National Bank of Greece S A : Global Economy & Markets, Weekly Roundup 25/02/20

Global Markets Roundup National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | February 25, 2020 N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Global equity markets tumble, as COVID-19 spreads further afield The spread of COVID-19 to Italy (Iran, S. Korea) generated multi-sigma losses for equity indices and speculative grade corporate bonds on both sides of the Atlantic, while US Treasuries and Gold prices rallied. The S&P500 declined by 3.3% and euro area equities tumbled by -4%(FTSE/MIB:-6%), with US 10-Year yields declining by 10 bps to an all-time low of 1.30%. Market reaction prices in significant uncertainty about the further evolution of COVID-19 and its negative impact on global trade, consumer spending and economic activity in general.

COVID-19 to Italy (Iran, S. Korea) generated multi-sigma losses for equity indices and speculative grade corporate bonds on both sides of the Atlantic, while US Treasuries and Gold prices rallied. The S&P500 declined by 3.3% and euro area equities tumbled by -4%(FTSE/MIB:-6%), with US 10-Year yields declining by 10 bps to an all-time low of 1.30%. Market reaction prices in significant uncertainty about the further evolution of COVID-19 and its negative impact on global trade, consumer spending and economic activity in general. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the January 28-29 meeting confirmed the Fed's intention to maintain monetary policy steady, at least in the short-term, with the federal funds rate in the range of 1.5% - 1.75%. Indeed, the current policy stance was deemed "likely to remain appropriate for a time", barring a material reassessment of its economic outlook (e.g. if the disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 hit the US economy hard).

28-29 meeting confirmed the Fed's intention to maintain monetary policy steady, at least in the short-term, with the federal funds rate in the range of 1.5% - 1.75%. Indeed, the current policy stance was deemed "likely to remain appropriate for a time", barring a material reassessment of its economic outlook (e.g. if the disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 hit the US economy hard). FOMC members believe that downside risks for economic activity have recently decreased, highlighting the easing of trade tensions following the US-China "Phase 1" agreement and the ratification of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. However, they noted that the consequences of COVID-19 on the global economy will be closely monitored. Note that the latest FOMC projections (December) point to GDP growth of 2.0% yoy in Q4:20 (consensus: 1.8% yoy).

US-China "Phase 1" agreement and the ratification of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. However, they noted that the consequences of COVID-19 on the global economy will be closely monitored. Note that the latest FOMC projections (December) point to GDP growth of 2.0% yoy in Q4:20 (consensus: 1.8% yoy). FOMC members expect inflation to move closer to the target of 2% in coming months. Indeed, the annual pace of growth for the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index (the Fed's preferred measure for gauging inflation) was 1.6% yoy in December. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of

Cleveland's Inflation Nowcasting model, it is expected at 1.8% yoy in both January and February.

Cleveland's Inflation Nowcasting model, it is expected at 1.8% yoy in both January and February. The FOMC minutes suggest that the reserve maintenance purchases of US Treasury Bills will likely start to be tapered after the April tax season. Recall that these purchases, since their adoption in mid-October to ensure ample reserve balances and alleviate repo-market funding pressures, have proceeded with a monthly pace of c. $60 bn (cumulative net purchases of $260 bn as of February 19 th ). Markets hold a significantly more benign stance regarding the prospects for monetary policy, fully pricing-in one cut of 25 bps in H1:20 and one more by end-2020.

mid-October to ensure ample reserve balances and alleviate repo-market funding pressures, have proceeded with a monthly pace of c. $60 bn (cumulative net purchases of $260 bn as of February 19 ). Markets hold a significantly more benign stance regarding the prospects for monetary policy, fully pricing-in one cut of 25 bps in H1:20 and one more by end-2020. On the other side of the Atlantic, the minutes of the ECB meeting of January 23 rd supported the view that the ECB will remain on hold in the foreseeable future (Deposit Facility Rate at -0.5% and net asset purchases at a monthly pace of €20 bn). Furthermore, the minutes did not contain any details regarding the issues that the strategy review (set to conclude by year-end) will cover.

supported the view that the ECB will remain on hold in the foreseeable future (Deposit Facility Rate at -0.5% and net asset purchases at a monthly pace of €20 bn). Furthermore, the minutes did not contain any details regarding the issues that the strategy review (set to conclude by year-end) will cover. On the economic outlook, ECB officials highlighted the partial reduction of international trade- related uncertainty and survey-based signs of stabilization for growth dynamics. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the meeting preceded the developments in recent days regarding the spread of COVID-19 (in fact, this issued was not referred to in the minutes). Recall that the latest business surveys (PMI) are consistent with the view for a modest improvement in the momentum for economic activity, albeit with signs of supply chain disruptions related to COVID-19 starting to appear (see Economics). Ilias TsirigotakisAC Head of Global Markets Research 210-3341517 tsirigotakis.hlias@nbg.gr Panagiotis Bakalis 210-3341545 mpakalis.pan@nbg.gr Vasiliki Karagianni 210-3341548karagianni.vasiliki@nbg.gr Leonidas Patsios 210-3341553 Patsios.Leonidas@nbg.gr Table of Contents Overview_p1 Economics & Markets_p2,3 Forecasts & Outlook_p4 Event Calendar_p5 Markets Monitor_p6 ChartRoom_p7,8 Market Valuation_p9,10 Charts of the week Assets Daily Change (21-24 February 2020) Equities Closing % Daily Fixed Income Yield (%) -1day Price (bps) Developed Markets Indices 10-Yr Gov.Bonds US S&P 500 3226 -3,4 US 1,37 -10,1 UK FTSE 100 7157 -3,3 Japan -0,06 0,0 Euro Area EuroStoxx 399 -3,9 UK 0,54 -3,3 Germany DAX 30 13035 -4,0 Germany -0,48 -5,0 France CAC 40 5792 -3,9 France -0,23 -3,1 Italy FTSE MIB 23427 -5,4 Italy 0,97 5,7 Spain IBEX 35 9484 -4,1 Spain 0,21 -1,7 Switzerland SMI 10713 -3,6 Portugal 0,23 -1,2 Hong Kong Hang Seng 26821 -1,8 Greece 1,01 5,0 Greece ASE Index 818 -8,4 Ireland -0,17 -2,4 Tuesday 25-Feb Nikkei225 (closed on Monday): -3,3% | CSI 300: -0,2% Mexico 8,18 -2,9 See page 11 for disclosures and analyst certification 1 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E The outlook for the US housing market remains positive The latest housing market data suggest that activity in the sector slowed only slightly (and by less than expected) entering Q1:20, following a sharp acceleration in December and, overall, continue to point to an upward trajectory for residential investment . Specifically, housing starts declined by 3.6% mom (+21.4% yoy) in January, versus +17.7% mom in December (+42.4% yoy), to a still strong 1567k (monthly average of 1449k in Q4:19) and well above consensus estimates for 1428k. Existing home sales fell by 1.3% mom (+9.6% yoy) in January, albeit following a robust +3.9% mom in December (+10.4% yoy), to a still solid 5.46 mn (consensus for 5.44 mn). It should also be noted that house price growth has accelerated meaningfully in recent months. Indeed, the annual growth of the median existing home price stood at +6.8% yoy in January compared with a trough of +3.3% yoy in December 2018, a pace well above the respective trend for nominal personal income growth (+3.6% yoy in January). Such divergence, if sustained, could cause housing affordability issues in the longer term, thus ending the ongoing housing market recovery. Finally, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) survey index - that captures homebuilders' confidence for new home sales - declined for a 2 nd consecutive month in February, to a still high 74 compared with 75 in January and 76 in December, which was the highest reading since June 1999. Respondents continue to highlight firm labor market conditions and lower mortgage rates as the main supporting factors for the housing market. Regarding the latter, the 30Yr fixed mortgage rate currently stands at 3.77%, versus an 8½-year high of 5.17% in November 2018. On the other hand, accelerating price growth was cited as source of concern. Overall, the latest data leave room for optimism that residential investment will continue to increase for a 3 rd consecutive quarter in Q1:20, after rising by 5.2% qoq saar on average in Q3:19 & Q4:19.

