EUR/JPY 119 123 121 120 Forecasts at end of period Economic Forecasts United States 2018a Q1:19a Q2:19a Q3:19a Q4:19a 2019a Q1:20f Q2:20f Q3:20f Q4:20f 2020f Real GDP Growth (YoY) (1) 2,9 2,7 2,3 2,1 2,3 2,4 1,8 1,2 1,4 1,3 1,4 Real GDP Growth (QoQ saar) (2) - 3,1 2,0 2,1 2,1 - 1,1 -0,4 2,6 1,9 - Private Consumption 3,0 1,1 4,6 3,1 1,7 2,6 1,0 -1,0 3,2 2,0 1,6 Government Consumption 1,7 2,9 4,8 1,7 2,6 2,3 1,5 2,6 0,8 0,6 2,0 Investment 4,6 3,2 -1,4 -0,8 -0,5 1,3 3,0 0,4 2,1 2,0 0,9 Residential -1,5 -1,1 -2,9 4,6 6,1 -1,5 8,5 0,8 0,7 0,5 3,9 Non-residential 6,4 4,4 -1,0 -2,3 -2,3 2,1 1,3 0,3 2,4 2,4 0,0 Inventories Contribution 0,1 0,5 -1,0 0,0 -1,2 0,1 -0,1 0,0 0,3 0,3 -0,3 Net Exports Contribution -0,4 0,8 -0,8 -0,2 1,9 -0,2 -0,2 -0,2 -0,4 -0,3 0,1 Exports 3,0 4,2 -5,7 0,9 2,1 0,0 0,4 0,4 1,7 2,5 0,7 Imports 4,4 -1,5 0,0 1,8 -8,6 1,0 1,2 1,4 3,7 3,7 -0,2 Inflation (3) 2,4 1,6 1,8 1,8 2,0 1,8 2,1 1,7 1,8 1,8 1,9 Euro Area 2018a Q1:19a Q2:19a Q3:19a Q4:19f 2019f Q1:20f Q2:20f Q3:20f Q4:20f 2020f Real GDP Growth (YoY) 1,9 1,4 1,2 1,2 0,9 1,2 0,5 0,3 0,5 0,9 0,6 Real GDP Growth (QoQ saar) - 1,8 0,6 1,1 0,2 - 0,0 -0,2 2,0 1,9 - Private Consumption 1,4 1,6 0,9 2,0 0,9 1,3 0,1 -0,3 2,1 2,1 0,8 Government Consumption 1,1 1,8 2,0 1,6 1,4 1,6 1,7 1,7 1,2 1,3 1,6 Investment 2,4 1,3 22,5 -14,3 0,4 4,3 0,3 -0,5 2,9 2,4 -0,1 Inventories Contribution 0,0 -1,0 0,1 -0,5 -0,6 -0,4 -0,4 -0,2 0,2 0,2 -0,3 Net Exports Contribution 0,4 1,3 -4,6 3,7 0,0 -0,3 0,0 0,0 -0,2 -0,3 0,1 Exports 3,3 3,5 0,5 2,9 1,2 2,5 1,1 0,8 2,7 2,5 1,5 Imports 2,7 0,8 11,4 -4,6 1,3 3,4 1,2 0,9 3,5 3,3 1,4 Inflation 1,8 1,4 1,4 1,0 1,0 1,2 1,2 1,0 1,0 1,1 1,1 a: Actual, f: Forecasts, 1. Seasonally adjusted YoY growth rate, 2. Seasonally adjusted annualized QoQ growth rate, 3. Year-to-year average % change 12-Month View & Key Factors for Global Markets US Euro Area Japan UK +Fiscal loosening will support the economy & +Still high equity risk premium relative to other +Still aggressive QE and "yield-curve" targeting by +65% of FTSE100 revenues from abroad companies' earnings regions the BoJ +Undemanding valuations in relative terms Markets +2020 EPS growth expectations have stabilized at +Credit conditions gradual turn more favorable +Upward revisions in corporate earnings 8% +Small fiscal loosening in 2020 - Signs of policy fatigue regarding structural reforms - Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the +Cash-rich corporates will lead to share buybacks - 2020 EPS estimates may turn pessimistic as and fiscal discipline outcome of the Brexit negotiating process Equity and higher dividends (de-equitization) economic growth fails to pick up - Strong appetite for foreign assets - Protectionism and trade wars exporters - Peaking profit margins - Political uncertainty (Italy, Brexit) could intensify - JPY appreciation in a risk-off scenario could hurt - P/Es at all time high (Ex-dotcom) +Valuations appear rich with