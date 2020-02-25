National Bank of Greece S A : Global Economy & Markets, Weekly Roundup 25/02/20

Log in
02/25/2020 | 11:56am EST

Global Markets Roundup

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | February 25, 2020

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Global equity markets tumble, as COVID-19 spreads further afield

  • The spread of COVID-19 to Italy (Iran, S. Korea) generated multi-sigma losses for equity indices and speculative grade corporate bonds on both sides of the Atlantic, while US Treasuries and Gold prices rallied. The S&P500 declined by 3.3% and euro area equities tumbled by -4%(FTSE/MIB:-6%), with US 10-Year yields declining by 10 bps to an all-time low of 1.30%. Market reaction prices in significant uncertainty about the further evolution of COVID-19 and its negative impact on global trade, consumer spending and economic activity in general.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the January 28-29 meeting confirmed the Fed's intention to maintain monetary policy steady, at least in the short-term, with the federal funds rate in the range of 1.5% - 1.75%. Indeed, the current policy stance was deemed "likely to remain appropriate for a time", barring a material reassessment of its economic outlook (e.g. if the disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 hit the US economy hard).
  • FOMC members believe that downside risks for economic activity have recently decreased, highlighting the easing of trade tensions following the US-China "Phase 1" agreement and the ratification of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. However, they noted that the consequences of COVID-19 on the global economy will be closely monitored. Note that the latest FOMC projections (December) point to GDP growth of 2.0% yoy in Q4:20 (consensus: 1.8% yoy).
  • FOMC members expect inflation to move closer to the target of 2% in coming months. Indeed, the annual pace of growth for the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index (the Fed's preferred measure for gauging inflation) was 1.6% yoy in December. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of
    Cleveland's Inflation Nowcasting model, it is expected at 1.8% yoy in both January and February.
  • The FOMC minutes suggest that the reserve maintenance purchases of US Treasury Bills will likely start to be tapered after the April tax season. Recall that these purchases, since their adoption in mid-October to ensure ample reserve balances and alleviate repo-market funding pressures, have proceeded with a monthly pace of c. $60 bn (cumulative net purchases of $260 bn as of February 19th). Markets hold a significantly more benign stance regarding the prospects for monetary policy, fully pricing-in one cut of 25 bps in H1:20 and one more by end-2020.
  • On the other side of the Atlantic, the minutes of the ECB meeting of January 23rd supported the view that the ECB will remain on hold in the foreseeable future (Deposit Facility Rate at -0.5% and net asset purchases at a monthly pace of €20 bn). Furthermore, the minutes did not contain any details regarding the issues that the strategy review (set to conclude by year-end) will cover.
  • On the economic outlook, ECB officials highlighted the partial reduction of international trade- related uncertainty and survey-based signs of stabilization for growth dynamics. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the meeting preceded the developments in recent days regarding the spread of COVID-19 (in fact, this issued was not referred to in the minutes). Recall that the latest business surveys (PMI) are consistent with the view for a modest improvement in the momentum for economic activity, albeit with signs of supply chain disruptions related to COVID-19 starting to appear (see Economics).

Ilias TsirigotakisAC

Head of Global

Markets Research

210-3341517 tsirigotakis.hlias@nbg.gr

Panagiotis Bakalis

210-3341545 mpakalis.pan@nbg.gr

Vasiliki Karagianni

210-3341548karagianni.vasiliki@nbg.gr

Leonidas Patsios

210-3341553 Patsios.Leonidas@nbg.gr

Table of Contents

Overview_p1

Economics & Markets_p2,3

Forecasts & Outlook_p4

Event Calendar_p5

Markets Monitor_p6

ChartRoom_p7,8

Market Valuation_p9,10

Charts of the week

Assets Daily Change (21-24 February 2020)

Equities

Closing

% Daily

Fixed Income

Yield (%)

-1day

Price

(bps)

Developed Markets Indices

10-Yr Gov.Bonds

US

S&P 500

3226

-3,4

US

1,37

-10,1

UK

FTSE 100

7157

-3,3

Japan

-0,06

0,0

Euro Area

EuroStoxx

399

-3,9

UK

0,54

-3,3

Germany

DAX 30

13035

-4,0

Germany

-0,48

-5,0

France

CAC 40

5792

-3,9

France

-0,23

-3,1

Italy

FTSE MIB

23427

-5,4

Italy

0,97

5,7

Spain

IBEX 35

9484

-4,1

Spain

0,21

-1,7

Switzerland

SMI

10713

-3,6

Portugal

0,23

-1,2

Hong Kong

Hang Seng

26821

-1,8

Greece

1,01

5,0

Greece

ASE Index

818

-8,4

Ireland

-0,17

-2,4

Tuesday 25-Feb

Nikkei225 (closed on Monday): -3,3% | CSI 300: -0,2%

Mexico

8,18

-2,9

See page 11 for disclosures and analyst certification

1

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

The outlook for the US housing market remains positive

  • The latest housing market data suggest that activity in the sector slowed only slightly (and by less than expected) entering Q1:20, following a sharp acceleration in December and, overall, continue to point to an upward trajectory for residential investment. Specifically, housing starts declined by 3.6% mom (+21.4% yoy) in January, versus +17.7% mom in December (+42.4% yoy), to a still strong 1567k (monthly average of 1449k in Q4:19) and well above consensus estimates for 1428k. Existing home sales fell by 1.3% mom (+9.6% yoy) in January, albeit following a robust +3.9% mom in December (+10.4% yoy), to a still solid 5.46 mn (consensus for 5.44 mn). It should also be noted that house price growth has accelerated meaningfully in recent months. Indeed, the annual growth of the median existing home price stood at +6.8% yoy in January compared with a trough of +3.3% yoy in December 2018, a pace well above the respective trend for nominal personal income growth (+3.6% yoy in January). Such divergence, if sustained, could cause housing affordability issues in the longer term, thus ending the ongoing housing market recovery. Finally, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) survey index - that captures homebuilders' confidence for new home sales - declined for a 2nd consecutive month in February, to a still high 74 compared with 75 in January and 76 in December, which was the highest reading since June 1999. Respondents continue to highlight firm labor market conditions and lower mortgage rates as the main supporting factors for the housing market. Regarding the latter, the 30Yr fixed mortgage rate currently stands at 3.77%, versus an 8½-yearhigh of 5.17% in November 2018. On the other hand, accelerating price growth was cited as source of concern. Overall, the latest data leave room for optimism that residential investment will continue to increase for a 3rd consecutive quarter in Q1:20, after rising by 5.2% qoq saar on average in Q3:19 & Q4:19.
    Euro area PMIs were higher than expected in February, albeit with early signs that negative repercussions from the COVID-19 outbreak may lie ahead
  • Euro area PMIs suggest continued resilience in the services sectors, while sustaining the view that the manufacturing sector, despite remaining in recession, moved closer to stabilization recently. Overall, the composite index was up slightly, by 0.3 pts to 51.6, versus consensus estimates for 51.0. The services PMI rose by 0.3 pts to 52.8, remaining well above the expansion/contraction threshold of 50.0. Moreover, manufacturing PMI improved to 49.1, compared with 47.9 in January (and 46.3 in December), the highest since February 2019, albeit remaining in contractionary territory for a 13th consecutive month. It should be noted that the latest improvement in the headline figure was partly due to a sharp lengthening in the supplier delivery times. Usually, such a difficulty for suppliers to meet customer needs comes on the back of a substantial strengthening in the demand (hence the lengthening of delivery times contributes positively to the headline index). Nevertheless, in the latest survey, respondents' comments suggest that the aforementioned lengthening was mainly due to supply chain disruptions stemming from the COVID-19outbreak, a development that, if sustained, does not bode well for production going forward. Note also that, in both sectors, private corporations' optimism eased modestly, with respondents' expectations for one year ahead output decreasing by 0.8 pts at the composite level, albeit compared with a 16-monthhigh in