Euro area PMIs were higher than expected in February, albeit with early signs that negative repercussions from the COVID-19 outbreak may lie ahead

Euro area PMIs were higher than expected in February, albeit with early signs that negative repercussions from the COVID-19 outbreak may lie ahead Euro area PMIs suggest continued resilience in the services sectors, while sustaining the view that the manufacturing sector, despite remaining in recession, moved closer to stabilization recently. Overall, the composite index was up slightly, by 0.3 pts to 51.6, versus consensus estimates for 51.0. The services PMI rose by 0.3 pts to 52.8, remaining well above the expansion/contraction threshold of 50.0. Moreover, manufacturing PMI improved to 49.1, compared with 47.9 in January (and 46.3 in December), the highest since February 2019, albeit remaining in contractionary territory for a 13 th consecutive month. It should be noted that the latest improvement in the headline figure was partly due to a sharp lengthening in the supplier delivery times. Usually, such a difficulty for suppliers to meet customer needs comes on the back of a substantial strengthening in the demand (hence the lengthening of delivery times contributes positively to the headline index). Nevertheless, in the latest survey, respondents' comments suggest that the aforementioned lengthening was mainly due to supply chain disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, a development that, if sustained, does not bode well for production going forward. Note also that, in both sectors, private corporations' optimism eased modestly, with respondents' expectations for one year ahead output decreasing by 0.8 pts at the composite level, albeit compared with a 16-month high in January and remaining at satisfactory levels (60.6). On a positive note, consumer confidence improved meaningfully in February, by 1.5 pts to -6.6(long-term average of -11.4).

Regarding performance by country, PMIs in Germany posted mixed changes across sectors, while the composite PMI improved in France. These readings suggest that PMIs increased slightly in the rest of the euro area on a country-weighted basis (analytical data are due in early-March) . In France, the composite PMI was up by 0.8 pts to 51.9 (consensus for 51.0), due to a recovery in services to 52.6, following a reading of 51.0 in January, which was likely negatively distorted by strikes during that month, especially in the national railway. The aforementioned improvement in services more than offset a deterioration in manufacturing PMI, down by 1.4 pts to a 7-month low of 49.7. Manufacturers cited softer demand in the automotive sector, the discontinuation of Boeing 737 Max production and disruptions related to coronavirus as factors depressing activity.

. German PMIs were mixed. Specifically, manufacturing PMI, despite remaining in contractionary territory, improved significantly for a 2 nd consecutive month, to 47.8 in February, compared with 45.3 in January and 43.7 in December, well above consensus estimates for 44.8. Nevertheless, almost half of the aforementioned improvement in the headline index was due to a lengthening in supplier delivery times, which respondents mainly linked to coronavirus-related disruptions in China. Respondents also cited developments related to COVID-19 as an important factor for a decrease in new export orders (China represents c. 7% of Germany's goods exports), albeit total new orders largely held their ground on the back of strong domestic demand. Meanwhile, the services PMI was down by 0.9 pts to 53.3 (consensus: 53.8), largely offsetting the increase in its manufacturing counterpart. Indeed, overall the composite PMI was broadly unchanged at 51.1. On a similar note, the IFO business survey was insignificantly changed (+0.1 pt to 96.1), with a moderate increase in the expectations component (expectations for business conditions in the next six months | +0.5 pts to 93.4), offsetting a slight decline in the assessment of current conditions (-0.3 pts to 98.9). Sector-wise, improvement occurred in manufacturing (albeit remaining subdued), while confidence deteriorated slightly in the other sectors covered by the survey (services, trade and construction), although remaining at healthy levels.

Steady UK business confidence in February

Specifically, manufacturing PMI, despite remaining in contractionary territory, improved significantly for a 2 consecutive month, to 47.8 in February, compared with 45.3 in January and 43.7 in December, well above consensus estimates for 44.8. Nevertheless, almost half of the aforementioned improvement in the headline index was due to a lengthening in supplier delivery times, which respondents mainly linked to coronavirus-related disruptions in China. Respondents also cited developments related to COVID-19 as an important factor for a decrease in new export orders (China represents c. 7% of Germany's goods exports), albeit total new orders largely held their ground on the back of strong domestic demand. Meanwhile, the services PMI was down by 0.9 pts to 53.3 (consensus: 53.8), largely offsetting the increase in its manufacturing counterpart. Indeed, overall the composite PMI was broadly unchanged at 51.1. On a similar note, the IFO business survey was insignificantly changed (+0.1 pt to 96.1), with a moderate increase in the expectations component (expectations for business conditions in the next six months | +0.5 pts to 93.4), offsetting a slight decline in the assessment of current conditions (-0.3 pts to 98.9). Sector-wise, improvement occurred in manufacturing (albeit remaining subdued), while confidence deteriorated slightly in the other sectors covered by the survey (services, trade and construction), although remaining at healthy levels. Steady UK business confidence in February The UK composite PMI was stable in February at a satisfactory 53.3, thus sustaining its sharp post-election gain during January (+4.0 pts versus December) and modestly overshooting consensus expectations for 