term-premium below +Valuations appear excessive compared with long- +Sizeable fiscal deficits +Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the Bonds 0% term fundamentals +Restructuring efforts to be financed by fiscal policy outcome of the Brexit negotiating process +Underlying inflation pressures if Fed seek makeup - Political Risks measures +Inflation expectations could drift higher ahead of strategies - Fragile growth outlook - Safe haven demand EU/UK negotiations Government - Global search for yield by non-US investors - Medium-term inflation expectations remain low - Extremely dovish central bank -The BoE is expected to remain on hold with risks continues - ECB QE net purchases - Yield-targeting of 10-Year JGB at around 0% towards rate cuts - Safe haven demand - ECB QE "stock" effect - Slowing economic growth post-Brexit - Fed may cut rates in 2020 premia working on both directions +Safe-haven demand +Reduced short-term tail risks +Safe haven demand +Transitions phase negotiations Exchange - Fed may cut rates in 2020 +Higher core bond yields +More balanced economic growth recovery (long- +Valuations appear undemanding with REER 6% +Current account surplus term) below its 15-year average - Sluggish growth +Inflation is bottoming out - Sizeable Current account deficit - Deflation concerns - Additional Quantitative Easing by the Bank of - Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the Foreign - The ECB's monetary policy to remain extra loose Japan if inflation does not approach 2% outcome of the Referendum and the negotiating (Targeted-LTROs, ABSs, Quantitative Easing) process risks towards $1.15 risks towards $1.15 premia working on both directions National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 4 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic News & Events Calendar N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Economic Calendar In the US, attention turns to inflation data for February, due to release on Wednesday. CPI is expected at 2.2% yoy from 2.5% yoy in January, while the core figure is expected to remain stable at 2.2% yoy. In the UK, industrial production for January is released on Wednesday (consensus for +0.3% mom vs -0.1% mom and -2.6% yoy vs -1.8% yoy in the previous month). In the Euro area, regarding ECB meeting on March 12th, the balance of risk is towards a Deposit interest rate cut, alongside fresh target-lending measures towards vulnerable firms. Finally, in China, attention turns to high frequency activity indicators for Februay (industrial production, retail sales). US Inflation % Core CPI (YoY) CPI (YoY) % Forecasts 3,0 3,0 2,5 2,5 2,0 2,0 1,5 1,5 1,0 1,0 0,5 0,5 0,0 0,0 -0,5 Jul-13 Jul-14 Jul-15 Jul-16 Jul-17 Jul-18 Jul-19 -0,5 Jan-13 Jan-14 Jan-15 Jan-16 Jan-17 Jan-18 Jan-19 Jan-20 Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg Economic News Calendar for the period: March 3 - March 16, 2020 Tuesday 