January and remaining at satisfactory levels (60.6). On a positive note, consumer confidence improved meaningfully in February, by

  • 1.5 pts to -6.6(long-term average of -11.4).

  • Regarding performance by country, PMIs in Germany posted mixed changes across sectors, while the composite PMI improved in France. These readings suggest that PMIs increased slightly in the rest of the euro area on a country-weightedbasis (analytical data are due in early-March).In France, the composite PMI was up by 0.8 pts to 51.9 (consensus for 51.0), due to a recovery in services to 52.6, following a reading of 51.0 in January, which was likely negatively distorted by strikes during that month, especially in the national railway. The aforementioned improvement in services more than offset a deterioration in manufacturing PMI, down by 1.4 pts to a 7-monthlow of 49.7. Manufacturers cited softer demand in the automotive sector, the discontinuation of Boeing 737 Max production and disruptions related to coronavirus as factors depressing activity.
  • German PMIs were mixed. Specifically, manufacturing PMI, despite remaining in contractionary territory, improved significantly for a 2nd consecutive month, to 47.8 in February, compared with 45.3 in January and 43.7 in December, well above consensus estimates for 44.8. Nevertheless, almost half of the aforementioned improvement in the headline index was due to a lengthening in supplier delivery times, which respondents mainly linked to coronavirus-related disruptions in China. Respondents also cited developments related to COVID-19 as an important factor for a decrease in new export orders (China represents c. 7% of Germany's goods exports), albeit total new orders largely held their ground on the back of strong domestic demand. Meanwhile, the services PMI was down by 0.9 pts to 53.3 (consensus: 53.8), largely offsetting the increase in its manufacturing counterpart. Indeed, overall the composite PMI was broadly unchanged at 51.1. On a similar note, the IFO business survey was insignificantly changed (+0.1 pt to 96.1), with a moderate increase in the expectations component (expectations for business conditions in the next six months | +0.5 pts to 93.4), offsetting a slight decline in the assessment of current conditions (-0.3 pts to 98.9). Sector-wise, improvement occurred in manufacturing (albeit remaining subdued), while confidence deteriorated slightly in the other sectors covered by the survey (services, trade and construction), although remaining at healthy levels.
    Steady UK business confidence in February
  • The UK composite PMI was stable in February at a satisfactory 53.3, thus sustaining its sharp post-election gain during January (+4.0 pts versus December) and modestly overshooting consensus expectations for 52.8. The changes were mixed across sectors, with the manufacturing PMI up sharply by 1.9 pts to 51.9, a 10-monthhigh and exceeding consensus estimates for 49.7. Nevertheless, the latest reading was positively distorted by a lengthening in supplier delivery times (as was also the case in euro area PMIs), a development that was linked to supply chain bottlenecks in Asia as indicated by respondents' comments. At the same time, PMI in the dominant services sector (80% of UK GDP) decreased by 0.6 pts to 53.3. On a positive note, private corporations' optimism remained high, with respondents' expectations for one year ahead output at its highest since June 2015.

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

2

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Equities

  • Global equity markets lost ground in the past week, following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases outside China. Overall, the MSCI ACWI was down by -1.3%(+1.3% ytd), with both developed (-1.2%wow) and emerging markets (-2.0%wow) recording strong losses. In the US, the S&P500 declined by -1.3%wow, with the Technology sector leading the decline (-2.5%wow). The S&P500 12-monthforward Price/Earnings ratio passed 19x for the first time since May 2002 on Wednesday, following its record high, falling slightly at 18.8x at the end of the week (20-yearaverage: 15.4x). At the sector level, nine sectors have 12-monthforward P/E ratios that exceed their 20-yearaverages, led by the Utilities (21.4x vs. 14.5x) and Consumer Discretionary (23.7x vs. 17.8x). Energy is the only sector with a P/E ratio below its 20-yearaverage (16.7x vs. 17.0x). Regarding the earnings season, out of the 442 companies that have reported results so far, 71% have exceeded analyst estimates. Consensus EPS expectations for Q4:19 stand at +0.9% yoy from -2.2%yoy in the previous quarter. On Monday, however, the S&P500 index fell by 3.4% and volatility index (VIX index) rose to 25% (15% on average in the previous week) due health-relatedconcerns. On the other side of the Atlantic, EuroStoxx fell by 0.9% wow, with Banks recording strong losses (-2.7%wow), on the back of lower yields. The decline intensified on Monday with EuroStoxx down by -3.9%and the DAX 30 by -4%.

Fixed Income

  • Government bond yields declined in the past week due to increased safe- haven demand. Specifically, US 10-yearyields declined by 12 bps wow to 1.47%, the lowest since September 2019. Notably, its 2-yearpeer was down by 7 bps wow to 1.36%, while the 3-monthUS Treasury Bill yield stands at 1.55% (-2bps wow). As a result, the spread between the US 3-month T-billrate and the UST 10-yearyield was in negative territory in the past week (-8bps at the end of the week, -17bps on Monday). Recall that an inverted yield curve (i.e. when long-termyields are above shorter-termones) suggests that investors likely price-ina high probability of an economic downturn in the short to medium term. In Germany, the 10-yearyield decreased by 3 bps wow to -0.43%.In Italy, 10-yearyield declined by 1 bp wow to 0.91%, increasing by 6 bps on Monday to 0.96% after the COVID-19outbreak worsened over the weekend, exacerbating concerns about the impact on the economy. In a similar vein, corporate bond spreads in the US widened significantly. Specifically, US HY spreads rose by 10 bps wow to 366 bps, while their euro area counterparts declined by 3 bps to 302 bps, mainly due to better-than-expectedeconomic data (PMIs). In the investment grade spectrum, US spreads were up by 3 bps to 105 bps, while euro area IG spreads were broadly stable at 89 bps.