52.8. The changes were mixed across sectors, with the manufacturing PMI up sharply by 1.9 pts to 51.9, a 10-month high and exceeding consensus estimates for 49.7. Nevertheless, the latest reading was positively distorted by a lengthening in supplier delivery times (as was also the case in euro area PMIs), a development that was linked to supply chain bottlenecks in Asia as indicated by respondents' comments. At the same time, PMI in the dominant services sector (80% of UK GDP) decreased by 0.6 pts to 53.3. On a positive note, private corporations' optimism remained high, with respondents' expectations for one year ahead output at its highest since June 2015. National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 2 National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Equities Global equity markets lost ground in the past week, following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases outside China. Overall, the MSCI ACWI was down by -1.3% (+1.3% ytd), with both developed (-1.2% wow) and emerging markets (-2.0% wow) recording strong losses. In the US, the S&P500 declined by -1.3% wow, with the Technology sector leading the decline (-2.5% wow). The S&P500 12-month forward Price/Earnings ratio passed 19x for the first time since May 2002 on Wednesday, following its record high, falling slightly at 18.8x at the end of the week (20-year average: 15.4x). At the sector level, nine sectors have 12-month forward P/E ratios that exceed their 20-year averages, led by the Utilities (21.4x vs. 14.5x) and Consumer Discretionary (23.7x vs. 17.8x). Energy is the only sector with a P/E ratio below its 20-year average (16.7x vs. 17.0x). Regarding the earnings season, out of the 442 companies that have reported results so far, 71% have exceeded analyst estimates. Consensus EPS expectations for Q4:19 stand at +0.9% yoy from -2.2% yoy in the previous quarter. On Monday, however, the S&P500 index fell by 3.4% and volatility index (VIX index) rose to 25% (15% on average in the previous week) due health-related concerns. On the other side of the Atlantic, EuroStoxx fell by 0.9% wow, with Banks recording strong losses (-2.7% wow), on the back of lower yields. The decline intensified on Monday with EuroStoxx down by -3.9% and the DAX 30 by -4%. Fixed Income Government bond yields declined in the past week due to increased safe- haven demand. Specifically, US 10-year yields declined by 12 bps wow to 1.47%, the lowest since September 2019. Notably, its 2-year peer was down by 7 bps wow to 1.36%, while the 3-month US Treasury Bill yield stands at 1.55% (-2 bps wow). As a result, the spread between the US 3-month T-bill rate and the UST 10-year yield was in negative territory in the past week (-8 bps at the end of the week, -17 bps on Monday). Recall that an inverted yield curve (i.e. when long-term yields are above shorter-term ones) suggests that investors likely price-in a high probability of an economic downturn in the short to medium term. In Germany, the 10-year yield decreased by 3 bps wow to -0.43%. In Italy, 10-year yield declined by 1 bp wow to 0.91%, increasing by 6 bps on Monday to 0.96% after the COVID-19 outbreak worsened over the weekend, exacerbating concerns about the impact on the economy. In a similar vein, corporate bond spreads in the US widened significantly. Specifically, US HY spreads rose by 10 bps wow to 366 bps, while their euro area counterparts declined by 3 bps to 302 bps, mainly due to better-than-expected economic data (PMIs). In the investment grade spectrum, US spreads were up by 3 bps to 105 bps, while euro area IG spreads were broadly stable at 89 bps. FX and Commodities In foreign exchange markets, the euro was broadly stable against the US Dollar in the past week at $1.085, rising by 0.6% wow on Friday, following the better-than-expected economic data in the euro area (PMIs) and slowing business activity in the US (Markit PMI). The Japanese Yen recorded strong losses, due to domestic virus concerns. Overall, the JPY fell by 1.8% against the euro to ¥121 and by 1.7% against the US dollar to ¥111.59, reaching a 10-month low intra-week. Meanwhile, the British Pound recorded losses in the past week (- 0.7% against the US dollar to $1.296 and -0.8% wow against the euro to €/0.837), as better-than-expected retail sales failed to offset the drag from heightened uncertainty as both the EU and Britain appear to be hardening their stance before talks begin officially next month. Finally, in commodities, oil prices rose in the past week after a smaller-than-expected rise in US crude stockpiles and as China leads stimulus efforts across Asia to cushion the impact from the coronavirus. However, on Friday and Monday oil prices declined as concerns increased regarding the impact of the COVID-19. Specifically US oil inventories rose by 0.4 million barrels to 443 million barrels for the week ending February 14 th vs expectations for +2.5 million barrels. Overall, Brent rose by 1.1% wow (-1.1% on Friday) to $57.9/barrel (-3.9% on Monday), and WTI rose by 2.4% wow (-0.9% on Friday to $53.3/barrel). Eurostoxx Intra-day Price on February 21st and February 24th Eurostoxx 420 418 416 414 412 410 408 406 404 402 400 398 396 394 21-Feb 24-Feb Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg Graph 1. US 10Y Yield Intra-day Price on February 21st and February 24th % US 10Y Yield 1,54 1,52 1,50 1,48 1,46 1,44 1,42 1,40 1,38 1,36 1,34 21-Feb 24-Feb Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg Graph 2. Gold Intra-day Price on February 21st and February 24th $/ounce Gold 1.690 1.680 1.670 1.660 1.650 1.640 1.630 1.620 1.610 21-Feb 24-Feb Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg Graph 3. Quote of the week: "The COVID-19virus-a global health emergency-has disrupted economic activity in China and could put the recovery at risk…even in the case of rapid containment of the virus, growth in China and the rest of the world would be impacted", IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, February 23rd 2020. 