3 Wednesday 4 Thursday 5 US S A P US S A P US S A P Fed announces its intervention March 3 1.5% 1.25% 1.75% ADP Employment Change (k) February 170 + 183 209 Initial Jobless Claims (k) February 29 215 - 216 219 rate ISM non-manufacturing February 54.8 + 57.3 55.5 Continuing Claims (k) February 22 1738 + 1729 1722 UK EURO AREA Markit/CIPS UK Construction February 49.0 + 52.6 48.4 Retail sales (MoM) January 0.6% 0.6% -1.1% PMI Retail sales (YoY) January 1.1% + 1.7% 1.7% EURO AREA GERMANY Core CPI (YoY) February 1.2% 1.2% 1.1% Retail sales (MoM) January 0.9% 0.9% -2.0% CPI Estimate YoY February 1.2% 1.2% 1.4% Retail sales (YoY) January 1.5% + 1.8% 1.7% Unemployment Rate January 7.4% 7.4% 7.4% Friday 6 Monday 9 US S A P JAPAN S A P Trade balance ($bn) January -46.1 + -45.3 -48.6 GDP (QoQ) Q4:19 -1.7% - -1.8% -1.6% Change in Nonfarm Payrolls (k) February 175 + 273 273 GDP Private Consumption (QoQ) Q4:19 -2.9%+ -2.8% -2.9% Change in Private Payrolls (k) February 160 + 228 222 Unemployment rate February 3.6% + 3.5% 3.6% GDP Business Spending (QoQ) Q4:19 -4.2% - -4.6% -3.7% Average Hourly Earnings MoM February 0.3% 0.3% 0.2% Eco Watchers Current Survey February 35.8 - 27.4 41.9 Average Hourly Earnings YoY February 3.0% 3.0% 3.1% Eco Watchers Outlook Survey February 37.5 - 24.6 41.8 Average weekly hours (hrs) February 34.3 + 34.4 34.3 GERMANY Labor Force Participation Rate February 63.4% 63.4% 63.4% Industrial Production (sa, MoM) January 1.7% + 3.0% -2.2% Underemployment Rate February .. 7.0% 6.9% Wholesale trade (MoM) January .. 1.6% -0.2% Industrial Production (wda, YoY) January -3.9%+ -1.3% -5.3% JAPAN Leading Index January 91.1 - 90.3 91.0 CHINA Coincident Index January 94.5 + 94.7 94.4 Exports (YoY) February -16.2%- -17.2% 7.6% Imports (YoY) February -16.1%+ -4.0% 16.3% Tuesday 10 Wednesday 11 Thursday 12 EURO AREA S A P US S A P US S A P Gross Fixed Capital Formation Q4:19 0.3% 4.2% -3.8% CPI (YoY) February 2.2% .. 2.5% Initial Jobless Claims (k) March 7 220 .. 216 (QoQ) 0.1% 0.1% 0.5% Core CPI (YoY) February 2.3% .. 2.3% Continuing Claims (k) February 29 1733 .. 1729 Household Consumption (QoQ) Q4:19 UK EURO AREA Government expenditure (QoQ) Q4:19 0.4% 0.3% 0.6% Industrial Production (MoM) January 0.3% .. 0.1% Industrial Production (sa, MoM) January 1.5% .. -2.1% GDP (QoQ) Q4:19 0.1% 0.1% 0.1% Industrial Production (YoY) January -2.6% .. -1.8% GDP (YoY) Q4:19 0.9% 1.0% 0.9% Industrial Production (wda, YoY) January -3.0% .. -4.1% CHINA CPI (YoY) February 5.2% 5.2% 5.4% ECB announces its intervention March 12 0.0% .. 0.0% rate ECB announces its deposit March 12 -0.5% .. -0.5% facility rate Friday 13 Monday 16 US S A P US S A P University of Michigan consumer March 95 .. 101 Empire Manufacturing March 6.1 .. 12.9 confidence Net Long-term TIC Flows ($ bn) January .. .. 85.6 CHINA Aggregate Financing (RMB bn) February 1585.5 .. 5067.4 Money Supply M0 (YoY) February 7.0% .. 