FX and Commodities

  • In foreign exchange markets, the euro was broadly stable against the US Dollar in the past week at $1.085, rising by 0.6% wow on Friday, following the better-than-expectedeconomic data in the euro area (PMIs) and slowing business activity in the US (Markit PMI). The Japanese Yen recorded strong losses, due to domestic virus concerns. Overall, the JPY fell by 1.8% against the euro to ¥121 and by 1.7% against the US dollar to ¥111.59, reaching a 10-monthlow intra-week.Meanwhile, the British Pound recorded losses in the past week (- 0.7% against the US dollar to $1.296 and -0.8%wow against the euro to €/0.837), as better-than-expectedretail sales failed to offset the drag from heightened uncertainty as both the EU and Britain appear to be hardening their stance before talks begin officially next month. Finally, in commodities, oil prices rose in the past week after a smaller-than-expected rise in US crude stockpiles and as China leads stimulus efforts across Asia to cushion the impact from the coronavirus. However, on Friday and Monday oil prices declined as concerns increased regarding the impact of the COVID-19.Specifically US oil inventories rose by 0.4 million barrels to 443 million barrels for the week ending February 14th vs expectations for +2.5 million barrels. Overall, Brent rose by 1.1% wow (-1.1%on Friday) to $57.9/barrel (-3.9%on Monday), and WTI rose by 2.4% wow (-0.9%on Friday to $53.3/barrel).

Eurostoxx Intra-day Price on February 21st and February 24th

Eurostoxx

420

418

416

414

412

410

408

406

404

402

400

398

396

394

21-Feb

24-Feb

Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg

Graph 1.

US 10Y Yield Intra-day Price on February 21st and February 24th

%

US 10Y Yield

1,54

1,52

1,50

1,48

1,46

1,44

1,42

1,40

1,38

1,36

1,34

21-Feb

24-Feb

Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg

Graph 2.

Gold Intra-day Price on February 21st and February 24th

$/ounce

Gold

1.690

1.680

1.670

1.660

1.650

1.640

1.630

1.620

1.610

21-Feb

24-Feb

Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg

Graph 3.

Quote of the week: "The COVID-19virus-a global health emergency-has disrupted economic activity in China and could put the recovery at risk…even in the case of rapid containment of the virus, growth in China and the rest of the world would be impacted", IMF Managing Director,

Kristalina Georgieva, February 23rd 2020.

3

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic & Markets Forecasts

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Interest Rates & Foreign Exchange Forecasts

10-Yr Gov. Bond Yield (%)

February 21st

3-month

6-month

12-month

Official Rate (%)

February 21st

3-month6-month12-month

Germany

-0,43

-0,20

-0,15

0,00

Euro area

0,00

0,00

0,00

0,00

US

1,47

1,80

1,90

2,00

US

1,75

1,75

1,75

1,50

UK

0,57

0,82

0,80

0,74

UK

0,75

0,65

0,65

0,60

Japan

-0,06

-0,08

-0,05

0,01

Japan

-0,10

-0,10

-0,10

-0,10

Currency

February 21st

3-month6-month

12-month

February 21st

3-month6-month12-month

EUR/USD

1,08

1,13

1,13

1,15

USD/JPY

112

109

107

104

EUR/GBP

0,84

0,84

0,85

0,85

GBP/USD

1,30

1,34

1,33

1,36

EUR/JPY

121

123

121

120

Forecasts at end of period

Economic Forecasts

United States

2018a

Q1:19a

Q2:19a

Q3:19a

Q4:19a

2019a

Q1:20f

Q2:20f

Q3:20f

Q4:20f

2020f

Real GDP Growth (YoY) (1)

2,9

2,7

2,3

2,1

2,3

2,4

1,9

1,8

1,7

1,7

1,8

Real GDP Growth (QoQ saar) (2)

-

3,1

2,0

2,1

2,1

-

1,4

1,6

1,8

1,8

-

Private Consumption

3,0

1,1

4,6

3,1

1,8

2,6

1,7

1,9

1,9

1,9

2,2

Government Consumption

1,7

2,9

4,8

1,7

2,7

2,3

1,7

1,2

0,9

0,8

1,8

Investment

4,6

3,2

-1,4

-0,8

0,1

1,3

1,9

3,0

3,1

2,9

1,4

Residential

-1,5

-1,1

-2,9

4,6

5,8

-1,5

7,2

4,0

2,7

1,8

4,4

Non-residential

6,4

4,4

-1,0

-2,3

-1,5

2,1

0,3

2,7

3,2

3,1

0,5

Inventories Contribution

0,1

0,5

-1,0

0,0

-1,3

0,1

0,2

0,1

0,1

0,2

-0,2

Net Exports Contribution

-0,4

0,8

-0,8

-0,2

1,8

-0,2

-0,5

-0,5

-0,3

-0,3

0,0

Exports

3,0

4,2

-5,7

0,9

1,4

0,0

1,3

1,9

2,0

2,0

1,1

Imports

4,4

-1,5

0,0

1,8

-8,7

1,0

3,8

4,5

3,4

3,2

0,9

Inflation (3)

2,4

1,6

1,8

1,8

2,0

1,8

2,3

1,9

2,0

2,1

2,1

Euro Area

2018a

Q1:19a

Q2:19a

Q3:19a

Q4:19f

2019f

Q1:20f

Q2:20f

Q3:20f

Q4:20f

2020f

Real GDP Growth (YoY)

1,9

1,4

1,2

1,2

0,9

1,2

0,8

0,9

0,9

1,2

1,0

Real GDP Growth (QoQ saar)

-

1,8

0,6

1,1

0,2

-

1,1

1,2

1,3

1,3

-

Private Consumption

1,4

1,6

0,9

2,0

0,9

1,3

1,3

1,3

1,3

1,3

1,3

Government Consumption

1,1

1,8

2,0

1,6

1,5

1,6

1,4

1,4

1,4

1,4

1,5

Investment

2,4

1,3

22,5

-14,3

0,4

4,3

1,0

1,5

1,7

1,9

0,2

Inventories Contribution

0,0

-1,0

0,1

-0,5

-0,6

-0,4

-0,1

0,0

0,0

0,0

-0,2

Net Exports Contribution

0,4

1,3

-4,6

3,7

0,0

-0,3

0,0

-0,1

-0,1

-0,1

0,1

Exports

3,3

3,5

0,5

2,9

1,2

2,5

1,6

1,9

2,1

2,1

1,8

Imports

2,7

0,8

11,4

-4,6

1,3

3,4

1,7

2,3

2,5

2,5

1,7

Inflation

1,8

1,4

1,4

1,0

1,0

1,2

1,2

1,1

1,2

1,2

1,2

a: Actual, f: Forecasts, 1. Seasonally adjusted YoY growth rate, 2. Seasonally adjusted annualized QoQ growth rate, 3. Year-to-year average % change

