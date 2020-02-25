National Bank of Greece S A : Global Economy & Markets, Weekly Roundup 25/02/20
0
02/25/2020 | 11:56am EST
Global Markets Roundup
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | February 25, 2020
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
Global equity markets tumble, as COVID-19 spreads further afield
The spread of COVID-19 to Italy (Iran, S. Korea) generated multi-sigma losses for equity indices and speculative grade corporate bonds on both sides of the Atlantic, while US Treasuries and Gold prices rallied. The S&P500 declined by 3.3% and euro area equities tumbled by -4%(FTSE/MIB:-6%), with US 10-Year yields declining by 10 bps to an all-time low of 1.30%. Market reaction prices in significant uncertainty about the further evolution of COVID-19 and its negative impact on global trade, consumer spending and economic activity in general.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from the January 28-29 meeting confirmed the Fed's intention to maintain monetary policy steady, at least in the short-term, with the federal funds rate in the range of 1.5% - 1.75%. Indeed, the current policy stance was deemed "likely to remain appropriate for a time", barring a material reassessment of its economic outlook (e.g. if the disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 hit the US economy hard).
FOMC members believe that downside risks for economic activity have recently decreased, highlighting the easing of trade tensions following the US-China "Phase 1" agreement and the ratification of the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. However, they noted that the consequences of COVID-19 on the global economy will be closely monitored. Note that the latest FOMC projections (December) point to GDP growth of 2.0% yoy in Q4:20 (consensus: 1.8% yoy).
FOMC members expect inflation to move closer to the target of 2% in coming months. Indeed, the annual pace of growth for the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index (the Fed's preferred measure for gauging inflation) was 1.6% yoy in December. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of
Cleveland's Inflation Nowcasting model, it is expected at 1.8% yoy in both January and February.
The FOMC minutes suggest that the reserve maintenance purchases of US Treasury Bills will likely start to be tapered after the April tax season. Recall that these purchases, since their adoption in mid-October to ensure ample reserve balances and alleviate repo-market funding pressures, have proceeded with a monthly pace of c. $60 bn (cumulative net purchases of $260 bn as of February 19th). Markets hold a significantly more benign stance regarding the prospects for monetary policy, fully pricing-in one cut of 25 bps in H1:20 and one more by end-2020.
On the other side of the Atlantic, the minutes of the ECB meeting of January 23rd supported the view that the ECB will remain on hold in the foreseeable future (Deposit Facility Rate at -0.5% and net asset purchases at a monthly pace of €20 bn). Furthermore, the minutes did not contain any details regarding the issues that the strategy review (set to conclude by year-end) will cover.
On the economic outlook, ECB officials highlighted the partial reduction of international trade- related uncertainty and survey-based signs of stabilization for growth dynamics. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the meeting preceded the developments in recent days regarding the spread of COVID-19 (in fact, this issued was not referred to in the minutes). Recall that the latest business surveys (PMI) are consistent with the view for a modest improvement in the momentum for economic activity, albeit with signs of supply chain disruptions related to COVID-19 starting to appear (see Economics).
