NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
National Bank of Greece S A : Global Economy & Markets, Weekly Roundup 10/03/20

03/10/2020 | 12:39pm EDT

Global Markets Roundup

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | March 10, 2020

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Global equities enter bear-market territory (<20%), as COVID-19 continues to spread and oil prices tumble by 25% on Monday

  • The rapid spread of COVID-19 outside China has generated significant losses for equity indices and speculative grade corporate bonds on both sides of the Atlantic since February 21st. High beta indices have underperformed, with the FTSE/ASE 25 index down by 32% in the same period (up to March 6th). Euro area banks have underperformed the index (SXXE) by 1500 bps discounting (i) a low/negative rate environment for longer and (ii) deteriorating credit quality. Safe havens have rallied, with the US Treasury 10-Year yield declining to an all-time low of 0.75% in the past week following, inter alia, the emergency rate cut of 50 bps to 1%-1.25% by the Federal Reserve.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that the purpose of the rate cut was to avoid a tightening of financial conditions (lower equity prices, higher corporate bond spreads, strong USD) that could weigh on US economic activity, as well as to support household and business confidence.Note that derivative markets price in an additional 75 bps of cuts at the FOMC meeting on March 18th. The RBA and the Bank of Canada followed suit, lowering their policy rates by 25 bps to 0.50% and by 50 bps to 1.25%, respectively, post-Fed.Investor attention is now focused on the ECB and Bank of England on March 12th and 26th, respectively.
  • Following the fastest correction in the S&P500 on record in the six days between February 21 and March 2 (we define it as a decline of more than 10%), US equities exhibited elevated volatility in the past week, recording two trading sessions with gains above 4% and two sessions with losses of circa 3%, with the index ending the week at 3020 (+0.6% wow - see page 3). On Monday, renewed healthcare concerns and collapsing oil prices (by 23% to $35/barrel), following the decision by Saudi Arabia to cut its official selling prices and increase oil production as the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee ended without agreement, sent shockwaves across financial markets.
  • The Stoxx600 tumbled by 8% to 342, recording its largest daily loss since 2016, with the S&P500 declining by 7%. Sharply lower prices due to Saudi Arabia's "exogenous" decision, albeit positive for oil consuming economies, could strain companies in the Energy sector leading to debt-repayment delays and/or increasing defaults. Note that Energy companies account for 12% of USD Speculative Grade outstanding debt (circa USD1.3 trillion in total), with CDX spreads widening by 139 bps on Monday to 586 bps (+306 bps YtD, see graph on page 3). Core Government bond yields fell by circa 15 bps on both sides of the Atlantic, with the USD depreciating sharply to $1.14 against the EUR, as investors price in aggressive monetary easing. That said, the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates to the zero lower bound if recession risks increase materially. Equity markets were set for opening gains on Tuesday, following the sell-off.
  • High volatility is expected to continue due to significant uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID- 19 on global trade and economic activity. The S&P500 12-month forward P/E has compressed to 15.5x from an all-time high (excluding the dot-com bubble) of 19x in mid-February following the 19% price decline, albeit remaining slightly above its long-term average. S&P500 consensus analysts' estimates for 2020 Earnings Per Share (EPS) have declined only modestly, so far, to $173 from $176 (-2%), although we expect further EPS downgrades as US and Global ex-US real GDP growth prospects deteriorate, hurting top-line corporate growth (cont'd on page 2).

Ilias TsirigotakisAC

Head of Global

Markets Research

210-3341517 tsirigotakis.hlias@nbg.gr

Panagiotis Bakalis

210-3341545 mpakalis.pan@nbg.gr

Vasiliki Karagianni

210-3341548karagianni.vasiliki@nbg.gr

Leonidas Patsios

210-3341553 Patsios.Leonidas@nbg.gr

Table of Contents

Overview_p1

Economics & Markets_p2,3

Forecasts & Outlook_p4

Event Calendar_p5

Markets Monitor_p6

ChartRoom_p7,8

Market Valuation_p9,10

Global Real GDP Growth Year-over-Year

Global GDP

%

March 2020 Forecasts: Base Case Scenario

%

March 2020 Forecasts: Broader Contagion Scenario

November 2019 Forecasts

week

6

OECD Estimates

6

5

5

the

4

4

of

3,3

3

3

Charts

2,9

2

2,4

2

1

1

0

0

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Source: NBG Research, OECD

Fed Funds Rate & Futures

Fed Funds Rate (upper bound)

%

Futures: January 2020

%

Futures: March 2020

2,75

2,75

2,50

2,50

2,25

2,25

2,00

2,00

1,75

1,75

1,50

1,50

1,25

1,25

1,00

1,00

0,75

0,75

0,50

0,50

0,25

0,25

0,00

0,00

Jun-20

Dec-18

Feb-19

Apr-19

Jun-19

Aug-19

Oct-19

Dec-19

Feb-20

Apr-20

Aug-20

Oct-20

Dec-20

Feb-21

Apr-21

Jun-21

Aug-21

Oct-21

Dec-21

Source: NBG Research, Fed, Bloomberg

See page 11 for disclosures and analyst certification

1

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

In that context, the OECD lowered its forecasts for 2020 real GDP growth by 0.5 pps to +2.4% from +2.9% in 2019, suggesting that the global economy is heading towards its lowest pace of growth since the 2008/2009 recession with minor revisions to US economic growth (-0.1 pp to +1.9%), albeit risks to the forecast appear skewed to the downside. In our view, more severe headwinds to the US outlook are likely. As a result, we have lowered our 2020 US real GDP growth estimate to 1.4% as consumer spending appears particularly vulnerable (70% of GDP). Energy-related investment spending is likely to slow also considerably.

US labor market conditions were solid in February, as the economy braces for looming disruptions related to Covid-19…

  • The pace of job creation in the US remained strong in February. Specifically, nonfarm payrolls increased sharply, by 273k in February, largely matching the January outcome. Furthermore, net revisions for the previous two months were significantly positive (+85k). Recall that the outcome in February exceeded, by a wide margin, consensus estimates for 175k, while the less volatile 3-monthaverage stood at a solid 243k (239k in January), the highest since September 2016. Excluding government hiring, the respective reading for the private sector was a more modest (but still strong) +205k. The unemployment rate declined by 0.1 pp to 3.5%, matching a 50-yearlow which had also been recorded on various occasions in recent months. Importantly, such a multi-yearlow was combined with a relatively high labor force participation rate of 63.4%, the highest since June 2013, as favorable labor market conditions lead more persons to return to the labor market (on previous occasions the unemployment rate was 3.5%, i.e. in September, November and December 2019, the labor force participation rate was 63.2%). Finally, a broader measure of labor market slack, the U-6unemployment rate (which includes the unemployed, part-timeworkers for economic reasons, and those workers marginally attached to the labor force), was little changed in February, at 7.0% (-0.2pps yoy). Looking forward, developments regarding Covid-19pose a significant source of uncertainty for the US labor market outlook in the coming months, as job creation (and the broader labor market conditions) could be meaningfully impacted from the potential measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. It should be noted that the monthly pace of job creation, that is necessary for the unemployment rate to remain stable in view of the current labor force participation rate, is c. 102k according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
    …with wage growth maintaining a healthy pace
  • Wage growth came out broadly in line with consensus estimates in February, while continuing to suggest increasing consumer purchasing power. The monthly pace of increase for average hourly earnings was a robust +0.3% mom, compared with +0.2% mom in January. At the same time, the annual pace of increase for average hourly earnings was a healthy +3.0% yoy, versus +3.1% yoy in January (peak of 3.5% yoy in August 2019, an 11-yearhigh), which had benefitted from favorable base effects (a relatively weak reading in January 2019). Recall that the annual change in the less volatile wages of production and non- supervisory employees (84% of total --that also have a higher propensity to consume) was largely stable at a robust +3.3% yoy (peak of 3.8% yoy in October 2019).