12-Month View & Key Factors for Global Markets

US

Euro Area

Japan

UK

+Fiscal loosening will support the economy &

+Still high equity risk premium relative to other

+Still aggressive QE and "yield-curve" targeting by

+65% of FTSE100 revenues from abroad

companies' earnings

regions

the BoJ

+Undemanding valuations in relative terms

Markets

+2020 EPS growth expectations have stabilized at

+Credit conditions gradual turn more favorable

+Upward revisions in corporate earnings

8%

+Small fiscal loosening in 2020

- Signs of policy fatigue regarding structural reforms

- Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the

+Cash-rich corporates will lead to share buybacks

- 2020 EPS estimates may turn pessimistic as

and fiscal discipline

outcome of the Brexit negotiating process

Equity

and higher dividends (de-equitization)

economic growth fails to pick up

- Strong appetite for foreign assets

- Protectionism and trade wars

exporters

- Peaking profit margins

- Political uncertainty (Italy, Brexit) could intensify

- JPY appreciation in a risk-off scenario could hurt

- P/Es at all time high (Ex-dotcom)

+Valuations appear rich with term-premium below

+Valuations appear excessive compared with long-

+Sizeable fiscal deficits

+Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the

Bonds

0%

term fundamentals

+Restructuring efforts to be financed by fiscal policy outcome of the Brexit negotiating process

+Underlying inflation pressures if Fed seek makeup

- Political Risks

measures

+Inflation expectations could drift higher ahead of

strategies

- Fragile growth outlook

- Safe haven demand

EU/UK negotiations

Government

- Global search for yield by non-US investors

- Medium-term inflation expectations remain low

- Extremely dovish central bank

-The BoE is expected to remain on hold with risks

continues

- ECB QE net purchases

- Yield-targeting of 10-Year JGB at around 0%

towards rate cuts

- Safe haven demand

- ECB QE "stock" effect

- Slowing economic growth post-Brexit

- Fed may cut rates in 2020

premia working on both directions

+Safe-haven demand

+Reduced short-term tail risks

+Safe haven demand

+Transitions phase negotiations

Exchange

- Fed may cut rates in 2020

+Higher core bond yields

+More balanced economic growth recovery (long-

+Valuations appear undemanding with REER 6%

+Current account surplus

term)

below its 15-year average

- Sluggish growth

+Inflation is bottoming out

- Sizeable Current account deficit

- Deflation concerns

- Additional Quantitative Easing by the Bank of

- Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the

Foreign

- The ECB's monetary policy to remain extra loose

Japan if inflation does not approach 2%

outcome of the Referendum and the negotiating

(Targeted-LTROs, ABSs, Quantitative Easing)

process

risks towards $1.15

risks towards $1.15

premia working on both directions

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

4

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic News & Events Calendar

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Economic Calendar

In the US, the main macro event next week is the second estimate of GDP for Q4:19, which is released on Thursday. GDP growth is expected to be unchanged compared with the previous estimate at 2.1% qoq saar. On Monday, ISM Manufacturing survey (latest: 50.9 | consensus of 50.5) will provide an update on business confidence.

In Japan, high frequency activity indicators for January (industrial production, retail sales) will be closely monitored to assess the economic momentum.

In China, February's PMI manufacturing is released on Monday. Official Manufacturing PMI is expected to decrease sharply at 47.4 from 50 in January.

Economic News Calendar for the period: February 18 - March 2, 2020

China PMIs

Manufacturing PMI

Caixin Manufacturing PMI

53,0

Estimates

53,0

52,0

52,0

51,0

51,0

50,0

50,0

49,0

49,0

48,0

48,0

47,0

47,0

46,0

Apr-16

Jul-16

Apr-17

Jul-17Oct-17Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18

Jan-19

Apr-19

Jul-19Oct-19

46,0

Jan-16

Oct-16

Jan-17

Jan-20

Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg

Tuesday 18

Wednesday 19

Thursday 20

US

S

A

P

US

S

A

P

US

S

A

P

Empire Manufacturing

February

5.0

+

12.9

4.8

Housing starts (k)

January

1428

+ 1567

1626

Philadelphia Fed Business

January

11

+

36.7

17

NAHB housing market

75

-

74

75

Building permits (k)

January

1450

+ 1551

1420

Outlook

February

210

210

206

confidence index

FOMC Minutes

January 29

Initial Jobless Claims (k)

February 15

Net Long-term TIC Flows ($ bn)

December

..

85.6

27.1

UK

January

1.6%

+ 1.8%

1.3%

Continuing Claims (k)

February 8

1717

-

1726

1701

CPI (YoY)

UK

UK

3.8%

3.8%

3.8%

CPI Core (YoY)

January

1.5%

+ 1.6%

1.4%

Retail sales Ex Auto MoM

January

0.8%

+ 1.6%

-0.8%

ILO Unemployment Rate

December

JAPAN

-7.0%+ -2.6%

-6.3%

EURO AREA

GERMANY

February

21.5

-

8.7

26.7

Exports YoY

January

Consumer Confidence Indicator

February

-8.2

+

-6.6

-8.1

ZEW survey expectations

Imports YoY

January

-1.8%

-

-3.6%

-4.9%

ZEW survey current situation

February

-10.0

-

-15.7

-9.5

CHINA

4200

+ 5070

2103

Aggregate Financing (RMB bn)

January

Money Supply M0 (YoY)

January

..

6,6%

5.4%

Money Supply M1 (YoY)

January

4.5%

-

0,0%

4.4%

Money Supply M2 (YoY)

January

8.6%

-

8.4%

8.7%

New Yuan Loans (RMB bn)

January

3100

+ 3340

1140

Friday 21

Monday 24

US

S

A

P

EURO AREA

S

A

P

GERMANY

S

A

P

Markit US Manufacturing PMI

February

51.5

-

50.8

51.9

Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI

February

47.4

+

49.1

47.9

IFO- Business Climate Indicator

February

95.3

+

96.1

96.0

Existing home sales (mn)

January

5.44

+

5.46

5.53

IFO-Expectations

February

92.1

+

93.4

92.9

UK

Markit Eurozone Services PMI

February

52.3

+

52.8

52.5

IFO- Current Assesment

February

98.6

+

99.1

99.2

Markit UK PMI Manufacturing

February

49.7

+

51.9

50.0

Markit Eurozone Composite PMI

February

51.0

+

51.6

51.3

SA

Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI

February

53.4

-

53.3

53.9

JAPAN

CPI (YoY)

January

0.7%

0.7%

0.8%

Core CPI (YoY) - ex. Fresh Food

January

0.8%

0.8%

0.7%

Core CPI (YoY) - ex. Fresh Food

January

0.8%

0.8%

0.9%

and Energy

PMI manufacturing

February

..

47.6

48.8

Tuesday 25

Wednesday 26

Thursday 27

US

S

A

P

US

S

A

P

US

S

A

P

S&P Case/Shiller house price

December

2.85%

..

2.55%

New Home Sales

January

715

..