Ilias TsirigotakisAC
Head of Global
Markets Research
210-3341517 tsirigotakis.hlias@nbg.gr
Panagiotis Bakalis
210-3341545 mpakalis.pan@nbg.gr
Vasiliki Karagianni
210-3341548karagianni.vasiliki@nbg.gr
Leonidas Patsios
210-3341553 Patsios.Leonidas@nbg.gr
Table of Contents
Overview_p1
Economics & Markets_p2,3
Forecasts & Outlook_p4
Event Calendar_p5
Markets Monitor_p6
ChartRoom_p7,8
Market Valuation_p9,10
Charts of the week
Assets Daily Change (21-24 February 2020)
Equities
Closing
% Daily
Fixed Income
Yield (%)
-1day
Price
(bps)
Developed Markets Indices
10-Yr Gov.Bonds
US
S&P 500
3226
-3,4
US
1,37
-10,1
UK
FTSE 100
7157
-3,3
Japan
-0,06
0,0
Euro Area
EuroStoxx
399
-3,9
UK
0,54
-3,3
Germany
DAX 30
13035
-4,0
Germany
-0,48
-5,0
France
CAC 40
5792
-3,9
France
-0,23
-3,1
Italy
FTSE MIB
23427
-5,4
Italy
0,97
5,7
Spain
IBEX 35
9484
-4,1
Spain
0,21
-1,7
Switzerland
SMI
10713
-3,6
Portugal
0,23
-1,2
Hong Kong
Hang Seng
26821
-1,8
Greece
1,01
5,0
Greece
ASE Index
818
-8,4
Ireland
-0,17
-2,4
Tuesday 25-Feb
Nikkei225 (closed on Monday): -3,3% | CSI 300: -0,2%
Mexico
8,18
-2,9
See page 11 for disclosures and analyst certification
1
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
The outlook for the US housing market remains positive
The latest housing market data suggest that activity in the sector slowed only slightly (and by less than expected) entering Q1:20, following a sharp acceleration in December and, overall, continue to point to an upward trajectory for residential investment. Specifically, housing starts declined by 3.6% mom (+21.4% yoy) in January, versus +17.7% mom in December (+42.4% yoy), to a still strong 1567k (monthly average of 1449k in Q4:19) and well above consensus estimates for 1428k. Existing home sales fell by 1.3% mom (+9.6% yoy) in January, albeit following a robust +3.9% mom in December (+10.4% yoy), to a still solid 5.46 mn (consensus for 5.44 mn). It should also be noted that house price growth has accelerated meaningfully in recent months. Indeed, the annual growth of the median existing home price stood at +6.8% yoy in January compared with a trough of +3.3% yoy in December 2018, a pace well above the respective trend for nominal personal income growth (+3.6% yoy in January). Such divergence, if sustained, could cause housing affordability issues in the longer term, thus ending the ongoing housing market recovery. Finally, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) survey index - that captures homebuilders' confidence for new home sales - declined for a 2ndconsecutive month in February, to a still high 74 compared with 75 in January and 76 in December, which was the highest reading since June 1999. Respondents continue to highlight firm labor market conditions and lower mortgage rates as the main supporting factors for the housing market. Regarding the latter, the 30Yr fixed mortgage rate currently stands at 3.77%, versus an8½-yearhigh of 5.17% in November 2018. On the other hand, accelerating price growth was cited as source of concern. Overall, the latest data leave room for optimism that residential investment will continue to increase for a 3rdconsecutive quarter in Q1:20, after rising by 5.2% qoq saar on average in Q3:19 & Q4:19.
Euro area PMIs were higher than expected in February, albeit with early signs that negative repercussions from the COVID-19 outbreak may lie ahead
Euro area PMIs suggest continued resilience in the services sectors, while sustaining the view that the manufacturing sector, despite remaining in recession, moved closer to stabilization recently.Overall, the composite index was up slightly, by 0.3 pts to 51.6, versus consensus estimates for 51.0. The services PMI rose by 0.3 pts to 52.8, remaining well above the expansion/contraction threshold of 50.0. Moreover, manufacturing PMI improved to 49.1, compared with 47.9 in January (and 46.3 in December), the highest since February 2019, albeit remaining in contractionary territory for a 13thconsecutive month. It should be noted that the latest improvement in the headline figure was partly due to a sharp lengthening in the supplier delivery times. Usually, such a difficulty for suppliers to meet customer needs comes on the back of a substantial strengthening in the demand (hence the lengthening of delivery times contributes positively to the headline index). Nevertheless, in the latest survey, respondents' comments suggest that the aforementioned lengthening was mainly due to supply chain disruptions stemming from theCOVID-19outbreak, a development that, if sustained, does not bode well for production going forward. Note also that, in both sectors, private corporations' optimism eased modestly, with respondents' expectations for one year ahead output decreasing by 0.8 pts at the composite level, albeit compared with a16-monthhigh in
January and remaining at satisfactory levels (60.6). On a positive note, consumer confidence improved meaningfully in February, by
1.5 pts to -6.6(long-term average of -11.4).