3 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic & Markets Forecasts N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Interest Rates & Foreign Exchange Forecasts 10-Yr Gov. Bond Yield (%) February 21st 3-month 6-month 12-month Official Rate (%) February 21st 3-month6-month12-month Germany -0,43 -0,20 -0,15 0,00 Euro area 0,00 0,00 0,00 0,00 US 1,47 1,80 1,90 2,00 US 1,75 1,75 1,75 1,50 UK 0,57 0,82 0,80 0,74 UK 0,75 0,65 0,65 0,60 Japan -0,06 -0,08 -0,05 0,01 Japan -0,10 -0,10 -0,10 -0,10 Currency February 21st 3-month6-month 12-month February 21st 3-month6-month12-month EUR/USD 1,08 1,13 1,13 1,15 USD/JPY 112 109 107 104 EUR/GBP 0,84 0,84 0,85 0,85 GBP/USD 1,30 1,34 1,33 1,36 EUR/JPY 121 123 121 120 Forecasts at end of period Economic Forecasts United States 2018a Q1:19a Q2:19a Q3:19a Q4:19a 2019a Q1:20f Q2:20f Q3:20f Q4:20f 2020f Real GDP Growth (YoY) (1) 2,9 2,7 2,3 2,1 2,3 2,4 1,9 1,8 1,7 1,7 1,8 Real GDP Growth (QoQ saar) (2) - 3,1 2,0 2,1 2,1 - 1,4 1,6 1,8 1,8 - Private Consumption 3,0 1,1 4,6 3,1 1,8 2,6 1,7 1,9 1,9 1,9 2,2 Government Consumption 1,7 2,9 4,8 1,7 2,7 2,3 1,7 1,2 0,9 0,8 1,8 Investment 4,6 3,2 -1,4 -0,8 0,1 1,3 1,9 3,0 3,1 2,9 1,4 Residential -1,5 -1,1 -2,9 4,6 5,8 -1,5 7,2 4,0 2,7 1,8 4,4 Non-residential 6,4 4,4 -1,0 -2,3 -1,5 2,1 0,3 2,7 3,2 3,1 0,5 Inventories Contribution 0,1 0,5 -1,0 0,0 -1,3 0,1 0,2 0,1 0,1 0,2 -0,2 Net Exports Contribution -0,4 0,8 -0,8 -0,2 1,8 -0,2 -0,5 -0,5 -0,3 -0,3 0,0 Exports 3,0 4,2 -5,7 0,9 1,4 0,0 1,3 1,9 2,0 2,0 1,1 Imports 4,4 -1,5 0,0 1,8 -8,7 1,0 3,8 4,5 3,4 3,2 0,9 Inflation (3) 2,4 1,6 1,8 1,8 2,0 1,8 2,3 1,9 2,0 2,1 2,1 Euro Area 2018a Q1:19a Q2:19a Q3:19a Q4:19f 2019f Q1:20f Q2:20f Q3:20f Q4:20f 2020f Real GDP Growth (YoY) 1,9 1,4 1,2 1,2 0,9 1,2 0,8 0,9 0,9 1,2 1,0 Real GDP Growth (QoQ saar) - 1,8 0,6 1,1 0,2 - 1,1 1,2 1,3 1,3 - Private Consumption 1,4 1,6 0,9 2,0 0,9 1,3 1,3 1,3 1,3 1,3 1,3 Government Consumption 1,1 1,8 2,0 1,6 1,5 1,6 1,4 1,4 1,4 1,4 1,5 Investment 2,4 1,3 22,5 -14,3 0,4 4,3 1,0 1,5 1,7 1,9 0,2 Inventories Contribution 0,0 -1,0 0,1 -0,5 -0,6 -0,4 -0,1 0,0 0,0 0,0 -0,2 Net Exports Contribution 0,4 1,3 -4,6 3,7 0,0 -0,3 0,0 -0,1 -0,1 -0,1 0,1 Exports 3,3 3,5 0,5 2,9 1,2 2,5 1,6 1,9 2,1 2,1 1,8 Imports 2,7 0,8 11,4 -4,6 1,3 3,4 1,7 2,3 2,5 2,5 1,7 Inflation 1,8 1,4 1,4 1,0 1,0 1,2 1,2 1,1 1,2 1,2 1,2 a: Actual, f: Forecasts, 1. Seasonally adjusted YoY growth rate, 2. Seasonally adjusted annualized QoQ growth rate, 3. Year-to-year average % change 12-Month View & Key Factors for Global Markets US Euro Area Japan UK +Fiscal loosening will support the economy & +Still high equity risk premium relative to other +Still aggressive QE and "yield-curve" targeting by +65% of FTSE100 revenues from abroad companies' earnings regions the BoJ +Undemanding valuations in relative terms Markets +2020 EPS growth expectations have stabilized at +Credit conditions gradual turn more favorable +Upward revisions in corporate earnings 8% +Small fiscal loosening in 2020 - Signs of policy fatigue regarding structural reforms - Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the +Cash-rich corporates will lead to share buybacks - 2020 EPS estimates may turn pessimistic as and fiscal discipline outcome of the Brexit negotiating process Equity and higher dividends (de-equitization) economic growth fails to pick up - Strong appetite for foreign assets - Protectionism and trade wars exporters - Peaking profit margins - Political uncertainty (Italy, Brexit) could intensify - JPY appreciation in a risk-off scenario could hurt - P/Es at all time high (Ex-dotcom) +Valuations appear rich with term-premium below +Valuations appear excessive compared with long- +Sizeable fiscal deficits +Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the Bonds 0% term fundamentals +Restructuring efforts to be financed by fiscal policy outcome of the Brexit negotiating process +Underlying inflation pressures if Fed seek makeup - Political Risks measures +Inflation expectations could drift higher ahead of strategies - Fragile growth outlook - Safe haven demand EU/UK negotiations Government - Global search for yield by non-US investors - Medium-term inflation expectations remain low - Extremely dovish central bank -The BoE is expected to remain on hold with risks continues - ECB QE net purchases - Yield-targeting of 10-Year JGB at around 0% towards rate cuts - Safe haven demand - ECB QE "stock" effect - Slowing economic growth post-Brexit - Fed may cut rates in 2020 premia working on both directions +Safe-haven demand +Reduced short-term tail risks +Safe haven demand +Transitions phase negotiations Exchange - Fed may cut rates in 2020 +Higher core bond yields +More balanced economic growth recovery (long- +Valuations appear undemanding with REER 6% +Current account surplus term) below its 15-year average - Sluggish growth +Inflation is bottoming out - Sizeable Current account deficit - Deflation concerns - Additional Quantitative Easing by the Bank of - Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the Foreign - The ECB's monetary policy to remain extra loose Japan if inflation does not approach 2% outcome of the Referendum and the negotiating (Targeted-LTROs, ABSs, Quantitative Easing) process risks towards $1.15 risks towards $1.15 premia working on both directions National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 4 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic News & Events Calendar N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Economic Calendar In the US, the main macro event next week is the second estimate of GDP for Q4:19, which is released on Thursday. GDP growth is expected to be unchanged compared with the previous estimate at 2.1% qoq saar. On Monday, ISM Manufacturing survey (latest: 50.9 | consensus of 50.5) will provide an update on business confidence. In Japan, high frequency activity indicators for January (industrial production, retail sales) will be closely monitored to assess the economic momentum. In China, February's PMI manufacturing is released on Monday. Official Manufacturing PMI is expected to decrease sharply at 47.4 from 50 in January. Economic News Calendar for the period: February 18 - March 2, 2020 China PMIs Manufacturing PMI Caixin Manufacturing PMI 53,0 Estimates 53,0 52,0 52,0 51,0 51,0 50,0 50,0 49,0 49,0 48,0 48,0 47,0 47,0 46,0 Apr-16 Jul-16 Apr-17 Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18 Jan-19 Apr-19 Jul-19Oct-19 46,0 Jan-16 Oct-16 Jan-17 Jan-20 Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg Tuesday 18 Wednesday 19 Thursday 20 US S A P US S A P US S A P Empire Manufacturing February 5.0 + 12.9 4.8 Housing starts (k) January 1428 + 1567 1626 Philadelphia Fed Business January 11 + 36.7 17 NAHB housing market 75 - 74 75 Building permits (k) January 1450 + 1551 1420 Outlook February 210 210 206 confidence index FOMC Minutes January 29 Initial Jobless Claims (k) February 15 Net Long-term TIC Flows ($ bn) December .. 