694

GDP (QoQ, annualized)

Q4:19

2.1%

..

2.1%

index 20 (YoY)

Personal Consumption

Q4:19

1.7%

..

1.8%

Conference board consumer

February

132.1

..

131.6

Durable goods orders (MoM)

January

-1.5%

..

2.4%

confidence

Durable goods orders ex

0.2%

..

-0.1%

January

GERMANY

transportation (MoM)

0.1%

..

0.4%

211

..

210

Private Consumption (QoQ)

Q4:19

Initial Jobless Claims (k)

February 22

Government Spending QoQ

Q4:19

0.3%

..

0.8%

Continuing Claims (k)

February 15

1722

..

1726

Capital Investment QoQ

Q4:19

-0.2%

..

-0.1%

Pending home sales (MoM)

January

2%

..

-4.9%

EURO AREA

M3 money supply (YoY)

January

5.3%

..

5.0%

Business Climate Indicator

February

-0.28

..

-0.23

Economic confidence indicator

February

102.8

..

102.8

Friday 28

Monday 2

US

S

A

P

US

S

A

P

Personal income (MoM)

January

0.4%

..

0.2%

Construction spending (MoM)

January

0.8%

..

-0.2%

Personal spending (MoM)

January

0.3%

..

0.3%

ISM Manufacturing

February

50.5

..

50.9

PCE Deflator (YoY)

January

1.8%

..

1.6%

GERMANY

..

PCE Core Deflator (YoY)

January

1.7%

..

1.6%

Retail sales (MoM)

January

0.7%

..

-2.0%

UK

2.3%

..

1.9%

Retail sales (YoY)

January

1.5%

..

1.7%

Nationwide House Px NSA YoY

February

CHINA

JAPAN

..

Manufacturing PMI

February

47.4

..

50.0

Jobless Rate

January

2.2%

..

2.2%

Caixin PMI Manufacturing

February

49.4

..

51.1

Retail sales (MoM)

January

-0.2%

..

0.2%

Retail sales (YoY)

January

-1.0%

..

-2.6%

Industrial Production (MoM)

January

0.2%

..

1.2%

Industrial Production (YoY)

January

-3.1%

..

-3.1%

Construction Orders YoY

January

..

..

21.4%

Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg

S: Bloomberg Consensus Analysts Survey, A: Actual Outcome, P: Previous Outcome

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

5

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Financial Markets Monitor

Equity Markets (in local currency)

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Developed Markets

Current

1-week

Year-to-Date

1-Year

2-year

Emerging Markets

Current

1-week

Year-to-Date

1-Year

2-year

Level

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

Level change (%) change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

US

S&P 500

3338

-1,3

3,3

20,3

23,6

MSCI Emerging Markets

61054

-1,2

-0,7

5,6

-3,0

Japan

NIKKEI 225

23387

-1,3

-1,1

9,0

6,4

MSCI Asia

910

-1,4

-0,4

6,5

-4,3

UK

FTSE 100

7404

-0,1

-1,8

3,3

1,7

China

86

-0,9

0,5

6,6

-10,4

Canada

S&P/TSX

17844

0,0

4,6

11,5

14,9

Korea

696

-3,6

0,7

3,9

-5,0

Hong Kong

Hang Seng

27309

-1,8

-3,1

-4,6

-13,1

MSCI Latin America

98826

-1,2

-1,3

5,3

7,4

Euro area

EuroStoxx

415

-0,9

2,7

15,5

8,5

Brazil

357590

-1,1

-2,3

12,2

23,6

Germany

DAX 30

13579

-1,2

2,5

18,9

8,9

Mexico

41408

-0,7

3,2

1,9

-10,0

France

CAC 40

6030

-0,7

0,9

16,0

13,7

MSCI Europe

6310

-0,1

-1,0

12,4

10,3

Italy

FTSE/MIB

24773

-0,4

5,4

22,6

9,4

Russia

1357

0,6

-0,4

20,9

26,3

Spain

IBEX-35

9886

-0,7

3,5

7,6

0,6

Turkey

1505481

-2,1

0,2

6,7

-5,7

World Market Sectors (MSCI Indices)

in US Dollar terms

Current

1-week

Year-to-Date

1-Year

2-year

in local currency

Current

1-week

Year-to-Date

1-Year

2-year

Level

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

Level

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

Energy

177,2

-1,0

-10,0

-14,1

-14,9

Energy

183,7

-0,9

-8,8

-13,2

-11,6

Materials

262,1

-0,7

-3,7

3,8

-6,7

Materials

255,8

-0,5

-1,9

5,6

-0,7

Industrials

277,3

-1,4

0,3

10,5

4,8

Industrials

277,8

-1,2

1,7

11,7

8,9

Consumer Discretionary

284,7

-0,9

2,3

16,1

13,7

Consumer Discretionary

277,7

-0,7

3,4

17,1

17,0

Consumer Staples

253,7

-0,4

1,0

12,4

12,2

Consumer Staples

257,2

-0,2

2,2

13,3

16,9

Healthcare

285,0

-0,3

2,1

16,1

24,1

Healthcare

283,8

-0,2

2,9

16,7

27,4

Financials

125,3

-1,5

-0,3

10,7

-4,0

Financials

127,3

-1,3

1,0

11,9

0,3

IT

333,3

-2,5

7,2

38,6

43,7

IT

324,2

-2,5

7,6

39,1

45,3

Telecoms

79,9

-1,0

3,2

19,2

18,3

Telecoms

84,0

-0,8

3,8

19,7

23,3

Utilities

162,7

0,5

8,3

20,8

36,6

Utilities

168,8

0,6

9,5

22,2

42,0

Bond Markets (%)

10-Year Government

Current

Last week

Year Start

One Year

10-year

Government Bond Yield

Current

Last week

Year Start

One Year

10-year

Bond Yields

Back

average

Spreads (in bps)

Back

average

US

1,47

1,59

1,92

2,69

2,37

US Treasuries 10Y/2Y

12

16

35

16

140

Germany

-0,43

-0,40

-0,19

0,13

1,07

US Treasuries 10Y/5Y

15

17

23

18

74

Japan

-0,06

-0,03

-0,01

-0,04

0,46

Bunds 10Y/2Y

21

25

42

68

116

UK

0,57

0,63

0,82

1,20

1,93

Bunds 10Y/5Y

18

21

29

45

73

Greece

0,96

0,94

1,47

3,80

9,92

Ireland

-0,15

-0,11

0,12

0,85

3,39

Corporate Bond Spreads

Current

Last week

Year Start

One Year

10-year

Italy

0,91

0,92

1,41

2,83

3,13

(in bps)

Back

average

Spain

0,23

0,29

0,47

1,20

2,91

EM Inv. Grade (IG)