6.6% Money Supply M1 (YoY) February 0.7% .. 0.0% Money Supply M2 (YoY) February 8.5% .. 8.4% New Yuan Loans (RMB bn) February 1120 .. 3340 Industrial production (YoY) February -3.0% .. 5.7% Retail sales (YoY) February -1.7% .. 8.0% Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg S: Bloomberg Consensus Analysts Survey, A: Actual Outcome, P: Previous Outcome National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 5 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Financial Markets Monitor Equity Markets (in local currency) N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Developed Markets Current 1-week Year-to-Date 1-Year 2-year Emerging Markets Current 1-week Year-to-Date 1-Year 2-year Level change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) Level change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) US S&P 500 2747 -7,0 -15,0 0,1 -1,4 MSCI Emerging Markets 54221 -5,0 -11,8 -4,9 -13,8 Japan NIKKEI 225 19699 -6,8 -16,7 -6,3 -8,2 MSCI Asia 831 -3,3 -9,1 -1,7 -12,6 UK FTSE 100 5966 -9,3 -20,9 -16,0 -17,4 China 80 -2,6 -6,3 -0,5 -16,0 Canada S&P/TSX 14514 -10,8 -14,9 -9,3 -6,8 Korea 624 -2,0 -9,7 -2,1 -16,4 Hong Kong Hang Seng 25040 -4,2 -11,2 -11,3 -19,2 MSCI Latin America 78655 -13,4 -21,5 -13,7 -14,6 Euro area EuroStoxx 326 -10,8 -19,4 -9,6 -14,6 Brazil 272570 -17,0 -25,5 -12,2 -6,0 Germany DAX 30 10625 -10,6 -19,8 -7,3 -13,9 Mexico 35949 -6,2 -10,4 -7,2 -22,0 France CAC 40 4708 -11,3 -21,2 -10,0 -10,7 MSCI Europe 5271 -5,3 -17,3 -5,5 -7,0 Italy FTSE/MIB 18476 -16,0 -21,4 -9,8 -18,8 Russia 1156 -4,4 -15,1 3,3 8,5 Spain IBEX-35 7709 -11,6 -19,3 -15,6 -20,4 Turkey 1357979 -0,4 -9,6 -1,9 -15,2 World Market Sectors (MSCI Indices) in US Dollar terms Current 1-week Year-to-Date 1-Year 2-year in local currency Current 1-week Year-to-Date 1-Year 2-year Level change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) Level change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) Energy 117,5 -23,0 -40,3 -41,5 -44,1 Energy 121,2 -23,7 -39,9 -41,5 -42,4 Materials 214,5 -7,3 -21,2 -12,9 -22,7 Materials 205,2 -9,0 -21,3 -13,6 -19,5 Industrials 226,5 -8,6 -18,1 -7,7 -14,5 Industrials 221,7 -10,1 -18,9 -9,2 -13,2 Consumer Discretionary 236,7 -6,8 -14,9 -1,5 -5,5 Consumer Discretionary 226,2 -8,1 -15,7 -2,9 -4,7 Consumer Staples 231,3 1,2 -7,9 3,3 1,2 Consumer Staples 230,1 -0,4 -8,5 1,8 3,4 Healthcare 254,1 -0,7 -9,0 5,4 8,5 Healthcare 249,2 -1,9 -9,6 4,1 9,5 Financials 95,3 -13,3 -24,2 -14,3 -27,2 Financials 95,6 -14,4 -24,1 -14,8 -25,0 IT 276,4 -7,0 -11,1 15,2 13,2 IT 266,9 -7,5 -11,4 14,6 13,6 Telecoms 67,7 -6,6 -12,6 0,3 -1,7 Telecoms 70,4 -7,3 -13,0 -0,5 1,3 Utilities 146,4 0,3 -2,5 8,1 21,3 Utilities 149,7 -0,9 -2,8 7,5 24,2 Bond Markets (%) 10-Year Government Current Last week Year Start One Year 10-year Government Bond Yield Current Last week Year Start One Year 10-year Bond Yields Back average Spreads (in bps) Back average US 0,54 1,15 1,92 2,63 2,36 US