85.6 27.1 UK January 1.6% + 1.8% 1.3% Continuing Claims (k) February 8 1717 - 1726 1701 CPI (YoY) UK UK 3.8% 3.8% 3.8% CPI Core (YoY) January 1.5% + 1.6% 1.4% Retail sales Ex Auto MoM January 0.8% + 1.6% -0.8% ILO Unemployment Rate December JAPAN -7.0%+ -2.6% -6.3% EURO AREA GERMANY February 21.5 - 8.7 26.7 Exports YoY January Consumer Confidence Indicator February -8.2 + -6.6 -8.1 ZEW survey expectations Imports YoY January -1.8% - -3.6% -4.9% ZEW survey current situation February -10.0 - -15.7 -9.5 CHINA 4200 + 5070 2103 Aggregate Financing (RMB bn) January Money Supply M0 (YoY) January .. 6,6% 5.4% Money Supply M1 (YoY) January 4.5% - 0,0% 4.4% Money Supply M2 (YoY) January 8.6% - 8.4% 8.7% New Yuan Loans (RMB bn) January 3100 + 3340 1140 Friday 21 Monday 24 US S A P EURO AREA S A P GERMANY S A P Markit US Manufacturing PMI February 51.5 - 50.8 51.9 Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI February 47.4 + 49.1 47.9 IFO- Business Climate Indicator February 95.3 + 96.1 96.0 Existing home sales (mn) January 5.44 + 5.46 5.53 IFO-Expectations February 92.1 + 93.4 92.9 UK Markit Eurozone Services PMI February 52.3 + 52.8 52.5 IFO- Current Assesment February 98.6 + 99.1 99.2 Markit UK PMI Manufacturing February 49.7 + 51.9 50.0 Markit Eurozone Composite PMI February 51.0 + 51.6 51.3 SA Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI February 53.4 - 53.3 53.9 JAPAN CPI (YoY) January 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% Core CPI (YoY) - ex. Fresh Food January 0.8% 0.8% 0.7% Core CPI (YoY) - ex. Fresh Food January 0.8% 0.8% 0.9% and Energy PMI manufacturing February .. 47.6 48.8 Tuesday 25 Wednesday 26 Thursday 27 US S A P US S A P US S A P S&P Case/Shiller house price December 2.85% .. 2.55% New Home Sales January 715 .. 694 GDP (QoQ, annualized) Q4:19 2.1% .. 2.1% index 20 (YoY) Personal Consumption Q4:19 1.7% .. 1.8% Conference board consumer February 132.1 .. 131.6 Durable goods orders (MoM) January -1.5% .. 2.4% confidence Durable goods orders ex 0.2% .. -0.1% January GERMANY transportation (MoM) 0.1% .. 0.4% 211 .. 210 Private Consumption (QoQ) Q4:19 Initial Jobless Claims (k) February 22 Government Spending QoQ Q4:19 0.3% .. 0.8% Continuing Claims (k) February 15 1722 .. 1726 Capital Investment QoQ Q4:19 -0.2% .. -0.1% Pending home sales (MoM) January 2% .. -4.9% EURO AREA M3 money supply (YoY) January 5.3% .. 5.0% Business Climate Indicator February -0.28 .. -0.23 Economic confidence indicator February 102.8 .. 102.8 Friday 28 Monday 2 US S A P US S A P Personal income (MoM) January 0.4% .. 0.2% Construction spending (MoM) January 0.8% .. -0.2% Personal spending (MoM) January 0.3% .. 0.3% ISM Manufacturing February 50.5 .. 50.9 PCE Deflator (YoY) January 1.8% .. 1.6% GERMANY .. PCE Core Deflator (YoY) January 1.7% .. 1.6% Retail sales (MoM) January 0.7% .. -2.0% UK 2.3% .. 1.9% Retail sales (YoY) January 1.5% .. 1.7% Nationwide House Px NSA YoY February CHINA JAPAN .. Manufacturing PMI February 47.4 .. 50.0 Jobless Rate January 2.2% .. 2.2% Caixin PMI Manufacturing February 49.4 .. 51.1 Retail sales (MoM) January -0.2% .. 0.2% Retail sales (YoY) January -1.0% .. -2.6% Industrial Production (MoM) January 0.2% .. 1.2% Industrial Production (YoY) January -3.1% .. -3.1% Construction Orders YoY January .. .. 21.4% Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg S: Bloomberg Consensus Analysts Survey, A: Actual Outcome, P: Previous Outcome National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 5 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Financial Markets Monitor Equity Markets (in local currency) N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Developed Markets Current 1-week Year-to-Date 1-Year 2-year Emerging Markets Current 1-week Year-to-Date 1-Year 2-year Level change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) Level change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) US S&P 500 3338 -1,3 3,3 20,3 23,6 MSCI Emerging Markets 61054 -1,2 -0,7 5,6 -3,0 Japan NIKKEI 225 23387 -1,3 -1,1 9,0 6,4 MSCI Asia 910 -1,4 -0,4 6,5 -4,3 UK FTSE 100 7404 -0,1 -1,8 3,3 1,7 China 86 -0,9 0,5 6,6 -10,4 Canada S&P/TSX 17844 0,0 4,6 11,5 14,9 Korea 696 -3,6 0,7 3,9 -5,0 Hong Kong Hang Seng 27309 -1,8 -3,1 -4,6 -13,1 MSCI Latin America 98826 -1,2 -1,3 5,3 7,4 Euro area EuroStoxx 415 -0,9 2,7 15,5 8,5 Brazil 357590 -1,1 -2,3 12,2 23,6 Germany DAX 30 13579 -1,2 2,5 18,9 8,9 Mexico 41408 -0,7 3,2 1,9 -10,0 France CAC 40 6030 -0,7 0,9 16,0 13,7 MSCI Europe 6310 -0,1 -1,0 12,4 10,3 Italy FTSE/MIB 24773 -0,4 5,4 22,6 9,4 Russia 1357 0,6 -0,4 20,9 26,3 Spain IBEX-35 9886 -0,7 3,5 7,6 0,6 Turkey 1505481 -2,1 0,2 6,7 -5,7 World Market Sectors (MSCI Indices) in US Dollar terms Current 1-week Year-to-Date 1-Year 2-year in local currency Current 1-week Year-to-Date 1-Year 2-year Level change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) Level change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) Energy 177,2 -1,0 -10,0 -14,1 -14,9 Energy 183,7 -0,9 -8,8 -13,2 -11,6 Materials 262,1 -0,7 -3,7 3,8 -6,7 Materials 255,8 -0,5 -1,9 5,6 -0,7 Industrials 277,3 -1,4 0,3 10,5 4,8 Industrials 277,8 -1,2 1,7 11,7 8,9 Consumer