151

151

150

181

211

Portugal

0,24

0,29

0,44

1,51

4,68

EM High yield

466

468

494

470

641

US IG

105

102

101

132

149

US Mortgage Market

Current

Last week

Year Start

One Year

10-year

US High yield

366

356

360

404

496

(1. Fixed-rate Mortgage)

Back

average

30-Year FRM1 (%)

3,8

3,8

4,0

4,7

4,2

Euro area IG

89

90

94

134

139

vs 30Yr Treasury (bps)

186

173

156

161

118

Euro area High Yield

302

305

308

418

481

Foreign Exchange & Commodities

Foreign Exchange

Current

1-week

1-month

1-Year

Year-to-Date

Commodities

Current

1-week

1-month

1-YearYear-to-Date

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

change (%)

Euro-based cross rates

EUR/USD

1,08

0,1

-2,2

-4,3

-3,3

Agricultural

342

0,7

-2,3

-2,3

-1,6

EUR/CHF

1,06

-0,4

-1,2

-6,5

-2,2

Energy

435

1,4

-6,1

-7,1

-12,5

EUR/GBP

0,84

0,8

-0,9

-3,7

-1,1

West Texas Oil ($)

53

2,4

-5,9

-6,1

-12,7

EUR/JPY

121,00

1,8

-0,7

-3,6

-0,6

Crude brent Oil ($)

58

1,1

-6,9

-13,1

-12,9

EUR/NOK

10,06

0,4

1,0

2,9

2,2

Industrial Metals

1139

-0,6

-6,5

-10,2

-6,6

EUR/SEK

10,55

0,0

0,0

-0,6

0,4

Precious Metals

1925

4,0

5,5

22,5

7,6

EUR/AUD

1,64

1,6

1,1

2,5

2,6

Gold ($)

1643

3,7

5,4

24,2

8,3

EUR/CAD

1,43

-0,1

-1,5

-4,4

-1,5

Silver ($)

18

4,2

3,6

16,9

3,5

USD-based cross rates

Baltic Dry Index

497

16,9

-20,2

-21,1

-54,4

USD/CAD

1,32

-0,2

0,7

-0,1

1,8

Baltic Dirty Tanker Index

865

0,0

-30,1

4,5

-45,8

USD/AUD

1,51

1,3

3,3

7,0

5,9

USD/JPY

111,59

1,7

1,6

0,8

2,7

Source: Bloomberg, as of February 21st, S&P/Goldman Sachs Indices for Agricultural, Energy, Industrial

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

& Precious Metals, BofA/ML Indices for Corporate Bond Spreads

6

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Chartroom

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Global Cross Asset ETFs: Flows as % of AUM

DM Equities

Bonds

%

%

EM Equities

Commodities

70

70

65

65

60

60

55

55

50

50

45

45

40

40

35

35

30

30

25

25

20

20

15

15

10

10

5

5

0

0

-5

-5

-10

-10

-15

-15

Jan-14May-14Sep-14Jan-15May-15Sep-15Jan-16May-16Sep-16Jan-17May-17

Sep-17Jan-18May-18Sep-18Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20May-20

Source: Bloomberg, NBG estimates, Cumulative flows since January 2014, AUM stands for Assets Under Management, Data as of February 21st

Equity Market Performance - G4

S&P500

EuroStoxx

FTSE 100

Nikkei 225

120

120

118

118

116

116

114

114

112

112

110

110

108

108

106

106

104

104

102

102

100

100

98

98

96

96

94

94

92

14-Nov

28-Nov

26-Dec

9-Jan

92

22-Aug

5-Sep

19-Sep

3-Oct

17-Oct

31-Oct

12-Dec

23-Jan

6-Feb

20-Feb

Source: Bloomberg - Data as of February 21st - Rebased @ 100

Russell 2000 Value & Growth Index

Value/Growth Relative Performance during the previous 6 months (right) Russell 2000 Value (left)

Russell 2000 Growth (left)

2000

8

1900

1800

6

1700

4

1600

1500

2

1400

1300

0

1200

-2

1100

1000

-4

900

800

14-Nov

28-Nov

26-Dec

9-Jan

-6

22-Aug

5-Sep

19-Sep

3-Oct

17-Oct

31-Oct

12-Dec

23-Jan

6-Feb

20-Feb

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st

Equity ETFs: Flows as % of AUM

%

US

Emerging Markets

Europe exUK

%

35

35

30

30

25

25

20

20

15

15

10

10

5

5

0

0

-5

-5

-10

-10

-15

-15

Jan-14May-14

Sep-14Jan-15May-15

Sep-15Jan-16May-16Sep-16Jan-17May-17Sep-17Jan-18May-18

Sep-18Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20

May-20

Source: Bloomberg, NBG estimates, Cumulative flows since January 2014, AUM stands for Assets Under Management, Data as of February 21st

Equity Market Performance - BRICs

Brazil

China

Russia

India

124

124

122

122

120

120

118

118

116

116

114

114

112

112

110

110

108

108

106

106

104

104

102

102

100

100

98

98

96

96

94

94

92

92

90

14-Nov

28-Nov

9-Jan

90

22-Aug

5-Sep

19-Sep

3-Oct

17-Oct

31-Oct

12-Dec

26-Dec

23-Jan

6-Feb

20-Feb

Source: Bloomberg - Data as of February 21st - Rebased @ 100

Russell 2000 & Russell 1000 Index

Small Cap/Large Cap Relative Performance during the previous 6 months (right) Russell 2000-Small cap (left)

Russell 1000-Large Cap (left)

1920

3

1880

1840

2

1800

1760

1

1720

0

1680

1640

-1

1600

1560

-2

1520

1480

-3

1440

1400

14-Nov

28-Nov

9-Jan

-4

22-Aug

5-Sep

19-Sep

3-Oct

17-Oct

31-Oct

12-Dec

26-Dec

23-Jan

6-Feb

20-Feb

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

7

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Chartroom

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

EUR/USD

€/$

EUR-USD

€/$

1,13

1,13

1,12

1,12

1,11

1,11

1,10

1,10

1,09

1,09

1,08

Stronger USD

1,08

1,07

14-Nov

28-Nov

9-Jan

1,07

22-Aug

5-Sep

19-Sep

3-Oct

17-Oct

31-Oct

12-Dec

26-Dec

23-Jan

6-Feb

20-Feb

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st

10- Year Government Bond Yields

%

US (LA)

UK (LA)

Japan (RA)

Germany (RA)

%

2,6

0,1

2,4

0,0

2,2

2,0

-0,1

1,8

-0,2

1,6

1,4

-0,3

1,2

-0,4

1,0

-0,5

0,8

0,6

-0,6

0,4

-0,7

0,2

0,0

14-Nov

28-Nov

-0,8

22-Aug

5-Sep

19-Sep

3-Oct

17-Oct

31-Oct

12-Dec

26-Dec

9-Jan

23-Jan

6-Feb

20-Feb

Source: Bloomberg - Data as of February 21st

LA:Left Axis RA:Right Axis

West Texas Intermediate ($/brl)