Treasuries 10Y/2Y 16 24 35 17 139 Germany -0,86 -0,61 -0,19 0,07 1,05 US Treasuries 10Y/5Y 6 21 23 20 74 Japan -0,16 -0,15 -0,01 -0,03 0,45 Bunds 10Y/2Y 15 16 42 60 115 UK 0,16 0,44 0,82 1,19 1,92 Bunds 10Y/5Y 13 16 29 42 73 Greece 1,86 1,33 1,47 3,78 9,90 Ireland -0,18 -0,16 0,12 0,67 3,37 Corporate Bond Spreads Current Last week Year Start One Year 10-year Italy 1,42 1,10 1,41 2,50 3,12 (in bps) Back average Spain 0,26 0,28 0,47 1,05 2,90 EM Inv. Grade (IG) 192 186 150 179 211 Portugal 0,39 0,35 0,44 1,35 4,66 EM High yield 588 577 494 483 640 US IG 188 131 101 129 149 US Mortgage Market Current Last week Year Start One Year 10-year US High yield 668 504 360 418 495 (1. Fixed-rate Mortgage) Back average 30-Year FRM1 (%) 3,6 3,6 4,0 4,6 4,2 Euro area IG 156 114 94 132 139 vs 30Yr Treasury (bps) 257 189 156 163 119 Euro area High Yield 539 411 308 414 480 Foreign Exchange & Commodities Foreign Exchange Current 1-week 1-month 1-Year Year-to-Date Commodities Current 1-week 1-month 1-YearYear-to-Date change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) Euro-based cross rates EUR/USD 1,14 3,8 4,6 1,9 2,1 Agricultural 322 -1,9 -5,7 -2,7 -7,3 EUR/CHF 1,06 -0,4 -1,1 -6,5 -2,5 Energy 272 -26,6 -34,5 -41,2 -45,3 EUR/GBP 0,87 1,7 2,7 1,1 3,1 West Texas Oil ($) 31 -30,5 -38,1 -44,5 -49,0 EUR/JPY 117,21 -1,6 -2,5 -6,2 -3,7 Crude brent Oil ($) 32 -35,3 -40,0 -50,4 -51,3 EUR/NOK 10,97 5,9 7,8 11,3 11,4 Industrial Metals 1106 -1,2 -2,5 -12,5 -9,3 EUR/SEK 10,80 2,1 2,1 1,9 2,9 Precious Metals 1940 6,7 5,7 26,2 8,5 EUR/AUD 1,74 2,7 5,9 9,0 8,8 Gold ($) 1680 6,0 7,0 29,4 10,8 EUR/CAD 1,57 6,2 7,7 4,1 7,7 Silver ($) 17 2,6 -3,9 10,9 -4,7 USD-based cross rates Baltic Dry Index 616 15,1 48,4 -5,1 -43,5 USD/CAD 1,37 2,2 2,9 2,1 5,5 Baltic Dirty Tanker Index 778 -2,3 -3,1 4,9 -51,3 USD/AUD 1,52 -1,2 1,4 7,0 6,5 USD/JPY 102,37 -5,0 -6,7 -7,9 -5,7 Source: Bloomberg, as of March 9th, S&P/Goldman Sachs Indices for Agricultural, Energy, Industrial & National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis Precious Metals, BofA/ML Indices for Corporate Bond Spreads 6 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Chartroom N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Global Cross Asset ETFs: Flows as % of AUM DM Equities Bonds % % EM Equities Commodities 70 70 65 65 60 60 55 55 50 50 45 45 40 40 35 35 30 30 25 25 20 20 15 15 10 10 5 5 0 0 -5 -5 -10 -10 -15 -15 Jan-14May-14Sep-14Jan-15May-15Sep-15Jan-16May-16Sep-16Jan-17May-17 Sep-17Jan-18May-18Sep-18Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20May-20 Source: Bloomberg, NBG estimates, Cumulative flows since January 2014, AUM stands for Assets Under Management, Data as of March 6th Equity Market Performance - G4 S&P500 EuroStoxx FTSE 100 Nikkei 225 118 118 114 114 110 110 106 106 102 102 98 98 94 94 90 90 86 86 82 82 78 8-Oct 19-Nov 3-Dec 28-Jan 78 10-Sep 24-Sep 22-Oct 5-Nov 17-Dec 31-Dec 14-Jan 11-Feb 25-Feb 10-Mar Source: Bloomberg - Data as of March 9th - Rebased @ 100 Russell 2000 Value & Growth Index Value/Growth Relative Performance during the previous 6 months (right) Russell 2000 Value (left) Russell 2000 Growth (left) 2000 8 1900 6 1800 1700 4 1600 2 1500 1400 0 1300 -2 1200 -4 1100 1000 -6 900 -8 800 700 19-Nov 3-Dec 14-Jan 11-Feb -10 10-Sep 24-Sep 8-Oct 22-Oct 5-Nov 17-Dec 31-Dec 28-Jan 25-Feb 10-Mar Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th Equity ETFs: Flows as % of AUM % US Emerging Markets Europe exUK % 35 35 30 30 25 25 20 20 15 15 10 10 5 5 0 0 -5 -5 -10 -10 -15 -15 -20 -20 Jan-14May-14 Sep-14Jan-15May-15 Sep-15Jan-16May-16Sep-16Jan-17May-17Sep-17Jan-18May-18 Sep-18Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20 May-20 Source: Bloomberg, NBG estimates, Cumulative flows since January 2014, AUM stands for Assets Under Management, Data as of March 6th Equity Market Performance - BRICs Brazil China Russia India 124 124 120 120 116 116 112 112 108 108 104 104 100 100 96 96 92 92 88 88 84 84 80 19-Nov 80 10-Sep 24-Sep 8-Oct 22-Oct 5-Nov 3-Dec 17-Dec 31-Dec 14-Jan 28-Jan 11-Feb 25-Feb 10-Mar Source: Bloomberg - Data as of March 9th - Rebased @ 100 Russell 2000 & Russell 1000 Index Small Cap/Large Cap Relative Performance during the previous 6 months (right) Russell 2000-Small cap (left) Russell 1000-Large Cap (left) 1920 6 1880 5 1840 1800 4 1760 3 1720 1680 2 1640 1 1600 1560 0 1520 -1 1480 1440 -2 1400 -3 1360 1320 -4 1280 -5 1240 1200 19-Nov 3-Dec -6 10-Sep 24-Sep 8-Oct 22-Oct 5-Nov 17-Dec 31-Dec 14-Jan 28-Jan 11-Feb 25-Feb 10-Mar Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 7 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Chartroom N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E EUR/USD €/$ EUR-USD €/$ 1,15 1,15 1,14 1,14 1,13 1,13 1,12 1,12 1,11 1,11 1,10 1,10 1,09 Stronger USD 1,09 1,08 1,08 1,07 5-Nov 19-Nov 3-Dec 1,07 10-Sep 24-Sep 8-Oct 22-Oct 17-Dec 31-Dec 14-Jan 28-Jan 11-Feb 25-Feb 10-Mar Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th 10- Year Government Bond Yields % US (LA) UK (LA) Japan (RA) Germany (RA) % 2,6 0,1 2,4 0,0 2,2 -0,1 2,0 -0,2 1,8 1,6 -0,3 1,4 -0,4 1,2 -0,5 1,0 -0,6 0,8 -0,7 0,6 -0,8 0,4 0,2 -0,9 0,0 19-Nov 3-Dec 28-Jan -1,0 10-Sep 24-Sep 8-Oct 22-Oct 5-Nov 17-Dec 31-Dec 14-Jan 11-Feb 25-Feb 10-Mar Source: Bloomberg - Data as of March 9th LA:Left Axis RA:Right Axis West Texas Intermediate ($/brl) $/brl WTI $/brl 66 66 64 64 62 62 60 60 58 58 56 56 54 54 52 52 50 50 48 48 46 46 44 44 42 42 40 40 38 38 36 36 34 34 32 32 30 30 28 28 26 5-Nov 19-Nov 3-Dec 14-Jan 26 10-Sep 24-Sep 8-Oct 22-Oct 17-Dec 31-Dec 28-Jan 11-Feb 25-Feb 10-Mar Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th JPY/USD $/¥ USD-JPY $/¥ 113 113 112 112 111 111 110 110 109 109 108 108 107 107 106 106 105 105 104 104 103 Stronger JPY 103 102 102 101 101 100 5-Nov 19-Nov 100 10-Sep 24-Sep 8-Oct 22-Oct 3-Dec 17-Dec 31-Dec 14-Jan 28-Jan 11-Feb 