High earners saw their compensation decelerating by 0.4 pps to 1.5% yoy. Overall, the trend for (nominal) wages remains well above the respective trend for consumer prices (c. 2% yoy), arguing in favor of strong private consumption.

Chinese PMIs collapsed in February to record lows, due to disruptions related to Covid-19

  • February's business surveys in China support the view for a sharp deceleration in business activity, in view of measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19(e.g., restrictions in transportations and the movement of people, temporary company shutdowns and shipping restrictions). Specifically, the Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI was down by 10.8 pts to 40.3 (consensus for 46.0), while its counterpart for the services sectors fell by 25.3 pts to 26.5. Moreover, official manufacturing PMI (which covers a broader range of industries) was down by 14.3 pts to 40.3 (consensus: 45). Note also that the latest reading is supported by a substantial lengthening in supplier delivery times. Usually, such a difficulty for suppliers to meet customer needs comes on the back of a substantial strengthening in demand (hence the lengthening of delivery times contributes positively to the headline index). Nevertheless, in the latest case, the aforementioned lengthening was due to insufficient operational capacity in suppliers and broader supply chain disruptions stemming from the COVID-19outbreak. Finally, official non- manufacturing PMI (which covers the services and construction sectors) decreased by 24.5 pts to 26.5. On a positive note, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, as of February 25th 78.9% of the enterprises surveyed (cumulatively in both the official surveys) had returned to work, of which 85.6% were large and medium-sizedmanufacturing corporations. That development bodes well for a recovery in activity starting from March (barring a re-intensificationin the spread of the coronavirus in China). Nevertheless, external demand will likely continue to weigh in the coming months, given that major trading partners of China (e.g. Japan and South Korea, which account for 5.7% and 4.4% of Chinese exports of goods, respectively) are probably in the early stages of the outbreak cycle. Attention now turns to "hard" activity data (industrial production, fixed assets investment, retail sales) for January and February (at the beginning of each year, data are reported cumulatively for January and February to diminish distortions stemming from the Lunar New Year holiday season) due on March 16th, in order to better gauge the condition of the Chinese economy.
  • Overall, GDP will likely struggle to demonstrate any growth in Q1:20 compared with the previous quarter. Recall that consensus expects GDP to stall in quarterly terms in Q1:20 (with the balance of risks around that projection being tilted to the downside according to our estimates), resulting in the annual pace of growth decelerating to 4% yoy from 6% yoy in Q4:19. Further ahead, in the (benign) scenario of the pace of spread of the coronavirus in China continuing to slow and a similar development likely during Q2:20 in the rest of the world, the annual GDP growth is expected to accelerate gradually, returning to a pace of 6% yoy by Q3.

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

2

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section

Equities

  • Global equity markets exhibited high volatility in the past week. Central banks easing and a shift in the momentum in Biden's favour at the US
    Democratic Presidential Nomination Primaries were more than offset by the acceleration in the pace of the COVID-19 spread outside China. Overall, the MSCI ACWI ended the week up by +0.4% (-8.9%ytd), with both developed (+0.4% wow) and emerging markets (+0.7% wow) recording gains. In the US, the S&P500 rose by 0.6 wow, with the Utilities sector leading the increase (+7.9% wow) as the sector offers high dividend yields amid decreasing government bond yields. On Monday, however, the S&P500 index futures indicated a decline by -7%mainly due to Saudi Arabia's decision to cut sharply its crude oil prices and increase its oil production above 10 million bpd next month in a bid to recapture market share. Regarding the Q4:19 earnings season, out of the 498 companies (99% of the index) that have reported results so far, 70% have exceeded analyst estimates, with the total earnings growth rate for the fourth quarter at 0.9%, which marks the first time the index has reported yoy growth in earnings since Q4:18. Regarding the expectations for earnings growth for Q1:20, there has been a sharp decline over the past few months. In September, the estimated earnings growth rate was 7.1% and in March, the estimated earnings decline is -0.1%.On the other side of the Atlantic, the EuroStoxx fell by 3.1% wow, with Banks recording strong losses (-10.9%wow), on the back of lower yields. The decline intensified on Monday, with the EuroStoxx down by -7%and the DAX 30 by -7%(at the time of writing).

Fixed Income

  • Government bond yields tumbled in the past week due to increased safe- haven demand and the Federal Reserve rate cut by 50 bps to 1% - 1.25%. Specifically, the US 10-yearyield declined by 39 bps wow to an all-timelow of +0.76% and its 2-yearpeer was down by 40 bps wow to +0.51%, its lowest level since April 2015. The decline intensified on Monday, with the 10- year yield falling under +0.5% and 30-yearyield under +1% to all-timelows. In the UK, investor expectations for a rate cut by the Bank of England led the 10- year yield to decline by 21 bps to 0.24% (all-timelow). In Germany, the 10-yearyield decreased by 10 bps wow to -0.71%,to its lowest level since August. Periphery bond yield spreads over the Bund in the 10-yeartenor rose across the board (Italy: +7 bps to 178 bps, Spain: +3 bps to 92 bps, Portugal: +5 bps to 101 bps, Greece +19 bps to 213 bps - further widening on Monday). Corporate bonds spreads in the High Yield spectrum widened in the past week, as investors were in risk-off mode. Specifically, the USD HY spread rose by 60 bps to 564 bps, while its euro area counterpart rose by 34 bps to 445 bps. In the Investment Grade spectrum, the increase of spreads was less intense both in the US (+18 bps to 149 bps) and in the euro area (+13 bps to 127 bps).