$/brl

WTI

$/brl

66

66

64

64

62

62

60

60

58

58

56

56

54

54

52

52

50

50

48

5-Sep

19-Sep

14-Nov

28-Nov

12-Dec

26-Dec

9-Jan

23-Jan

20-Feb

48

22-Aug

3-Oct

17-Oct

31-Oct

6-Feb

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st

JPY/USD

$/¥

USD-JPY

$/¥

113

113

112

112

111

111

110

110

109

109

108

108

107

Stronger JPY

107

106

106

105

14-Nov

28-Nov

9-Jan

105

22-Aug

5-Sep

19-Sep

3-Oct

17-Oct

31-Oct

12-Dec

26-Dec

23-Jan

6-Feb

20-Feb

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st

10- Year Government Bond Spreads

bps

Italy

Portugal

Spain

bps

240

240

220

220

200

200

180

180

160

160

140

140

120

120

100

100

80

80

60

60

40

40

20

14-Nov

28-Nov

20

22-Aug

5-Sep

19-Sep

3-Oct

17-Oct

31-Oct

12-Dec

26-Dec

9-Jan

23-Jan

6-Feb

20-Feb

Source: Bloomberg - Data as of February 21st

Gold ($/ounch)

$/ounch

Gold

$/ounch

1.660

1.660

1.640

1.640

1.620

1.620

1.600

1.600

1.580

1.580

1.560

1.560

1.540

1.540

1.520

1.520

1.500

1.500

1.480

1.480

1.460

1.460

1.440

1.440

1.420

1.420

1.400

14-Nov

28-Nov

9-Jan

23-Jan

1.400

22-Aug

5-Sep

19-Sep

3-Oct

17-Oct

31-Oct

12-Dec

26-Dec

6-Feb

20-Feb

Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

8

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics

US Sectors Valuation

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

Price ($)

EPS Growth (%)

Dividend Yield (%)

P/E Ratio

P/BV Ratio

21/2/2020 % Weekly Change

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

12m fwd 10Yr Avg

2019

2020

12m fwd 10Yr Avg

S&P500

3338

-1,3

1,2

8,3

1,8

1,9

20,2

19,1

18,8

15,1

3,6

3,5

3,5

2,5

Energy

406

-0,9

-28,9

14,9

3,8

4,6

21,7

16,9

16,7

19,7

1,6

1,4

1,4

1,8

Materials

379

-0,3

-15,6

6,3

2,1

2,2

20,2

19,2

18,9

14,7

2,4

2,4

2,4

2,5

Financials

Diversified Financials

761

-1,0

1,7

6,2

1,4

1,6

16,2

15,5

15,3

13,8

1,9

1,7

1,7

1,5

Banks

363

-1,3

9,0

3,8

2,6

3,0

12,3

11,5

11,4

11,0

1,4

1,3

1,3

1,0

Insurance

457

-1,7

15,7

7,5

2,2

2,3

13,4

12,9

12,8

10,8

1,5

1,5

1,5

1,1

Real Estate

260

0,0

1,9

4,6

3,1

3,0

21,0

21,7

21,5

18,3

3,7

3,9

3,9

3,0

Industrials

Capital Goods

742

-1,2

-6,5

7,9

1,9

2,0

21,1

19,6

19,2

15,5

5,4

4,9

4,8

3,4

Transportation

789

-0,9

6,6

4,2

1,9

2,0

14,7

14,1

13,9

13,5

4,3

4,0

3,9

3,4

Commercial Services

376

-2,0

12,9

7,9

1,3

1,3

28,5

27,9

27,5

19,9

6,0

6,0

6,0

3,4

Consumer Discretionary

Retailing

2645

-0,7

3,7

12,5

0,8

0,8

32,9

31,2

30,6

21,2

12,7

11,4

11,1

6,1

Media

689

-1,6

3,8

15,8

0,4

0,4

27,4

24,1

23,6

20,1

4,2

3,8

3,7

3,2

Consumer Services

1305

-1,8

5,0

5,6

2,1

2,3

23,9

22,2

21,8

19,2

14,8

15,3

15,2

6,4

Consumer Durables

367

-2,3

0,4

9,3

1,4

1,5

19,2

17,4

17,2

16,8

4,0

3,5

3,5

3,2

Automobiles and parts

108

-0,4

-16,4

6,8

4,2

4,4

8,5

7,6

7,5

8,3

1,4

1,2

1,2

1,7

IT

Technology

1658

-3,0

2,6

11,5

1,3

1,4

21,6

19,4

19,1

12,6

9,7

10,1

10,1

3,7

Software & Services

2558

-2,2

11,1

14,3

1,0

1,0

29,3

27,7

27,2

17,3

7,9

7,9

7,7

5,2

Semiconductors

1309

-2,9

-12,3

9,1

1,8

1,8

18,9

18,2

17,9

13,9

5,5

5,3

5,2

3,1

Communication Services

189

-1,2

3,0

10,6

1,2

1,2

21,7

19,9

19,6

17,3

3,5

3,2

3,1

2,8

Consumer Staples

Food & Staples Retailing

501

0,6

2,9

3,1

1,7

1,8

21,5

21,4

21,2

16,1

4,6

4,2

4,2

3,1

Food Beverage & Tobacco

738

-0,3

-1,7

4,9

3,3

3,3

19,7

19,4

19,3

17,5

5,3

5,2

5,1

4,9

Household Goods

767

-0,3

6,6

7,7

2,3

2,3

25,8

24,7

24,4

19,2

8,9

9,0

8,9

5,0

Health Care

Pharmaceuticals

989

-0,2

9,8

6,9

2,1

2,3

15,9

14,8

14,6

14,4

5,5

4,5

4,4

3,5

Healthcare Equipment

1410

-0,9

10,3

9,7

1,0

1,1

20,4

18,8

18,5

15,2

3,7

3,3

3,3

2,6

Utilities

356

-0,2

4,9

4,6

3,1

3,0

20,7

21,6

21,4

15,7

2,2

2,3

2,3

1,6

Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. Orange box indicates a value less than -2standard devation from average, light orange a value less than -1standard devation from average

1-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

12-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

Earnings Revisions indicate 1-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

Earnings Revisions indicate 12-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