25-Feb 10-Mar Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th 10- Year Government Bond Spreads bps Italy Portugal Spain bps 240 240 220 220 200 200 180 180 160 160 140 140 120 120 100 100 80 80 60 60 40 40 20 24-Sep 5-Nov 19-Nov 3-Dec 25-Feb 20 10-Sep 8-Oct 22-Oct 17-Dec 31-Dec 14-Jan 28-Jan 11-Feb 10-Mar Source: Bloomberg - Data as of March 9th Gold ($/ounch) $/ounch Gold $/ounch 1.720 1.720 1.700 1.700 1.680 1.680 1.660 1.660 1.640 1.640 1.620 1.620 1.600 1.600 1.580 1.580 1.560 1.560 1.540 1.540 1.520 1.520 1.500 1.500 1.480 1.480 1.460 1.460 1.440 1.440 1.420 1.420 1.400 5-Nov 19-Nov 1.400 10-Sep 24-Sep 8-Oct 22-Oct 3-Dec 17-Dec 31-Dec 14-Jan 28-Jan 11-Feb 25-Feb 10-Mar Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 8 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics US Sectors Valuation N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Price ($) EPS Growth (%) Dividend Yield (%) P/E Ratio P/BV Ratio 9/3/2020 % Weekly Change 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 12m fwd 10Yr Avg 2019 2020 12m fwd 10Yr Avg S&P500 2747 -7,0 1,2 7,5 1,8 2,1 20,2 17,1 16,8 15,1 3,6 3,1 3,1 2,5 Energy 255 -25,9 -28,8 4,6 3,9 5,9 21,8 14,6 14,2 19,7 1,6 1,2 1,1 1,7 Materials 304 -8,1 -15,6 5,7 2,1 2,5 20,2 17,1 16,7 14,7 2,4 2,2 2,1 2,5 Financials Diversified Financials 608 -9,8 1,6 6,0 1,4 1,8 16,2 13,5 13,3 13,8 1,9 1,5 1,5 1,5 Banks 241 -21,2 9,0 2,8 2,6 3,9 12,3 9,0 8,9 11,0 1,4 1,0 1,0 1,0 Insurance 355 -10,5 15,7 7,6 2,2 2,7 13,4 11,1 11,0 10,9 1,5 1,3 1,3 1,1 Real Estate 221 -2,7 1,9 4,2 3,1 3,2 21,0 20,0 19,8 18,3 3,7 3,6 3,6 3,0 Industrials Capital Goods 582 -10,9 -6,6 7,2 1,8 2,3 21,1 17,1 16,6 15,5 5,4 4,2 4,1 3,4 Transportation 598 -12,2 6,6 3,1 1,9 2,4 14,7 12,0 11,8 13,5 4,3 3,3 3,3 3,4 Commercial Services 320 -5,0 12,8 7,3 1,3 1,3 28,5 25,8 25,3 19,9 6,0 5,4 5,3 3,4 Consumer Discretionary Retailing 2255 -4,7 3,6 11,2 0,8 0,9 32,9 28,4 27,7 21,2 12,7 10,3 10,0 6,2 Media 564 -9,2 3,8 15,1 0,4 0,5 27,4 21,2 20,7 20,1 4,2 3,3 3,3 3,2 Consumer Services 1001 -12,0 5,0 3,5 2,1 2,8 23,9 18,9 18,4 19,2 14,8 12,7 12,6 6,5 Consumer Durables 295 -8,7 0,4 8,6 1,4 1,8 19,2 15,2 15,0 16,8 4,0 3,0 3,0 3,2 Automobiles and parts 79 -16,6 -16,4 6,8 4,2 5,3 8,5 6,3 6,2 8,3 1,4 1,0 1,0 1,7 IT Technology 1394 -3,9 2,6 11,5 1,3 1,6 21,6 17,7 17,3 12,7 9,7 9,7 9,7 3,7 Software & Services 2105 -7,9 11,1 14,4 1,0 1,1 29,3 24,5 24,0 17,3 7,9 7,0 6,8 5,2 Semiconductors 1066 -8,9 -12,3 8,8 1,8 2,1 18,9 16,2 15,8 13,9 5,5 4,7 4,6 3,1 Communication Services 158 -7,5 2,9 10,3 1,2 1,3 21,8 17,9 17,5 17,3 3,5 2,8 2,8 2,8 Consumer Staples Food & Staples Retailing 476 6,6 2,9 2,7 1,7 1,8 21,5 20,9 20,7 16,1 4,6 4,2 4,1 3,1 Food Beverage & Tobacco 654 -1,1 -1,7 4,8 3,3 3,5 19,7 18,2 18,0 17,5 5,3 4,9 4,8 4,9 Household Goods 708 2,8 6,6 7,8 2,3 2,4 25,8 23,8 23,5 19,2 8,9 8,7 8,6 5,0 Health Care Pharmaceuticals 907 0,4 9,8 7,3 2,1 2,4 15,9 14,2 14,0 14,4 5,5 4,4 4,3 3,5 Healthcare