FX and Commodities

  • In foreign exchange markets, the US dollar declined in the past week, on the back of rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut policy rates to zero in the coming months. Overall, the US Dollar declined by 2.3% against the euro to $1.128 and by 2.2% against Japanese Yen to ¥105.35. On Monday, the US Dollar declined by further 1.9% against the euro to $1.143 (a 13-monthlow). In commodities, oil prices declined in the past week, after Russia refused to agree to OPEC's proposal for an additional oil supply cut of 1.5 million bpd (1 million bpd from OPEC members and 0.5 million bpd from Russia) at the OPEC+ meeting on Friday. Overall, Brent ended the week down by -9.5%to $45.3/barrel (-31.9%ytd), its lowest level since June 2017 and WTI by -7.8%to $41.3/barrel (-32.4%ytd), its lowest level since August 2016. On Monday, Brent oil prices tumbled (the largest daily decline since 1991 and the first Gulf War) reaching a 4-yearlow, after Saudi Arabia cut sharply its oil prices and announced that it will increase crude output next month to over 10 million bpd, targeting to increase its market share.

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

S&P500 Intraday Movement (2 Mar - 9 Mar)

SPX Index

3200

3200

3150

3150

3100

3100

3050

3050

3000

3000

2950

2950

2900

2900

2850

2850

2800

2800

2750

2750

2700

2700

2-Mar

3-Mar

4-Mar

5-Mar

6-Mar

9-Mar

Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg

Graph 1.

S&P500 EPS 2020 vs 2021 Year-to-Date

$

2020 EPS (left)

2021 EPS (right)

$

178,0

196,5

177,5

177,0

196,0

176,5

176,0

195,5

175,5

175,0

195,0

174,5

174,0

194,5

173,5

173,0

30-Jan

6-Feb

13-Feb

20-Feb

27-Feb

194,0

2-Jan

9-Jan

16-Jan

23-Jan

5-Mar

Source: NBG Research, Factset

Graph 2.

CDX US High Yield Spread

bps

CDX US High Yield Spread

bps

650

650

600

600

550

550

500

500

450

450

400

400

350

350

300

300

250

250

200

Jul-18

Jul-19

200

Jan-18

Mar-18

May-18

Sep-18

Nov-18

Jan-19

Mar-19

May-19

Sep-19

Nov-19

Jan-20

Mar-20

Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg

Graph 3.

Quote of the week: "We do recognize that a rate cut will not reduce the rate of infection. It won't fix a broken supply chain. We get that. We don't think we have all the answers. But we do believe that our action will provide a meaningful boost to the economy", Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, March

3rd 2020.

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

3

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic & Markets Forecasts

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Interest Rates & Foreign Exchange Forecasts

10-Yr Gov. Bond Yield (%)

March 6th

3-month

6-month

12-month

Official Rate (%)

March 6th

3-month6-month12-month

Germany

-0,71

-0,50

-0,40

-0,30

Euro area

0,00

0,00

0,00

0,00

US

0,76

0,90

1,00

1,20

US

1,25

0,75

0,75

0,75

UK

0,24

0,82

0,80

0,74

UK

0,75

0,65

0,65

0,60

Japan

-0,12

-0,08

-0,05

0,01

Japan

-0,10

-0,10

-0,10

-0,10

Currency

March 6th

3-month

6-month

12-month

March 6th

3-month6-month12-month

EUR/USD

1,13

1,13

1,13

1,15

USD/JPY

105

109

107

104

EUR/GBP

0,86

0,84

0,85

0,85

GBP/USD

1,30

1,34

1,33

1,36

EUR/JPY

119

123

121

120

Forecasts at end of period

Economic Forecasts

United States

2018a

Q1:19a

Q2:19a

Q3:19a

Q4:19a

2019a

Q1:20f

Q2:20f

Q3:20f

Q4:20f

2020f

Real GDP Growth (YoY) (1)

2,9

2,7

2,3

2,1

2,3

2,4

1,8

1,2

1,4

1,3

1,4

Real GDP Growth (QoQ saar) (2)

-

3,1

2,0

2,1

2,1

-

1,1

-0,4

2,6

1,9

-

Private Consumption

3,0

1,1

4,6

3,1

1,7

2,6

1,0

-1,0

3,2

2,0

1,6

Government Consumption

1,7

2,9

4,8

1,7

2,6

2,3

1,5

2,6

0,8

0,6

2,0

Investment

4,6

3,2

-1,4

-0,8

-0,5

1,3

3,0

0,4

2,1

2,0

0,9

Residential

-1,5

-1,1

-2,9

4,6

6,1

-1,5

8,5

0,8

0,7

0,5

3,9

Non-residential

6,4

4,4

-1,0

-2,3

-2,3

2,1

1,3

0,3

2,4

2,4

0,0

Inventories Contribution

0,1

0,5

-1,0

0,0

-1,2

0,1

-0,1

0,0

0,3

0,3

-0,3

Net Exports Contribution

-0,4

0,8

-0,8

-0,2

1,9

-0,2

-0,2

-0,2

-0,4

-0,3

0,1

Exports

3,0

4,2

-5,7

0,9

2,1

0,0

0,4

0,4

1,7

2,5

0,7

Imports

4,4

-1,5

0,0

1,8

-8,6

1,0

1,2

1,4

3,7

3,7

-0,2

Inflation (3)

2,4

1,6

1,8

1,8

2,0

1,8

2,1

1,7

1,8

1,8

1,9

Euro Area

2018a

Q1:19a

Q2:19a

Q3:19a

Q4:19f

2019f

Q1:20f

Q2:20f

Q3:20f

Q4:20f

2020f

Real GDP Growth (YoY)

1,9

1,4

1,2

1,2

0,9

1,2

0,5

0,3

0,5

0,9

0,6

Real GDP Growth (QoQ saar)

-

1,8

0,6

1,1

0,2

-

0,0

-0,2

2,0

1,9

-

Private Consumption

1,4

1,6

0,9

2,0

0,9

1,3

0,1

-0,3

2,1

2,1

0,8

Government Consumption

1,1

1,8

2,0

1,6

1,4

1,6

1,7

1,7

1,2

1,3

1,6

Investment

2,4

1,3

22,5

-14,3

0,4

4,3

0,3

-0,5

2,9

2,4

-0,1

Inventories Contribution

0,0

-1,0

0,1

-0,5

-0,6

-0,4

-0,4

-0,2

0,2

0,2

-0,3

Net Exports Contribution

0,4

1,3

-4,6

3,7

0,0

-0,3

0,0

0,0

-0,2

-0,3

0,1

Exports

3,3

3,5

0,5

2,9

1,2

2,5

1,1

0,8

2,7

2,5

1,5

Imports

2,7

0,8

11,4

-4,6

1,3

3,4

1,2

0,9

3,5

3,3

1,4

Inflation

1,8

1,4

1,4

1,0

1,0

1,2

1,2

1,0

1,0

1,1

1,1

a: Actual, f: Forecasts, 1. Seasonally adjusted YoY growth rate, 2. Seasonally adjusted annualized QoQ growth rate, 3. Year-to-year average % change