Regarding performance by country, PMIs in Germany posted mixed changes across sectors, while the composite PMI improved in France.These readings suggest that PMIs increased slightly in the rest of the euro area on acountry-weightedbasis (analytical data are due inearly-March).In France, the composite PMI was up by 0.8 pts to 51.9 (consensus for 51.0), due to a recovery in services to 52.6, following a reading of 51.0 in January, which was likely negatively distorted by strikes during that month, especially in the national railway. The aforementioned improvement in services more than offset a deterioration in manufacturing PMI, down by 1.4 pts to a7-monthlow of 49.7. Manufacturers cited softer demand in the automotive sector, the discontinuation of Boeing 737 Max production and disruptions related to coronavirus as factors depressing activity.
German PMIs were mixed. Specifically, manufacturing PMI, despite remaining in contractionary territory, improved significantly for a 2nd consecutive month, to 47.8 in February, compared with 45.3 in January and 43.7 in December, well above consensus estimates for 44.8. Nevertheless, almost half of the aforementioned improvement in the headline index was due to a lengthening in supplier delivery times, which respondents mainly linked to coronavirus-related disruptions in China. Respondents also cited developments related to COVID-19 as an important factor for a decrease in new export orders (China represents c. 7% of Germany's goods exports), albeit total new orders largely held their ground on the back of strong domestic demand. Meanwhile, the services PMI was down by 0.9 pts to 53.3 (consensus: 53.8), largely offsetting the increase in its manufacturing counterpart. Indeed, overall the composite PMI was broadly unchanged at 51.1. On a similar note, the IFO business survey was insignificantly changed (+0.1 pt to 96.1), with a moderate increase in the expectations component (expectations for business conditions in the next six months | +0.5 pts to 93.4), offsetting a slight decline in the assessment of current conditions (-0.3 pts to 98.9). Sector-wise, improvement occurred in manufacturing (albeit remaining subdued), while confidence deteriorated slightly in the other sectors covered by the survey (services, trade and construction), although remaining at healthy levels.
Steady UK business confidence in February
The UK composite PMI was stable in February at a satisfactory 53.3, thus sustaining its sharp post-election gain during January (+4.0 pts versus December) and modestly overshooting consensus expectations for 52.8. The changes were mixed across sectors, with the manufacturing PMI up sharply by 1.9 pts to 51.9, a10-monthhigh and exceeding consensus estimates for 49.7. Nevertheless, the latest reading was positively distorted by a lengthening in supplier delivery times (as was also the case in euro area PMIs), a development that was linked to supply chain bottlenecks in Asia as indicated by respondents' comments. At the same time, PMI in the dominant services sector (80% of UK GDP) decreased by 0.6 pts to 53.3. On a positive note, private corporations' optimism remained high, with respondents' expectations for one year ahead output at its highest since June 2015.
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
2
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economics & Markets Section
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
Equities
Global equity markets lost ground in the past week, following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases outside China. Overall, the MSCI ACWI was down by-1.3%(+1.3% ytd), with both developed(-1.2%wow) and emerging markets(-2.0%wow) recording strong losses. In the US, the S&P500 declined by-1.3%wow, with the Technology sector leading the decline(-2.5%wow). The S&P50012-monthforward Price/Earnings ratio passed 19x for the first time since May 2002 on Wednesday, following its record high, falling slightly at 18.8x at the end of the week(20-yearaverage: 15.4x). At the sector level, nine sectors have12-monthforward P/E ratios that exceed their20-yearaverages, led by the Utilities (21.4x vs. 14.5x) and Consumer Discretionary (23.7x vs. 17.8x). Energy is the only sector with a P/E ratio below its20-yearaverage (16.7x vs. 17.0x). Regarding the earnings season, out of the 442 companies that have reported results so far, 71% have exceeded analyst estimates. Consensus EPS expectations for Q4:19 stand at +0.9% yoy from-2.2%yoy in the previous quarter. On Monday, however, the S&P500 index fell by 3.4% and volatility index (VIX index) rose to 25% (15% on average in the previous week) duehealth-relatedconcerns. On the other side of the Atlantic, EuroStoxx fell by 0.9% wow, with Banks recording strong losses(-2.7%wow), on the back of lower yields. The decline intensified on Monday with EuroStoxx down by-3.9%and the DAX 30 by-4%.