Equipment 1210 -1,6 10,3 9,7 1,0 1,2 20,4 17,1 16,8 15,2 3,7 3,0 3,0 2,6 Utilities 320 1,9 4,9 4,3 3,1 3,1 20,7 20,6 20,4 15,7 2,2 2,2 2,2 1,6 Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. Orange box indicates a value less than -2standard devation from average, light orange a value less than -1standard devation from average 1-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS 12-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS Earnings Revisions indicate 1-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS Earnings Revisions indicate 12-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS % 2020 % 2020 2,0 12-month forward 20 12-month forward 0,0 10 -2,0 0 -4,0 -6,0 -10 -8,0 -20 -10,0 -30 -12,0 IT Financials Utilities Real Estate Comm Services Consumer Staples S&P500 Materials Industrials Cons Discretionary Energy -40 Health Care Health Care IT Utilities Real Estate Comm Services Consumer Staples Financials S&P500 Cons Discretionary Industrials Materials Energy Source: Factset, Data as of March 9th Source: Factset, Data as of March 9th 12-month forward EPS are 82% of 2020 EPS and 18% of 2021 EPS 12-month forward EPS are 82% of 2020 EPS and 18% of 2021 EPS National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 9 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics Euro Area Sectors Valuation N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E EuroStoxx 326 -10,8 2,7 5,4 3,1 3,6 16,7 13,7 13,5 13,2 1,7 1,4 1,4 1,4 Energy 211 -20,4 -10,1 8,5 4,9 6,7 13,8 9,7 9,5 11,4 1,3 1,0 1,1 Materials 392 -10,5 13,9 7,7 3,1 4,0 15,4 12,5 12,3 14,1 1,9 1,5 1,5 1,4 Basic Resources 147 -15,3 -61,6 31,5 3,3 4,2 19,3 12,1 11,5 13,6 0,8 0,6 0,9 Chemicals 938 -8,9 -12,7 5,9 2,6 3,2 21,8 18,1 15,1 2,1 1,8 2,2 Financials Fin/al Services 464 -5,2 25,4 5,6 2,4 2,7 15,8 14,3 14,4 14,1 1,7 1,4 1,4 1,3 Banks 65 -22,3 -1,0 2,8 5,7 7,5 9,3 6,9 10,0 0,6 0,5 0,7 Insurance 232 -12,5 13,0 4,6 4,8 6,1 11,0 8,8 8,7 9,3 1,0 0,8 0,8 0,9 Real Estate 222 -5,5 0,1 3,3 4,2 4,5 19,1 17,7 17,5 16,8 1,0 1,0 0,9 1,0 Industrial 739 -12,2 11,4 9,8 2,3 2,9 20,3 15,5 15,2 15,2 3,2 2,5 2,5 2,3 Consumer Discretionary Media 183 -9,8 9,5 8,0 3,3 3,9 17,2 13,7 13,5 15,8 2,3 1,9 1,9 2,0 Retail 516 -6,3 3,4 5,4 2,5 3,1 25,0 21,4 20,9 18,7 3,9 3,3 2,8 Automobiles and parts 341 -15,2 -12,1 2,7 3,7 4,7 8,8 6,6 6,4 8,5 0,9 0,7 1,0 Travel and Leisure 156 -10,2 -4,8 22,0 2,0 2,7 15,7 9,9 14,6 1,9 1,3 1,8 Technology 516 -9,8 6,3 9,1 1,2 1,1 26,6 21,5 20,8 18,2 4,2 3,4 3,4 3,0 Communication Services 252 -8,4 -14,3 13,7 4,2 4,6 17,5 14,4 14,0 14,1 1,9 1,7 1,6 1,8 Consumer Staples Food&Beverage 467 -8,2 16,8 -2,5 2,1 2,7 20,5 17,4 17,1 18,5 2,7 2,0 2,6 Household Goods 916 -5,8 6,9 7,8 1,6 2,0 29,6 24,5 20,7 6,1 4,9 3,7 Health care 757 -6,5 7,3 8,2 2,1 2,5 20,1 16,6 16,3 15,1 2,4 2,0 2,0 2,1 Utilities 344 -6,6 56,3 8,7 4,5 4,6 16,1 15,8 12,6 1,6 1,6 1,1 Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. 