12-Month View & Key Factors for Global Markets

US

Euro Area

Japan

UK

+Fiscal loosening will support the economy &

+Still high equity risk premium relative to other

+Still aggressive QE and "yield-curve" targeting by

+65% of FTSE100 revenues from abroad

companies' earnings

regions

the BoJ

+Undemanding valuations in relative terms

Markets

+2020 EPS growth expectations have stabilized at

+Credit conditions gradual turn more favorable

+Upward revisions in corporate earnings

8%

+Small fiscal loosening in 2020

- Signs of policy fatigue regarding structural reforms

- Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the

+Cash-rich corporates will lead to share buybacks

- 2020 EPS estimates may turn pessimistic as

and fiscal discipline

outcome of the Brexit negotiating process

Equity

and higher dividends (de-equitization)

economic growth fails to pick up

- Strong appetite for foreign assets

- Protectionism and trade wars

exporters

- Peaking profit margins

- Political uncertainty (Italy, Brexit) could intensify

- JPY appreciation in a risk-off scenario could hurt

- P/Es at all time high (Ex-dotcom)

+Valuations appear rich with term-premium below

+Valuations appear excessive compared with long-

+Sizeable fiscal deficits

+Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the

Bonds

0%

term fundamentals

+Restructuring efforts to be financed by fiscal policy outcome of the Brexit negotiating process

+Underlying inflation pressures if Fed seek makeup

- Political Risks

measures

+Inflation expectations could drift higher ahead of

strategies

- Fragile growth outlook

- Safe haven demand

EU/UK negotiations

Government

- Global search for yield by non-US investors

- Medium-term inflation expectations remain low

- Extremely dovish central bank

-The BoE is expected to remain on hold with risks

continues

- ECB QE net purchases

- Yield-targeting of 10-Year JGB at around 0%

towards rate cuts

- Safe haven demand

- ECB QE "stock" effect

- Slowing economic growth post-Brexit

- Fed may cut rates in 2020

premia working on both directions

+Safe-haven demand

+Reduced short-term tail risks

+Safe haven demand

+Transitions phase negotiations

Exchange

- Fed may cut rates in 2020

+Higher core bond yields

+More balanced economic growth recovery (long-

+Valuations appear undemanding with REER 6%

+Current account surplus

term)

below its 15-year average

- Sluggish growth

+Inflation is bottoming out

- Sizeable Current account deficit

- Deflation concerns

- Additional Quantitative Easing by the Bank of

- Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the

Foreign

- The ECB's monetary policy to remain extra loose

Japan if inflation does not approach 2%

outcome of the Referendum and the negotiating

(Targeted-LTROs, ABSs, Quantitative Easing)

process

risks towards $1.15

risks towards $1.15

premia working on both directions

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

4

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic News & Events Calendar

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Economic Calendar

In the US, attention turns to inflation data for February, due to release on Wednesday. CPI is expected at 2.2% yoy from 2.5% yoy in January, while the core figure is expected to remain stable at 2.2% yoy.

In the UK, industrial production for January is released on Wednesday (consensus for +0.3% mom vs -0.1% mom and -2.6% yoy vs -1.8% yoy in the previous month).

In the Euro area, regarding ECB meeting on March 12th, the balance of risk is towards a Deposit interest rate cut, alongside fresh target-lending measures towards vulnerable firms.

Finally, in China, attention turns to high frequency activity indicators for Februay (industrial production, retail sales).

US Inflation

%

Core CPI (YoY)

CPI (YoY)

%

Forecasts

3,0

3,0

2,5

2,5

2,0

2,0

1,5

1,5

1,0

1,0

0,5

0,5

0,0

0,0

-0,5

Jul-13

Jul-14

Jul-15

Jul-16

Jul-17

Jul-18

Jul-19

-0,5

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg

Economic News Calendar for the period: March 3 - March 16, 2020

Tuesday 3

Wednesday 4

Thursday 5

US

S

A

P

US

S

A

P

US

S

A

P

Fed announces its intervention

March 3

1.5%

1.25%

1.75%

ADP Employment Change (k)

February

170

+

183

209

Initial Jobless Claims (k)

February 29

215

- 216

219

rate

ISM non-manufacturing

February

54.8

+

57.3

55.5

Continuing Claims (k)

February 22

1738

+ 1729

1722

UK

EURO AREA

Markit/CIPS UK Construction

February

49.0

+

52.6

48.4

Retail sales (MoM)

January

0.6%

0.6%

-1.1%

PMI

Retail sales (YoY)

January

1.1%

+ 1.7%

1.7%

EURO AREA

GERMANY

Core CPI (YoY)

February

1.2%

1.2%

1.1%

Retail sales (MoM)

January

0.9%

0.9%

-2.0%

CPI Estimate YoY

February

1.2%

1.2%

1.4%

Retail sales (YoY)

January

1.5%

+ 1.8%

1.7%

Unemployment Rate

January

7.4%

7.4%

7.4%

Friday 6

Monday 9

US

S

A

P

JAPAN

S

A

P

Trade balance ($bn)

January

-46.1

+

-45.3

-48.6

GDP (QoQ)

Q4:19

-1.7%

-

-1.8%

-1.6%

Change in Nonfarm Payrolls (k)

February

175

+

273

273

GDP Private Consumption (QoQ)

Q4:19

-2.9%+ -2.8%

-2.9%

Change in Private Payrolls (k)

February

160

+

228

222

Unemployment rate

February

3.6%

+

3.5%

3.6%

GDP Business Spending (QoQ)

Q4:19

-4.2%

-

-4.6%

-3.7%

Average Hourly Earnings MoM

February

0.3%

0.3%

0.2%

Eco Watchers Current Survey

February

35.8

-

27.4

41.9

Average Hourly Earnings YoY

February

3.0%

3.0%

3.1%

Eco Watchers Outlook Survey

February

37.5

-

24.6

41.8

Average weekly hours (hrs)

February

34.3

+

34.4

34.3

GERMANY

Labor Force Participation Rate

February

63.4%

63.4%

63.4%

Industrial Production (sa, MoM)

January

1.7%

+ 3.0%

-2.2%

Underemployment Rate

February

..

7.0%

6.9%

Wholesale trade (MoM)

January

..

1.6%

-0.2%

Industrial Production (wda, YoY)

January

-3.9%+ -1.3%

-5.3%

JAPAN

Leading Index

January

91.1

-

90.3

91.0

CHINA

Coincident Index

January

94.5

+

94.7

94.4

Exports (YoY)

February -16.2%- -17.2%

7.6%

Imports (YoY)

February

-16.1%+ -4.0%

16.3%

Tuesday 10

Wednesday 11

Thursday 12

EURO AREA

S

A

P

US

S

A

P

US

S

A

P

Gross Fixed Capital Formation

Q4:19

0.3%

4.2%

-3.8%

CPI (YoY)

February

2.2%

..

2.5%

Initial Jobless Claims (k)

March 7

220

..

216

(QoQ)

0.1%

0.1%

0.5%

Core CPI (YoY)

February

2.3%

..

2.3%

Continuing Claims (k)

February 29

1733

..