Fixed Income
Government bond yields declined in the past week due to increased safe- haven demand.Specifically, US10-yearyields declined by 12 bps wow to 1.47%, the lowest since September 2019. Notably, its2-yearpeer was down by 7 bps wow to 1.36%, while the3-monthUS Treasury Bill yield stands at 1.55%(-2bps wow). As a result, the spread between the US3-monthT-billrate and the UST10-yearyield was in negative territory in the past week(-8bps at the end of the week,-17bps on Monday). Recall that an inverted yield curve (i.e. whenlong-termyields are aboveshorter-termones) suggests that investors likelyprice-ina high probability of an economic downturn in the short to medium term. In Germany, the10-yearyield decreased by 3 bps wow to-0.43%.In Italy,10-yearyield declined by 1 bp wow to 0.91%, increasing by 6 bps on Monday to 0.96% after theCOVID-19outbreak worsened over the weekend, exacerbating concerns about the impact on the economy. In a similar vein, corporate bond spreads in the US widened significantly. Specifically, US HY spreads rose by 10 bps wow to 366 bps, while their euro area counterparts declined by 3 bps to 302 bps, mainly due tobetter-than-expectedeconomic data (PMIs). In the investment grade spectrum, US spreads were up by 3 bps to 105 bps, while euro area IG spreads were broadly stable at 89 bps.
FX and Commodities
In foreign exchange markets, the euro was broadly stable against the US Dollarin the past week at $1.085, rising by 0.6% wow on Friday, following thebetter-than-expectedeconomic data in the euro area (PMIs) and slowing business activity in the US (Markit PMI). The Japanese Yen recorded strong losses, due to domestic virus concerns. Overall, the JPY fell by 1.8% against the euro to ¥121 and by 1.7% against the US dollar to ¥111.59, reaching a10-monthlowintra-week.Meanwhile, the British Pound recorded losses in the past week (- 0.7% against the US dollar to $1.296 and-0.8%wow against the euro to €/0.837), asbetter-than-expectedretail sales failed to offset the drag from heightened uncertainty as both the EU and Britain appear to be hardening their stance before talks begin officially next month. Finally, in commodities, oil prices rose in the past week after a smaller-than-expected rise in US crude stockpiles and as China leads stimulus efforts across Asia to cushion the impact from the coronavirus. However, on Friday and Monday oil prices declined as concerns increased regarding the impact of the COVID-19.Specifically US oil inventories rose by 0.4 million barrels to 443 million barrels for the week ending February 14thvs expectations for +2.5 million barrels. Overall, Brent rose by 1.1% wow(-1.1%on Friday) to $57.9/barrel(-3.9%on Monday), and WTI rose by 2.4% wow(-0.9%on Friday to $53.3/barrel).
Eurostoxx Intra-day Price on February 21st and February 24th
Eurostoxx
420
418
416
414
412
410
408
406
404
402
400
398
396
394
21-Feb
24-Feb
Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg
Graph 1.
US 10Y Yield Intra-day Price on February 21st and February 24th
%
US 10Y Yield
1,54
1,52
1,50
1,48
1,46
1,44
1,42
1,40
1,38
1,36
1,34
21-Feb
24-Feb
Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg
Graph 2.
Gold Intra-day Price on February 21st and February 24th
$/ounce
Gold
1.690
1.680
1.670
1.660
1.650
1.640
1.630
1.620
1.610
21-Feb
24-Feb
Source: NBG Research, Bloomberg
Graph 3.
Quote of the week: "The COVID-19virus-a global health emergency-has disrupted economic activity in China and could put the recovery at risk…even in the case of rapid containment of the virus, growth in China and the rest of the world would be impacted", IMF Managing Director,
Kristalina Georgieva, February 23rd 2020.