Discretionary 284,7 -0,9 2,3 16,1 13,7 Consumer Discretionary 277,7 -0,7 3,4 17,1 17,0 Consumer Staples 253,7 -0,4 1,0 12,4 12,2 Consumer Staples 257,2 -0,2 2,2 13,3 16,9 Healthcare 285,0 -0,3 2,1 16,1 24,1 Healthcare 283,8 -0,2 2,9 16,7 27,4 Financials 125,3 -1,5 -0,3 10,7 -4,0 Financials 127,3 -1,3 1,0 11,9 0,3 IT 333,3 -2,5 7,2 38,6 43,7 IT 324,2 -2,5 7,6 39,1 45,3 Telecoms 79,9 -1,0 3,2 19,2 18,3 Telecoms 84,0 -0,8 3,8 19,7 23,3 Utilities 162,7 0,5 8,3 20,8 36,6 Utilities 168,8 0,6 9,5 22,2 42,0 Bond Markets (%) 10-Year Government Current Last week Year Start One Year 10-year Government Bond Yield Current Last week Year Start One Year 10-year Bond Yields Back average Spreads (in bps) Back average US 1,47 1,59 1,92 2,69 2,37 US Treasuries 10Y/2Y 12 16 35 16 140 Germany -0,43 -0,40 -0,19 0,13 1,07 US Treasuries 10Y/5Y 15 17 23 18 74 Japan -0,06 -0,03 -0,01 -0,04 0,46 Bunds 10Y/2Y 21 25 42 68 116 UK 0,57 0,63 0,82 1,20 1,93 Bunds 10Y/5Y 18 21 29 45 73 Greece 0,96 0,94 1,47 3,80 9,92 Ireland -0,15 -0,11 0,12 0,85 3,39 Corporate Bond Spreads Current Last week Year Start One Year 10-year Italy 0,91 0,92 1,41 2,83 3,13 (in bps) Back average Spain 0,23 0,29 0,47 1,20 2,91 EM Inv. Grade (IG) 151 151 150 181 211 Portugal 0,24 0,29 0,44 1,51 4,68 EM High yield 466 468 494 470 641 US IG 105 102 101 132 149 US Mortgage Market Current Last week Year Start One Year 10-year US High yield 366 356 360 404 496 (1. Fixed-rate Mortgage) Back average 30-Year FRM1 (%) 3,8 3,8 4,0 4,7 4,2 Euro area IG 89 90 94 134 139 vs 30Yr Treasury (bps) 186 173 156 161 118 Euro area High Yield 302 305 308 418 481 Foreign Exchange & Commodities Foreign Exchange Current 1-week 1-month 1-Year Year-to-Date Commodities Current 1-week 1-month 1-YearYear-to-Date change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) change (%) Euro-based cross rates EUR/USD 1,08 0,1 -2,2 -4,3 -3,3 Agricultural 342 0,7 -2,3 -2,3 -1,6 EUR/CHF 1,06 -0,4 -1,2 -6,5 -2,2 Energy 435 1,4 -6,1 -7,1 -12,5 EUR/GBP 0,84 0,8 -0,9 -3,7 -1,1 West Texas Oil ($) 53 2,4 -5,9 -6,1 -12,7 EUR/JPY 121,00 1,8 -0,7 -3,6 -0,6 Crude brent Oil ($) 58 1,1 -6,9 -13,1 -12,9 EUR/NOK 10,06 0,4 1,0 2,9 2,2 Industrial Metals 1139 -0,6 -6,5 -10,2 -6,6 EUR/SEK 10,55 0,0 0,0 -0,6 0,4 Precious Metals 1925 4,0 5,5 22,5 7,6 EUR/AUD 1,64 1,6 1,1 2,5 2,6 Gold ($) 1643 3,7 5,4 24,2 8,3 EUR/CAD 1,43 -0,1 -1,5 -4,4 -1,5 Silver ($) 18 4,2 3,6 16,9 3,5 USD-based cross rates Baltic Dry Index 497 16,9 -20,2 -21,1 -54,4 USD/CAD 1,32 -0,2 0,7 -0,1 1,8 Baltic Dirty Tanker Index 865 0,0 -30,1 4,5 -45,8 USD/AUD 1,51 1,3 3,3 7,0 5,9 USD/JPY 111,59 1,7 1,6 0,8 2,7 Source: Bloomberg, as of February 21st, S&P/Goldman Sachs Indices for Agricultural, Energy, Industrial National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis & Precious Metals, BofA/ML Indices for Corporate Bond Spreads 6 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Chartroom N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Global Cross Asset ETFs: Flows as % of AUM DM Equities Bonds % % EM Equities Commodities 70 70 65 65 60 60 55 55 50 50 45 45 40 40 35 35 30 30 25 25 20 20 15 15 10 10 5 5 0 0 -5 -5 -10 -10 -15 -15 Jan-14May-14Sep-14Jan-15May-15Sep-15Jan-16May-16Sep-16Jan-17May-17 Sep-17Jan-18May-18Sep-18Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20May-20 Source: Bloomberg, NBG estimates, Cumulative flows since January 2014, AUM stands for Assets Under Management, Data as of February 21st Equity Market Performance - G4 S&P500 EuroStoxx FTSE 100 Nikkei 225 120 120 118 118 116 116 114 114 112 112 110 110 108 108 106 106 104 104 102 102 100 100 98 98 96 96 94 94 92 14-Nov 28-Nov 26-Dec 9-Jan 92 22-Aug 5-Sep 19-Sep 3-Oct 17-Oct 31-Oct 12-Dec 23-Jan 6-Feb 20-Feb Source: Bloomberg - Data as of February 21st - Rebased @ 100 Russell 2000 Value & Growth Index Value/Growth Relative Performance during the previous 6 months (right) Russell 2000 Value (left) Russell 2000 Growth (left) 2000 8 1900 1800 6 1700 4 1600 1500 2 1400 1300 0 1200 -2 1100 1000 -4 900 800 14-Nov 28-Nov 26-Dec 9-Jan -6 22-Aug 5-Sep 19-Sep 3-Oct 17-Oct 31-Oct 12-Dec 23-Jan 6-Feb 20-Feb Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st Equity ETFs: Flows as % of AUM % US Emerging Markets Europe exUK % 35 35 30 30 25 25 20 20 15 15 10 10 5 5 0 0 -5 -5 -10 -10 -15 -15 Jan-14May-14 Sep-14Jan-15May-15 Sep-15Jan-16May-16Sep-16Jan-17May-17Sep-17Jan-18May-18 Sep-18Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20 May-20 Source: Bloomberg, NBG estimates, Cumulative flows since January 2014, AUM stands for Assets Under Management, Data as of February 21st Equity Market Performance - BRICs Brazil China Russia India 124 124 122 122 120 120 118 118 116 116 114 114 112 112 110 110 108 108 106 106 104 104 102 102 100 100 98 98 96 96 94 94 92 92 90 14-Nov 28-Nov 9-Jan 90 22-Aug 5-Sep 19-Sep 3-Oct 17-Oct 31-Oct 12-Dec 26-Dec 23-Jan 6-Feb 20-Feb Source: Bloomberg - Data as of February 21st - Rebased @ 100 Russell 2000 & Russell 1000 Index Small Cap/Large Cap Relative Performance during the previous 6 months (right) Russell 2000-Small cap (left) Russell 1000-Large Cap (left) 1920 3 1880 1840 2 1800 1760 1 1720 0 1680 1640 -1 1600 1560 -2 1520 1480 -3 1440 1400 14-Nov 28-Nov 9-Jan -4 22-Aug 5-Sep 19-Sep 3-Oct 17-Oct 31-Oct 12-Dec 26-Dec 23-Jan 6-Feb 20-Feb Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 7 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Chartroom N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E EUR/USD €/$ EUR-USD €/$ 1,13 1,13 1,12 1,12 1,11 1,11 1,10 1,10 1,09 1,09 1,08 Stronger USD 1,08 1,07 14-Nov 28-Nov 9-Jan 1,07 22-Aug 5-Sep 19-Sep 3-Oct 17-Oct 31-Oct 12-Dec 26-Dec 23-Jan 6-Feb 20-Feb Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st 10- Year Government Bond Yields % US (LA) UK (LA) Japan (RA) Germany (RA) % 2,6 0,1 2,4 0,0 2,2 2,0 -0,1 1,8 -0,2 1,6 1,4 -0,3 1,2 -0,4 1,0 -0,5 0,8 0,6 -0,6 0,4 -0,7 0,2 0,0 14-Nov 28-Nov -0,8 22-Aug 5-Sep 19-Sep 3-Oct 17-Oct 31-Oct 12-Dec 26-Dec 9-Jan 23-Jan 6-Feb 20-Feb Source: Bloomberg - Data as of February 21st LA:Left Axis RA:Right Axis West Texas