1729

Household Consumption (QoQ)

Q4:19

UK

EURO AREA

Government expenditure (QoQ)

Q4:19

0.4%

0.3%

0.6%

Industrial Production (MoM)

January

0.3%

..

0.1%

Industrial Production (sa, MoM)

January

1.5%

..

-2.1%

GDP (QoQ)

Q4:19

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

Industrial Production (YoY)

January

-2.6%

..

-1.8%

GDP (YoY)

Q4:19

0.9%

1.0%

0.9%

Industrial Production (wda, YoY)

January

-3.0%

..

-4.1%

CHINA

CPI (YoY)

February

5.2%

5.2%

5.4%

ECB announces its intervention

March 12

0.0%

..

0.0%

rate

ECB announces its deposit

March 12

-0.5%

..

-0.5%

facility rate

Friday 13

Monday 16

US

S

A

P

US

S

A

P

University of Michigan consumer

March

95

..

101

Empire Manufacturing

March

6.1

..

12.9

confidence

Net Long-term TIC Flows ($ bn)

January

..

..

85.6

CHINA

Aggregate Financing (RMB bn)

February

1585.5

..

5067.4

Money Supply M0 (YoY)

February

7.0%

..

6.6%

Money Supply M1 (YoY)

February

0.7%

..

0.0%

Money Supply M2 (YoY)

February

8.5%

..

8.4%

New Yuan Loans (RMB bn)

February

1120

..

3340

Industrial production (YoY)

February

-3.0%

..

5.7%

Retail sales (YoY)

February

-1.7%

..

8.0%

Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg

S: Bloomberg Consensus Analysts Survey, A: Actual Outcome, P: Previous Outcome

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

5

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Financial Markets Monitor

Equity Markets (in local currency)

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Developed Markets

Current

1-week Year-to-Date

1-Year

2-year

Emerging Markets

Current

1-week

Year-to-Date

1-Year

2-year

Level

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

Level change (%) change (%) change (%)

change (%)

US

S&P 500

2747

-7,0

-15,0

0,1

-1,4

MSCI Emerging Markets

54221

-5,0

-11,8

-4,9

-13,8

Japan

NIKKEI 225

19699

-6,8

-16,7

-6,3

-8,2

MSCI Asia

831

-3,3

-9,1

-1,7

-12,6

UK

FTSE 100

5966

-9,3

-20,9

-16,0

-17,4

China

80

-2,6

-6,3

-0,5

-16,0

Canada

S&P/TSX

14514

-10,8

-14,9

-9,3

-6,8

Korea

624

-2,0

-9,7

-2,1

-16,4

Hong Kong

Hang Seng

25040

-4,2

-11,2

-11,3

-19,2

MSCI Latin America

78655

-13,4

-21,5

-13,7

-14,6

Euro area

EuroStoxx

326

-10,8

-19,4

-9,6

-14,6

Brazil

272570

-17,0

-25,5

-12,2

-6,0

Germany

DAX 30

10625

-10,6

-19,8

-7,3

-13,9

Mexico

35949

-6,2

-10,4

-7,2

-22,0

France

CAC 40

4708

-11,3

-21,2

-10,0

-10,7

MSCI Europe

5271

-5,3

-17,3

-5,5

-7,0

Italy

FTSE/MIB

18476

-16,0

-21,4

-9,8

-18,8

Russia

1156

-4,4

-15,1

3,3

8,5

Spain

IBEX-35

7709

-11,6

-19,3

-15,6

-20,4

Turkey

1357979

-0,4

-9,6

-1,9

-15,2

World Market Sectors (MSCI Indices)

in US Dollar terms

Current

1-week

Year-to-Date

1-Year

2-year

in local currency

Current

1-week

Year-to-Date

1-Year

2-year

Level

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

Level change (%) change (%) change (%)

change (%)

Energy

117,5

-23,0

-40,3

-41,5

-44,1

Energy

121,2

-23,7

-39,9

-41,5

-42,4

Materials

214,5

-7,3

-21,2

-12,9

-22,7

Materials

205,2

-9,0

-21,3

-13,6

-19,5

Industrials

226,5

-8,6

-18,1

-7,7

-14,5

Industrials

221,7

-10,1

-18,9

-9,2

-13,2

Consumer Discretionary

236,7

-6,8

-14,9

-1,5

-5,5

Consumer Discretionary

226,2

-8,1

-15,7

-2,9

-4,7

Consumer Staples

231,3

1,2

-7,9

3,3

1,2

Consumer Staples

230,1

-0,4

-8,5

1,8

3,4

Healthcare

254,1

-0,7

-9,0

5,4

8,5

Healthcare

249,2

-1,9

-9,6

4,1

9,5

Financials

95,3

-13,3

-24,2

-14,3

-27,2

Financials

95,6

-14,4

-24,1

-14,8

-25,0

IT

276,4

-7,0

-11,1

15,2

13,2

IT

266,9

-7,5

-11,4

14,6

13,6

Telecoms

67,7

-6,6

-12,6

0,3

-1,7

Telecoms

70,4

-7,3

-13,0

-0,5

1,3

Utilities

146,4

0,3

-2,5

8,1

21,3

Utilities

149,7

-0,9

-2,8

7,5

24,2

Bond Markets (%)

10-Year Government

Current

Last week

Year Start

One Year

10-year

Government Bond Yield

Current

Last week

Year Start

One Year

10-year

Bond Yields

Back

average

Spreads (in bps)

Back

average

US

0,54

1,15

1,92

2,63

2,36

US Treasuries 10Y/2Y

16

24

35

17

139

Germany

-0,86

-0,61

-0,19

0,07

1,05

US Treasuries 10Y/5Y

6

21

23

20

74

Japan

-0,16

-0,15

-0,01

-0,03

0,45

Bunds 10Y/2Y

15

16

42

60

115

UK

0,16

0,44

0,82

1,19

1,92

Bunds 10Y/5Y

13

16

29

42

73

Greece

1,86

1,33

1,47

3,78

9,90

Ireland

-0,18

-0,16

0,12

0,67

3,37

Corporate Bond Spreads

Current

Last week

Year Start

One Year

10-year

Italy

1,42

1,10

1,41

2,50

3,12

(in bps)

Back

average

Spain

0,26

0,28

0,47

1,05

2,90

EM Inv. Grade (IG)

192

186

150

179

211

Portugal

0,39

0,35

0,44

1,35

4,66

EM High yield

588

577

494

483

640

US IG

188

131

101

129

149

US Mortgage Market

Current

Last week

Year Start

One Year

10-year

US High yield

668

504

360

418

495

(1. Fixed-rate Mortgage)

Back

average

30-Year FRM1 (%)

3,6

3,6

4,0

4,6

4,2

Euro area IG

156

114

94

132

139

vs 30Yr Treasury (bps)