3
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic & Markets Forecasts
+Still aggressive QE and "yield-curve" targeting by
+65% of FTSE100 revenues from abroad
companies' earnings
regions
the BoJ
+Undemanding valuations in relative terms
Markets
+2020 EPS growth expectations have stabilized at
+Credit conditions gradual turn more favorable
+Upward revisions in corporate earnings
8%
+Small fiscal loosening in 2020
- Signs of policy fatigue regarding structural reforms
- Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the
+Cash-rich corporates will lead to share buybacks
- 2020 EPS estimates may turn pessimistic as
and fiscal discipline
outcome of the Brexit negotiating process
Equity
and higher dividends (de-equitization)
economic growth fails to pick up
- Strong appetite for foreign assets
- Protectionism and trade wars
exporters
- Peaking profit margins
- Political uncertainty (Italy, Brexit) could intensify
- JPY appreciation in a risk-off scenario could hurt
- P/Es at all time high (Ex-dotcom)
+Valuations appear rich with term-premium below
+Valuations appear excessive compared with long-
+Sizeable fiscal deficits
+Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the
Bonds
0%
term fundamentals
+Restructuring efforts to be financed by fiscal policy outcome of the Brexit negotiating process
+Underlying inflation pressures if Fed seek makeup
- Political Risks
measures
+Inflation expectations could drift higher ahead of
strategies
- Fragile growth outlook
- Safe haven demand
EU/UK negotiations
Government
- Global search for yield by non-US investors
- Medium-term inflation expectations remain low
- Extremely dovish central bank
-The BoE is expected to remain on hold with risks
continues
- ECB QE net purchases
- Yield-targeting of 10-Year JGB at around 0%
towards rate cuts
- Safe haven demand
- ECB QE "stock" effect
- Slowing economic growth post-Brexit
- Fed may cut rates in 2020
premia working on both directions
+Safe-haven demand
+Reduced short-term tail risks
+Safe haven demand
+Transitions phase negotiations
Exchange
- Fed may cut rates in 2020
+Higher core bond yields
+More balanced economic growth recovery (long-
+Valuations appear undemanding with REER 6%
+Current account surplus
term)
below its 15-year average
- Sluggish growth
+Inflation is bottoming out
- Sizeable Current account deficit
- Deflation concerns
- Additional Quantitative Easing by the Bank of
- Elevated Policy uncertainty to remain due to the
Foreign
- The ECB's monetary policy to remain extra loose
Japan if inflation does not approach 2%
outcome of the Referendum and the negotiating
(Targeted-LTROs, ABSs, Quantitative Easing)
process
risks towards $1.15
risks towards $1.15
premia working on both directions
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
4
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Economic News & Events Calendar
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
Economic Calendar
In the US, the main macro event next week is the second estimate of GDP for Q4:19, which is released on Thursday. GDP growth is expected to be unchanged compared with the previous estimate at 2.1% qoq saar. On Monday, ISM Manufacturing survey (latest: 50.9 | consensus of 50.5) will provide an update on business confidence.
In Japan, high frequency activity indicators for January (industrial production, retail sales) will be closely monitored to assess the economic momentum.
In China, February's PMI manufacturing is released on Monday. Official Manufacturing PMI is expected to decrease sharply at 47.4 from 50 in January.