Intermediate ($/brl) $/brl WTI $/brl 66 66 64 64 62 62 60 60 58 58 56 56 54 54 52 52 50 50 48 5-Sep 19-Sep 14-Nov 28-Nov 12-Dec 26-Dec 9-Jan 23-Jan 20-Feb 48 22-Aug 3-Oct 17-Oct 31-Oct 6-Feb Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st JPY/USD $/¥ USD-JPY $/¥ 113 113 112 112 111 111 110 110 109 109 108 108 107 Stronger JPY 107 106 106 105 14-Nov 28-Nov 9-Jan 105 22-Aug 5-Sep 19-Sep 3-Oct 17-Oct 31-Oct 12-Dec 26-Dec 23-Jan 6-Feb 20-Feb Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st 10- Year Government Bond Spreads bps Italy Portugal Spain bps 240 240 220 220 200 200 180 180 160 160 140 140 120 120 100 100 80 80 60 60 40 40 20 14-Nov 28-Nov 20 22-Aug 5-Sep 19-Sep 3-Oct 17-Oct 31-Oct 12-Dec 26-Dec 9-Jan 23-Jan 6-Feb 20-Feb Source: Bloomberg - Data as of February 21st Gold ($/ounch) $/ounch Gold $/ounch 1.660 1.660 1.640 1.640 1.620 1.620 1.600 1.600 1.580 1.580 1.560 1.560 1.540 1.540 1.520 1.520 1.500 1.500 1.480 1.480 1.460 1.460 1.440 1.440 1.420 1.420 1.400 14-Nov 28-Nov 9-Jan 23-Jan 1.400 22-Aug 5-Sep 19-Sep 3-Oct 17-Oct 31-Oct 12-Dec 26-Dec 6-Feb 20-Feb Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 8 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics US Sectors Valuation N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E Price ($) EPS Growth (%) Dividend Yield (%) P/E Ratio P/BV Ratio 21/2/2020 % Weekly Change 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 12m fwd 10Yr Avg 2019 2020 12m fwd 10Yr Avg S&P500 3338 -1,3 1,2 8,3 1,8 1,9 20,2 19,1 18,8 15,1 3,6 3,5 3,5 2,5 Energy 406 -0,9 -28,9 14,9 3,8 4,6 21,7 16,9 16,7 19,7 1,6 1,4 1,4 1,8 Materials 379 -0,3 -15,6 6,3 2,1 2,2 20,2 19,2 18,9 14,7 2,4 2,4 2,4 2,5 Financials Diversified Financials 761 -1,0 1,7 6,2 1,4 1,6 16,2 15,5 15,3 13,8 1,9 1,7 1,7 1,5 Banks 363 -1,3 9,0 3,8 2,6 3,0 12,3 11,5 11,4 11,0 1,4 1,3 1,3 1,0 Insurance 457 -1,7 15,7 7,5 2,2 2,3 13,4 12,9 12,8 10,8 1,5 1,5 1,5 1,1 Real Estate 260 0,0 1,9 4,6 3,1 3,0 21,0 21,7 21,5 18,3 3,7 3,9 3,9 3,0 Industrials Capital Goods 742 -1,2 -6,5 7,9 1,9 2,0 21,1 19,6 19,2 15,5 5,4 4,9 4,8 3,4 Transportation 789 -0,9 6,6 4,2 1,9 2,0 14,7 14,1 13,9 13,5 4,3 4,0 3,9 3,4 Commercial Services 376 -2,0 12,9 7,9 1,3 1,3 28,5 27,9 27,5 19,9 6,0 6,0 6,0 3,4 Consumer Discretionary Retailing 2645 -0,7 3,7 12,5 0,8 0,8 32,9 31,2 30,6 21,2 12,7 11,4 11,1 6,1 Media 689 -1,6 3,8 15,8 0,4 0,4 27,4 24,1 23,6 20,1 4,2 3,8 3,7 3,2 Consumer Services 1305 -1,8 5,0 5,6 2,1 2,3 23,9 22,2 21,8 19,2 14,8 15,3 15,2 6,4 Consumer Durables 367 -2,3 0,4 9,3 1,4 1,5 19,2 17,4 17,2 16,8 4,0 3,5 3,5 3,2 Automobiles and parts 108 -0,4 -16,4 6,8 4,2 4,4 8,5 7,6 7,5 8,3 1,4 1,2 1,2 1,7 IT Technology 1658 -3,0 2,6 11,5 1,3 1,4 21,6 19,4 19,1 12,6 9,7 10,1 10,1 3,7 Software & Services 2558 -2,2 11,1 14,3 1,0 1,0 29,3 27,7 27,2 17,3 7,9 7,9 7,7 5,2 Semiconductors 1309 -2,9 -12,3 9,1 1,8 1,8 18,9 18,2 17,9 13,9 5,5 5,3 5,2 3,1 Communication Services 189 -1,2 3,0 10,6 1,2 1,2 21,7 19,9 19,6 17,3 3,5 3,2 3,1 2,8 Consumer Staples Food & Staples Retailing 501 0,6 2,9 3,1 1,7 1,8 21,5 21,4 21,2 16,1 4,6 4,2 4,2 3,1 Food Beverage & Tobacco 738 -0,3 -1,7 4,9 3,3 3,3 19,7 19,4 19,3 17,5 5,3 5,2 5,1 4,9 Household Goods 767 -0,3 6,6 7,7 2,3 2,3 25,8 24,7 24,4 19,2 8,9 9,0 8,9 5,0 Health Care Pharmaceuticals 989 -0,2 9,8 6,9 2,1 2,3 15,9 14,8 14,6 14,4 5,5 4,5 4,4 3,5 Healthcare Equipment 1410 -0,9 10,3 9,7 1,0 1,1 20,4 18,8 18,5 15,2 3,7 3,3 3,3 2,6 Utilities 356 -0,2 4,9 4,6 3,1 3,0 20,7 21,6 21,4 15,7 2,2 2,3 2,3 1,6 Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. Orange box indicates a value less than -2standard devation from average, light orange a value less than -1standard devation from average 1-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS 12-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS Earnings Revisions indicate 1-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS Earnings Revisions indicate 12-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS % 2020 % 2020 4,0 12-month forward 15 12-month forward 2,0 10 5 0,0 0 -2,0 -5 -10 -4,0 -15 -6,0 -20 -25 -8,0 Utilities S&P500 -30 IT Financials Health Care Real Estate Consumer Staples Comm Services Cons Discretionary Materials Industrials Energy Health Care Utilities IT Real Estate Comm Services Consumer Staples Financials S&P500 Cons Discretionary Industrials Materials Energy Source: Factset, Data as of February 21st Source: Factset, Data as of February 21st 12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS 12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 9 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics Euro Area Sectors Valuation N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E EuroStoxx 415 -0,9 2,7 6,9 3,1 3,1 16,7 15,9 13,2 1,7 1,7 1,4 Energy 304 -1,9 -10,1 13,3 4,9 5,6 13,8 11,1 11,0 11,4 1,3 1,1 1,1 1,1 Materials 502 -0,5 13,9 7,6 3,1 3,3 15,4 14,8 14,6 14,1 1,9 1,8 1,4 Basic Resources 196 -1,6 -61,6 31,7 3,3 3,5 19,3 14,5 14,0 13,6 0,8 0,8 0,8 0,9 Chemicals 1187 -1,3 -12,7 7,6 2,6 2,7 21,8 20,8 15,1 2,1 2,1 2,1 2,2 Financials Fin/al Services 541 -0,4 25,4 -5,7 2,4 2,4 15,8 17,7 14,1 1,7 1,6 1,3 Banks 98 -2,7 -1,0 3,6 5,7 5,8 9,3 9,0 9,0 10,0 0,6 0,6 0,6 0,7 Insurance 309 -2,1 13,0 4,4 4,8 5,1 11,0 10,7 9,3 1,0 1,0 0,9 Real Estate 262 -0,2 0,1 3,7 4,2 4,1 19,1 19,6 16,7 1,0 1,1 1,1 1,0 Industrial 957 -0,9 11,4 10,6 2,3 2,5 20,3 18,5 15,2 3,2 3,0 2,3 Consumer Discretionary Media 222 -0,4 9,5 8,9 3,3 3,6 17,2 15,5 15,3 15,8 2,3 2,2 2,2 2,0 Retail 613 -1,0 3,4 6,6 2,5 2,7 25,0 23,8 18,6 3,9 3,7 2,8 Automobiles and parts 450 -1,3 -12,1 3,7 3,7 3,9 8,8 7,7 7,6 8,6 0,9 0,8 1,0 Travel and Leisure 207 0,6 -4,8 23,7 2,0 2,2 15,7 12,2 12,0 14,6 1,9 1,7 1,7 1,8 Technology 646 -2,1 6,3 11,2 1,2 1,0 26,6 24,6 18,1 4,2 3,9 3,0 Communication Services 309 1,8 -14,3 14,7 4,2 4,1 17,5 16,2 15,9 14,1 1,9 1,9 1,9 1,8 Consumer Staples Food&Beverage 595 -0,6 16,8 5,8 2,1 2,3 20,5 19,1 18,9 18,5 2,7 2,4 2,4 2,6 Household Goods 1078 -1,5 6,9 10,5 1,6 1,8 29,6 26,5 20,7 6,1 5,4 3,7 Health care 917 0,3 7,3 9,2 2,1 2,2 20,1 18,8 15,1 2,4 2,3 2,3 2,1 Utilities 408 