257

189

156

163

119

Euro area High Yield

539

411

308

414

480

Foreign Exchange & Commodities

Foreign Exchange

Current

1-week

1-month

1-Year

Year-to-Date

Commodities

Current

1-week

1-month

1-YearYear-to-Date

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

Euro-based cross rates

EUR/USD

1,14

3,8

4,6

1,9

2,1

Agricultural

322

-1,9

-5,7

-2,7

-7,3

EUR/CHF

1,06

-0,4

-1,1

-6,5

-2,5

Energy

272

-26,6

-34,5

-41,2

-45,3

EUR/GBP

0,87

1,7

2,7

1,1

3,1

West Texas Oil ($)

31

-30,5

-38,1

-44,5

-49,0

EUR/JPY

117,21

-1,6

-2,5

-6,2

-3,7

Crude brent Oil ($)

32

-35,3

-40,0

-50,4

-51,3

EUR/NOK

10,97

5,9

7,8

11,3

11,4

Industrial Metals

1106

-1,2

-2,5

-12,5

-9,3

EUR/SEK

10,80

2,1

2,1

1,9

2,9

Precious Metals

1940

6,7

5,7

26,2

8,5

EUR/AUD

1,74

2,7

5,9

9,0

8,8

Gold ($)

1680

6,0

7,0

29,4

10,8

EUR/CAD

1,57

6,2

7,7

4,1

7,7

Silver ($)

17

2,6

-3,9

10,9

-4,7

USD-based cross rates

Baltic Dry Index

616

15,1

48,4

-5,1

-43,5

USD/CAD

1,37

2,2

2,9

2,1

5,5

Baltic Dirty Tanker Index

778

-2,3

-3,1

4,9

-51,3

USD/AUD

1,52

-1,2

1,4

7,0

6,5

USD/JPY

102,37

-5,0

-6,7

-7,9

-5,7

Source: Bloomberg, as of March 9th, S&P/Goldman Sachs Indices for Agricultural, Energy, Industrial &

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

Precious Metals, BofA/ML Indices for Corporate Bond Spreads

6

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Chartroom

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Global Cross Asset ETFs: Flows as % of AUM

DM Equities

Bonds

%

%

EM Equities

Commodities

70

70

65

65

60

60

55

55

50

50

45

45

40

40

35

35

30

30

25

25

20

20

15

15

10

10

5

5

0

0

-5

-5

-10

-10

-15

-15

Jan-14May-14Sep-14Jan-15May-15Sep-15Jan-16May-16Sep-16Jan-17May-17

Sep-17Jan-18May-18Sep-18Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20May-20

Source: Bloomberg, NBG estimates, Cumulative flows since January 2014, AUM stands for Assets Under Management, Data as of March 6th

Equity Market Performance - G4

S&P500

EuroStoxx

FTSE 100

Nikkei 225

118

118

114

114

110

110

106

106

102

102

98

98

94

94

90

90

86

86

82

82

78

8-Oct

19-Nov

3-Dec

28-Jan

78

10-Sep

24-Sep

22-Oct

5-Nov

17-Dec

31-Dec

14-Jan

11-Feb

25-Feb

10-Mar

Source: Bloomberg - Data as of March 9th - Rebased @ 100

Russell 2000 Value & Growth Index

Value/Growth Relative Performance during the previous 6 months (right) Russell 2000 Value (left)

Russell 2000 Growth (left)

2000

8

1900

6

1800

1700

4

1600

2

1500

1400

0

1300

-2

1200

-4

1100

1000

-6

900

-8

800

700

19-Nov

3-Dec

14-Jan

11-Feb

-10

10-Sep

24-Sep

8-Oct

22-Oct

5-Nov

17-Dec

31-Dec

28-Jan

25-Feb

10-Mar

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th

Equity ETFs: Flows as % of AUM

%

US

Emerging Markets

Europe exUK

%

35

35

30

30

25

25

20

20

15

15

10

10

5

5

0

0

-5

-5

-10

-10

-15

-15

-20

-20

Jan-14May-14

Sep-14Jan-15May-15

Sep-15Jan-16May-16Sep-16Jan-17May-17Sep-17Jan-18May-18

Sep-18Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20

May-20

Source: Bloomberg, NBG estimates, Cumulative flows since January 2014, AUM stands for Assets Under Management, Data as of March 6th

Equity Market Performance - BRICs

Brazil

China

Russia

India

124

124

120

120

116

116

112

112

108

108

104

104

100

100

96

96

92

92

88

88

84

84

80

19-Nov

80

10-Sep

24-Sep

8-Oct

22-Oct

5-Nov

3-Dec

17-Dec

31-Dec

14-Jan

28-Jan

11-Feb

25-Feb

10-Mar

Source: Bloomberg - Data as of March 9th - Rebased @ 100

Russell 2000 & Russell 1000 Index

Small Cap/Large Cap Relative Performance during the previous 6 months (right) Russell 2000-Small cap (left)

Russell 1000-Large Cap (left)

1920

6

1880

5

1840

1800

4

1760

3

1720

1680

2

1640

1

1600

1560

0

1520

-1

1480

1440

-2

1400

-3

1360

1320

-4

1280

-5

1240

1200

19-Nov

3-Dec

-6

10-Sep

24-Sep

8-Oct

22-Oct

5-Nov

17-Dec

31-Dec

14-Jan

28-Jan

11-Feb

25-Feb

10-Mar

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

7

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Chartroom

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

EUR/USD

€/$

EUR-USD

€/$

1,15

1,15

1,14

1,14

1,13

1,13

1,12

1,12

1,11

1,11

1,10

1,10

1,09

Stronger USD

1,09

1,08

1,08

1,07

5-Nov

19-Nov

3-Dec

1,07

10-Sep

24-Sep

8-Oct

22-Oct

17-Dec

31-Dec

14-Jan

28-Jan

11-Feb

25-Feb

10-Mar

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th

10- Year Government Bond Yields

%

US (LA)

UK (LA)

Japan (RA)

Germany (RA)

%

2,6

0,1

2,4

0,0

2,2

-0,1

2,0

-0,2

1,8

1,6

-0,3

1,4

-0,4

1,2

-0,5

1,0

-0,6

0,8

-0,7

0,6

-0,8

0,4

0,2

-0,9

0,0

19-Nov

3-Dec

28-Jan

-1,0

10-Sep

24-Sep

8-Oct

22-Oct

5-Nov

17-Dec

31-Dec

14-Jan

11-Feb

25-Feb

10-Mar

Source: Bloomberg - Data as of March 9th

LA:Left Axis RA:Right Axis

West Texas Intermediate ($/brl)