%

2020

%

2020

4,0

12-month forward

15

12-month forward

2,0

10

5

0,0

0

-2,0

-5

-10

-4,0

-15

-6,0

-20

-25

-8,0

Utilities

S&P500

-30

IT

Financials

Health Care

Real Estate

Consumer Staples

Comm Services

Cons Discretionary

Materials

Industrials

Energy

Health Care

Utilities

IT

Real Estate

Comm Services

Consumer Staples

Financials

S&P500

Cons Discretionary

Industrials

Materials

Energy

Source: Factset, Data as of February 21st

Source: Factset, Data as of February 21st

12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS

12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

9

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics

Euro Area Sectors Valuation

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

EuroStoxx

415

-0,9

2,7

6,9

3,1

3,1

16,7

15,9

13,2

1,7

1,7

1,4

Energy

304

-1,9

-10,1

13,3

4,9

5,6

13,8

11,1

11,0

11,4

1,3

1,1

1,1

1,1

Materials

502

-0,5

13,9

7,6

3,1

3,3

15,4

14,8

14,6

14,1

1,9

1,8

1,4

Basic Resources

196

-1,6

-61,6

31,7

3,3

3,5

19,3

14,5

14,0

13,6

0,8

0,8

0,8

0,9

Chemicals

1187

-1,3

-12,7

7,6

2,6

2,7

21,8

20,8

15,1

2,1

2,1

2,1

2,2

Financials

Fin/al Services

541

-0,4

25,4

-5,7

2,4

2,4

15,8

17,7

14,1

1,7

1,6

1,3

Banks

98

-2,7

-1,0

3,6

5,7

5,8

9,3

9,0

9,0

10,0

0,6

0,6

0,6

0,7

Insurance

309

-2,1

13,0

4,4

4,8

5,1

11,0

10,7

9,3

1,0

1,0

0,9

Real Estate

262

-0,2

0,1

3,7

4,2

4,1

19,1

19,6

16,7

1,0

1,1

1,1

1,0

Industrial

957

-0,9

11,4

10,6

2,3

2,5

20,3

18,5

15,2

3,2

3,0

2,3

Consumer Discretionary

Media

222

-0,4

9,5

8,9

3,3

3,6

17,2

15,5

15,3

15,8

2,3

2,2

2,2

2,0

Retail

613

-1,0

3,4

6,6

2,5

2,7

25,0

23,8

18,6

3,9

3,7

2,8

Automobiles and parts

450

-1,3

-12,1

3,7

3,7

3,9

8,8

7,7

7,6

8,6

0,9

0,8

1,0

Travel and Leisure

207

0,6

-4,8

23,7

2,0

2,2

15,7

12,2

12,0

14,6

1,9

1,7

1,7

1,8

Technology

646

-2,1

6,3

11,2

1,2

1,0

26,6

24,6

18,1

4,2

3,9

3,0

Communication Services

309

1,8

-14,3

14,7

4,2

4,1

17,5

16,2

15,9

14,1

1,9

1,9

1,9

1,8

Consumer Staples

Food&Beverage

595

-0,6

16,8

5,8

2,1

2,3

20,5

19,1

18,9

18,5

2,7

2,4

2,4

2,6

Household Goods

1078

-1,5

6,9

10,5

1,6

1,8

29,6

26,5

20,7

6,1

5,4

3,7

Health care

917

0,3

7,3

9,2

2,1

2,2

20,1

18,8

15,1

2,4

2,3

2,3

2,1

Utilities

408

2,5

56,2

7,8

4,5

4,2

16,1

17,3

12,6

1,6

1,7

1,1

Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. Orange box indicates a value less than -2standard devation from

average, light orange a value less than -1standard devation from average

1-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

12-month revisions to 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

Earnings Revisions indicate 1-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

Earnings Revisions indicate 12-month change in 2020 & 12-month Forward EPS

%

2020

3

12-month Forward

2

1

0 -1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10

%

20

2020

15

12-month Forward

10

5

0

-5

-10

-15

-20

-25

-30

-35

-40

-45

-50

Fin/al Services Banks Food&Beverage Health care Technology Utilities Media Travel and Leisure Materials Household Goods Insurance Real Estate Chemicals EuroStoxx Industrial Energy Comm Services Retail Autos and parts Basic Resources

Insurance Utilities Materials Media Household Goods Health care Fin/al Services Food&Beverage Industrial Technology Real Estate EuroStoxx Banks Retail Travel and Leisure Chemicals Energy Comm Services Autos and parts Basic Resources

Source: Factset, Data as of February 21st

Source: Factset, Data as of February 21st

12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS

12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

10

NBG Global Markets Roundup | Disclosures & Analyst Certification

N A T I O N A L B A N Κ

O F G R E E C E

DISCLOSURES:

This report has been produced by the Economic Research Division of the National Bank of Greece, which is regulated by the Bank of Greece, and is provided solely as a sheer reference for the information of experienced and sophisticated investors who are expected and considered to be fully able to make their own investment decisions without reliance on its contents, i.e. only after effecting their own independent enquiry from sources of the investors' sole choice. The information contained in this report does not constitute the provision of investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as an offer or an invitation to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer or invitation to buy or sell or enter into any agreement with respect to any security, product, service or investment. No information or opinion contained in this report shall constitute any representation or warranty as to future performance of any financial instrument, credit, currency rate or other market or economic measure. Past performance is not necessarily a reliable guide to future performance. National Bank of Greece and/or its affiliates shall not be liable in any matter whatsoever for any consequences (including but not limited to any direct, indirect or consequential losses, loss of profits and damages) of any reliance on or usage of this report and accepts no legal responsibility to any investor who directly or indirectly receives this report. The final investment decision must be made by the investor and the responsibility for the investment must be taken by the investor.

Any data provided in this report has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Because of the possibility of error on the part of such sources, National Bank of Greece does not guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or usefulness of any information. Information and opinions contained in this report are subject to change without notice and there is no obligation to update the information and opinions contained in this report. The National Bank of Greece and its affiliate companies, its representatives, its managers and/or its personnel or other persons related to it, accept no responsibility, or liability as to the accuracy, or completeness of the information contained in this report, or for any loss in general arising from any use of this report including investment decisions based on this report. This report does not constitute investment research or a research recommendation and as such it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote investment research independence. This report does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require. Recipients of this report should independently evaluate particular information and opinions and seek the advice of their own professional and financial advisers in relation to any investment, financial, legal, business, tax, accounting or regulatory issues before making any investment or entering into any transaction in relation to information and opinions discussed herein.

National Bank of Greece has prepared and published this report wholly independently of any of its affiliates and thus any commitments, views, outlook, ratings or target prices expressed in these reports may differ substantially from any similar reports issued by affiliates which may be based upon different sources and methodologies.

This report is not directed to, or intended for distribution to use or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to any law, regulation or rule.

This report is protected under intellectual property laws and may not be altered, reproduced or redistributed, or passed on directly or indirectly, to any other party, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Bank of Greece.

ANALYST CERTIFICATION:

The research analyst denoted by an "AC" on page 1 holds the certificate (type Δ) of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission/Bank of Greece which allows her/him to conduct market analysis and reporting and hereby certifies that all of the views expressed in this report accurately reflect his or her personal views solely, about any and all of the subject issues. Further, each of these individuals also certifies that no part of any of the report analyst's compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations or views expressed in this report. Also, all opinions and estimates are subject to change without notice and there is no obligation for update.

National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis

11

National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 16:55:09 UTC