2,5 56,2 7,8 4,5 4,2 16,1 17,3 12,6 1,6 1,7 1,1 Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. Orange box indicates a value less than -2standard devation from average, light orange a value less than -1standard devation from average 1-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS 12-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS Earnings Revisions indicate 1-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS Earnings Revisions indicate 12-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS % 2020 3 12-month Forward 2 1 0 -1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10 % 20 2020 15 12-month Forward 10 5 0 -5 -10 -15 -20 -25 -30 -35 -40 -45 -50 Fin/al Services Banks Food&Beverage Health care Technology Utilities Media Travel and Leisure Materials Household Goods Insurance Real Estate Chemicals EuroStoxx Industrial Energy Comm Services Retail Autos and parts Basic Resources Insurance Utilities Materials Media Household Goods Health care Fin/al Services Food&Beverage Industrial Technology Real Estate EuroStoxx Banks Retail Travel and Leisure Chemicals Energy Comm Services Autos and parts Basic Resources Source: Factset, Data as of February 21st Source: Factset, Data as of February 21st 12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS 12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 10 NBG Global Markets Roundup | Disclosures & Analyst Certification N A T I O N A L B A N Κ O F G R E E C E DISCLOSURES: This report has been produced by the Economic Research Division of the National Bank of Greece, which is regulated by the Bank of Greece, and is provided solely as a sheer reference for the information of experienced and sophisticated investors who are expected and considered to be fully able to make their own investment decisions without reliance on its contents, i.e. only after effecting their own independent enquiry from sources of the investors' sole choice. The information contained in this report does not constitute the provision of investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as an offer or an invitation to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer or invitation to buy or sell or enter into any agreement with respect to any security, product, service or investment. No information or opinion contained in this report shall constitute any representation or warranty as to future performance of any financial instrument, credit, currency rate or other market or economic measure. Past performance is not necessarily a reliable guide to future performance. National Bank of Greece and/or its affiliates shall not be liable in any matter whatsoever for any consequences (including but not limited to any direct, indirect or consequential losses, loss of profits and damages) of any reliance on or usage of this report and accepts no legal responsibility to any investor who directly or indirectly receives this report. The final investment decision must be made by the investor and the responsibility for the investment must be taken by the investor. Any data provided in this report has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Because of the possibility of error on the part of such sources, National Bank of Greece does not guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or usefulness of any information. Information and opinions contained in this report are subject to change without notice and there is no obligation to update the information and opinions contained in this report. The National Bank of Greece and its affiliate companies, its representatives, its managers and/or its personnel or other persons related to it, accept no responsibility, or liability as to the accuracy, or completeness of the information contained in this report, or for any loss in general arising from any use of this report including investment decisions based on this report. This report does not constitute investment research or a research recommendation and as such it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote investment research independence. This report does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require. Recipients of this report should independently evaluate particular information and opinions and seek the advice of their own professional and financial advisers in relation to any investment, financial, legal, business, tax, accounting or regulatory issues before making any investment or entering into any transaction in relation to information and opinions discussed herein. National Bank of Greece has prepared and published this report wholly independently of any of its affiliates and thus any commitments, views, outlook, ratings or target prices expressed in these reports may differ substantially from any similar reports issued by affiliates which may be based upon different sources and methodologies. This report is not directed to, or intended for distribution to use or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to any law, regulation or rule. This report is protected under intellectual property laws and may not be altered, reproduced or redistributed, or passed on directly or indirectly, to any other party, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Bank of Greece. ANALYST CERTIFICATION: The research analyst denoted by an "AC" on page 1 holds the certificate (type Δ) of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission/Bank of Greece which allows her/him to conduct market analysis and reporting and hereby certifies that all of the views expressed in this report accurately reflect his or her personal views solely, about any and all of the subject issues. Further, each of these individuals also certifies that no part of any of the report analyst's compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations or views expressed in this report. Also, all opinions and estimates are subject to change without notice and there is no obligation for update. National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis 11 Attachments Original document