$/brl

WTI

$/brl

66

66

64

64

62

62

60

60

58

58

56

56

54

54

52

52

50

50

48

48

46

46

44

44

42

42

40

40

38

38

36

36

34

34

32

32

30

30

28

28

26

5-Nov

19-Nov

3-Dec

14-Jan

26

10-Sep

24-Sep

8-Oct

22-Oct

17-Dec

31-Dec

28-Jan

11-Feb

25-Feb

10-Mar

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th

JPY/USD

$/¥

USD-JPY

$/¥

113

113

112

112

111

111

110

110

109

109

108

108

107

107

106

106

105

105

104

104

103

Stronger JPY

103

102

102

101

101

100

5-Nov

19-Nov

100

10-Sep

24-Sep

8-Oct

22-Oct

3-Dec

17-Dec

31-Dec

14-Jan

28-Jan

11-Feb

25-Feb

10-Mar

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th

10- Year Government Bond Spreads

bps

Italy

Portugal

Spain

bps

240

240

220

220

200

200

180

180

160

160

140

140

120

120

100

100

80

80

60

60

40

40

20

24-Sep

5-Nov

19-Nov

3-Dec

25-Feb

20

10-Sep

8-Oct

22-Oct

17-Dec

31-Dec

14-Jan

28-Jan

11-Feb

10-Mar

Source: Bloomberg - Data as of March 9th

Gold ($/ounch)

$/ounch

Gold

$/ounch

1.720

1.720

1.700

1.700

1.680

1.680

1.660

1.660

1.640

1.640

1.620

1.620

1.600

1.600

1.580

1.580

1.560

1.560

1.540

1.540

1.520

1.520

1.500

1.500

1.480

1.480

1.460

1.460

1.440

1.440

1.420

1.420

1.400

5-Nov

19-Nov

1.400

10-Sep

24-Sep

8-Oct

22-Oct

3-Dec

17-Dec

31-Dec

14-Jan

28-Jan

11-Feb

25-Feb

10-Mar

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of March 9th

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

8

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics

US Sectors Valuation

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Price ($)

EPS Growth (%)

Dividend Yield (%)

P/E Ratio

P/BV Ratio

9/3/2020

% Weekly Change

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

12m fwd 10Yr Avg

2019

2020

12m fwd 10Yr Avg

S&P500

2747

-7,0

1,2

7,5

1,8

2,1

20,2

17,1

16,8

15,1

3,6

3,1

3,1

2,5

Energy

255

-25,9

-28,8

4,6

3,9

5,9

21,8

14,6

14,2

19,7

1,6

1,2

1,1

1,7

Materials

304

-8,1

-15,6

5,7

2,1

2,5

20,2

17,1

16,7

14,7

2,4

2,2

2,1

2,5

Financials

Diversified Financials

608

-9,8

1,6

6,0

1,4

1,8

16,2

13,5

13,3

13,8

1,9

1,5

1,5

1,5

Banks

241

-21,2

9,0

2,8

2,6

3,9

12,3

9,0

8,9

11,0

1,4

1,0

1,0

1,0

Insurance

355

-10,5

15,7

7,6

2,2

2,7

13,4

11,1

11,0

10,9

1,5

1,3

1,3

1,1

Real Estate

221

-2,7

1,9

4,2

3,1

3,2

21,0

20,0

19,8

18,3

3,7

3,6

3,6

3,0

Industrials

Capital Goods

582

-10,9

-6,6

7,2

1,8

2,3

21,1

17,1

16,6

15,5

5,4

4,2

4,1

3,4

Transportation

598

-12,2

6,6

3,1

1,9

2,4

14,7

12,0

11,8

13,5

4,3

3,3

3,3

3,4

Commercial Services

320

-5,0

12,8

7,3

1,3

1,3

28,5

25,8

25,3

19,9

6,0

5,4

5,3

3,4

Consumer Discretionary

Retailing

2255

-4,7

3,6

11,2

0,8

0,9

32,9

28,4

27,7

21,2

12,7

10,3

10,0

6,2

Media

564

-9,2

3,8

15,1

0,4

0,5

27,4

21,2

20,7

20,1

4,2

3,3

3,3

3,2

Consumer Services

1001

-12,0

5,0

3,5

2,1

2,8

23,9

18,9

18,4

19,2

14,8

12,7

12,6

6,5

Consumer Durables

295

-8,7

0,4

8,6

1,4

1,8

19,2

15,2

15,0

16,8

4,0

3,0

3,0

3,2

Automobiles and parts

79

-16,6

-16,4

6,8

4,2

5,3

8,5

6,3

6,2

8,3

1,4

1,0

1,0

1,7

IT

Technology

1394

-3,9

2,6

11,5

1,3

1,6

21,6

17,7

17,3

12,7

9,7

9,7

9,7

3,7

Software & Services

2105

-7,9

11,1

14,4

1,0

1,1

29,3

24,5

24,0

17,3

7,9

7,0

6,8

5,2

Semiconductors

1066

-8,9

-12,3

8,8

1,8

2,1

18,9

16,2

15,8

13,9

5,5

4,7

4,6

3,1

Communication Services

158

-7,5

2,9

10,3

1,2

1,3

21,8

17,9

17,5

17,3

3,5

2,8

2,8

2,8

Consumer Staples

Food & Staples Retailing

476

6,6

2,9

2,7

1,7

1,8

21,5

20,9

20,7

16,1

4,6

4,2

4,1

3,1

Food Beverage & Tobacco

654

-1,1

-1,7

4,8

3,3

3,5

19,7

18,2

18,0

17,5

5,3

4,9

4,8

4,9

Household Goods

708

2,8

6,6

7,8

2,3

2,4

25,8

23,8

23,5

19,2

8,9

8,7

8,6

5,0

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

907

0,4

9,8

7,3

2,1

2,4

15,9

14,2

14,0

14,4

5,5

4,4

4,3

3,5

Healthcare Equipment

1210

-1,6

10,3

9,7

1,0

1,2

20,4

17,1

16,8

15,2

3,7

3,0

3,0

2,6

Utilities

320

1,9

4,9

4,3

3,1

3,1

20,7

20,6

20,4

15,7

2,2

2,2

2,2

1,6

Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. Orange box indicates a value less than -2standard devation from average, light orange a value less than -1standard devation from average

1-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

12-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

Earnings Revisions indicate 1-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

Earnings Revisions indicate 12-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

%

2020

%

2020

2,0

12-month forward

20

12-month forward

0,0

10

-2,0

0

-4,0

-6,0

-10

-8,0

-20

-10,0

-30

-12,0

IT

Financials

Utilities

Real Estate

Comm Services

Consumer Staples

S&P500

Materials

Industrials

Cons Discretionary

Energy

-40

Health Care

Health Care

IT

Utilities

Real Estate

Comm Services

Consumer Staples

Financials

S&P500

Cons Discretionary

Industrials

Materials

Energy

Source: Factset, Data as of March 9th

Source: Factset, Data as of March 9th

12-month forward EPS are 82% of 2020 EPS and 18% of 2021 EPS

12-month forward EPS are 82% of 2020 EPS and 18% of 2021 EPS

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

9

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics

Euro Area Sectors Valuation

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

EuroStoxx

326

-10,8

2,7

5,4

3,1

3,6

16,7

13,7

13,5

13,2

1,7

1,4

1,4

1,4

Energy

211

-20,4

-10,1

8,5

4,9

6,7

13,8

9,7

9,5

11,4

1,3

1,0

1,1

Materials

392

-10,5

13,9

7,7

3,1

4,0

15,4

12,5

12,3

14,1

1,9

1,5

1,5

1,4

Basic Resources

147

-15,3

-61,6

31,5

3,3

4,2

19,3

12,1

11,5

13,6

0,8

0,6

0,9

Chemicals

938

-8,9

-12,7

5,9

2,6

3,2

21,8

18,1

15,1

2,1

1,8

2,2

Financials

Fin/al Services

464

-5,2

25,4

5,6

2,4

2,7

15,8

14,3

14,4

14,1

1,7

1,4

1,4

1,3

Banks

65

-22,3

-1,0

2,8

5,7

7,5

9,3

6,9

10,0

0,6

0,5

0,7

Insurance

232

-12,5

13,0

4,6

4,8

6,1

11,0

8,8

8,7

9,3

1,0

0,8

0,8

0,9

Real Estate

222

-5,5

0,1

3,3

4,2

4,5

19,1

17,7

17,5

16,8

1,0

1,0

0,9

1,0

Industrial

739

-12,2

11,4

9,8

2,3

2,9

20,3

15,5

15,2

15,2

3,2

2,5

2,5

2,3

Consumer Discretionary

Media

183

-9,8

9,5

8,0

3,3

3,9

17,2

13,7

13,5

15,8

2,3

1,9

1,9

2,0

Retail

516

-6,3

3,4

5,4

2,5

3,1

25,0

21,4

20,9

18,7

3,9

3,3

2,8

Automobiles and parts

341

-15,2

-12,1

2,7

3,7

4,7

8,8

6,6

6,4

8,5

0,9

0,7

1,0

Travel and Leisure

156

-10,2

-4,8

22,0

2,0

2,7

15,7

9,9

14,6

1,9

1,3

1,8

Technology

516

-9,8

6,3

9,1

1,2

1,1

26,6

21,5

20,8

18,2

4,2

3,4

3,4

3,0

Communication Services

252

-8,4

-14,3

13,7

4,2

4,6

17,5

14,4

14,0

14,1

1,9

1,7

1,6

1,8

Consumer Staples

Food&Beverage

467

-8,2

16,8

-2,5

2,1

2,7

20,5

17,4

17,1

18,5

2,7

2,0

2,6

Household Goods

916

-5,8

6,9

7,8

1,6

2,0

29,6

24,5

20,7

6,1

4,9

3,7

Health care

757

-6,5

7,3

8,2

2,1

2,5

20,1

16,6

16,3

15,1

2,4

2,0

2,0

2,1

Utilities

344

-6,6

56,3

8,7

4,5

4,6

16,1

15,8

12,6

1,6

1,6

1,1

Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. Orange box indicates a value less than -2standard devation from

average, light orange a value less than -1standard devation from average

1-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

12-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

Earnings Revisions indicate 1-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

Earnings Revisions indicate 12-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

%

2020

%

14

20

12-month Forward

15

12

10

10

5

8

0

6

-5

4

-10

2

-15

0

-20

-25

-2

-30

-4

-35

-6

-40

-8

-45

-10

-50

2020

12-month Forward

Fin/al Services Utilities Materials Real Estate Banks Insurance Health care Travel and Leisure Industrial Basic Resources Chemicals Media Comm Services Technology EuroStoxx Household Goods Retail Autos and parts Energy Food&Beverage

Fin/al Services Utilities Insurance Materials Media Health care Household Goods Industrial Real Estate Technology EuroStoxx Banks Retail Travel and Leisure Food&Beverage Chemicals Comm Services Autos and parts Energy Basic Resources

Source: Factset, Data as of March 9th

Source: Factset, Data as of March 9th

12-month forward EPS are 82% of 2020 EPS and 18% of 2021 EPS

12-month forward EPS are 82% of 2020 EPS and 18% of 2021 EPS

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

10

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Disclosures & Analyst Certification

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

DISCLOSURES:

This report has been produced by the Economic Research Division of the National Bank of Greece, which is regulated by the Bank of Greece, and is provided solely as a sheer reference for the information of experienced and sophisticated investors who are expected and considered to be fully able to make their own investment decisions without reliance on its contents, i.e. only after effecting their own independent enquiry from sources of the investors' sole choice. The information contained in this report does not constitute the provision of investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as an offer or an invitation to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer or invitation to buy or sell or enter into any agreement with respect to any security, product, service or investment. No information or opinion contained in this report shall constitute any representation or warranty as to future performance of any financial instrument, credit, currency rate or other market or economic measure. Past performance is not necessarily a reliable guide to future performance. National Bank of Greece and/or its affiliates shall not be liable in any matter whatsoever for any consequences (including but not limited to any direct, indirect or consequential losses, loss of profits and damages) of any reliance on or usage of this report and accepts no legal responsibility to any investor who directly or indirectly receives this report. The final investment decision must be made by the investor and the responsibility for the investment must be taken by the investor.

Any data provided in this report has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Because of the possibility of error on the part of such sources, National Bank of Greece does not guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or usefulness of any information. Information and opinions contained in this report are subject to change without notice and there is no obligation to update the information and opinions contained in this report. The National Bank of Greece and its affiliate companies, its representatives, its managers and/or its personnel or other persons related to it, accept no responsibility, or liability as to the accuracy, or completeness of the information contained in this report, or for any loss in general arising from any use of this report including investment decisions based on this report. This report does not constitute investment research or a research recommendation and as such it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote investment research independence. This report does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require. Recipients of this report should independently evaluate particular information and opinions and seek the advice of their own professional and financial advisers in relation to any investment, financial, legal, business, tax, accounting or regulatory issues before making any investment or entering into any transaction in relation to information and opinions discussed herein.

National Bank of Greece has prepared and published this report wholly independently of any of its affiliates and thus any commitments, views, outlook, ratings or target prices expressed in these reports may differ substantially from any similar reports issued by affiliates which may be based upon different sources and methodologies.

This report is not directed to, or intended for distribution to use or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to any law, regulation or rule.

This report is protected under intellectual property laws and may not be altered, reproduced or redistributed, or passed on directly or indirectly, to any other party, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Bank of Greece.

ANALYST CERTIFICATION:

The research analyst denoted by an "AC" on page 1 holds the certificate (type Δ) of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission/Bank of Greece which allows her/him to conduct market analysis and reporting and hereby certifies that all of the views expressed in this report accurately reflect his or her personal views solely, about any and all of the subject issues. Further, each of these individuals also certifies that no part of any of the report analyst's compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations or views expressed in this report. Also, all opinions and estimates are subject to change without notice and there is no obligation for update.

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

11

Disclaimer

National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 16:38:11 UTC