Economic News Calendar for the period: February 18 - March 2, 2020
Source: Bloomberg, NBG estimates, Cumulative flows since January 2014, AUM stands for Assets Under Management, Data as of February 21st
Equity Market Performance - BRICs
Brazil
China
Russia
India
124
124
122
122
120
120
118
118
116
116
114
114
112
112
110
110
108
108
106
106
104
104
102
102
100
100
98
98
96
96
94
94
92
92
90
14-Nov
28-Nov
9-Jan
90
22-Aug
5-Sep
19-Sep
3-Oct
17-Oct
31-Oct
12-Dec
26-Dec
23-Jan
6-Feb
20-Feb
Source: Bloomberg - Data as of February 21st - Rebased @ 100
Russell 2000 & Russell 1000 Index
Small Cap/Large Cap Relative Performance during the previous 6 months (right) Russell 2000-Small cap (left)
Russell 1000-Large Cap (left)
1920
3
1880
1840
2
1800
1760
1
1720
0
1680
1640
-1
1600
1560
-2
1520
1480
-3
1440
1400
14-Nov
28-Nov
9-Jan
-4
22-Aug
5-Sep
19-Sep
3-Oct
17-Oct
31-Oct
12-Dec
26-Dec
23-Jan
6-Feb
20-Feb
Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
7
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Chartroom
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
EUR/USD
€/$
EUR-USD
€/$
1,13
1,13
1,12
1,12
1,11
1,11
1,10
1,10
1,09
1,09
1,08
Stronger USD
1,08
1,07
14-Nov
28-Nov
9-Jan
1,07
22-Aug
5-Sep
19-Sep
3-Oct
17-Oct
31-Oct
12-Dec
26-Dec
23-Jan
6-Feb
20-Feb
Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st
10- Year Government Bond Yields
%
US (LA)
UK (LA)
Japan (RA)
Germany (RA)
%
2,6
0,1
2,4
0,0
2,2
2,0
-0,1
1,8
-0,2
1,6
1,4
-0,3
1,2
-0,4
1,0
-0,5
0,8
0,6
-0,6
0,4
-0,7
0,2
0,0
14-Nov
28-Nov
-0,8
22-Aug
5-Sep
19-Sep
3-Oct
17-Oct
31-Oct
12-Dec
26-Dec
9-Jan
23-Jan
6-Feb
20-Feb
Source: Bloomberg - Data as of February 21st
LA:Left Axis RA:Right Axis
West Texas Intermediate ($/brl)
$/brl
WTI
$/brl
66
66
64
64
62
62
60
60
58
58
56
56
54
54
52
52
50
50
48
5-Sep
19-Sep
14-Nov
28-Nov
12-Dec
26-Dec
9-Jan
23-Jan
20-Feb
48
22-Aug
3-Oct
17-Oct
31-Oct
6-Feb
Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st
JPY/USD
$/¥
USD-JPY
$/¥
113
113
112
112
111
111
110
110
109
109
108
108
107
Stronger JPY
107
106
106
105
14-Nov
28-Nov
9-Jan
105
22-Aug
5-Sep
19-Sep
3-Oct
17-Oct
31-Oct
12-Dec
26-Dec
23-Jan
6-Feb
20-Feb
Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st
10- Year Government Bond Spreads
bps
Italy
Portugal
Spain
bps
240
240
220
220
200
200
180
180
160
160
140
140
120
120
100
100
80
80
60
60
40
40
20
14-Nov
28-Nov
20
22-Aug
5-Sep
19-Sep
3-Oct
17-Oct
31-Oct
12-Dec
26-Dec
9-Jan
23-Jan
6-Feb
20-Feb
Source: Bloomberg - Data as of February 21st
Gold ($/ounch)
$/ounch
Gold
$/ounch
1.660
1.660
1.640
1.640
1.620
1.620
1.600
1.600
1.580
1.580
1.560
1.560
1.540
1.540
1.520
1.520
1.500
1.500
1.480
1.480
1.460
1.460
1.440
1.440
1.420
1.420
1.400
14-Nov
28-Nov
9-Jan
23-Jan
1.400
22-Aug
5-Sep
19-Sep
3-Oct
17-Oct
31-Oct
12-Dec
26-Dec
6-Feb
20-Feb
Source: Bloomberg, Data as of February 21st
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
8
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics
US Sectors Valuation
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
Price ($)
EPS Growth (%)
Dividend Yield (%)
P/E Ratio
P/BV Ratio
21/2/2020 % Weekly Change
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
12m fwd 10Yr Avg
2019
2020
12m fwd 10Yr Avg
S&P500
3338
-1,3
1,2
8,3
1,8
1,9
20,2
19,1
18,8
15,1
3,6
3,5
3,5
2,5
Energy
406
-0,9
-28,9
14,9
3,8
4,6
21,7
16,9
16,7
19,7
1,6
1,4
1,4
1,8
Materials
379
-0,3
-15,6
6,3
2,1
2,2
20,2
19,2
18,9
14,7
2,4
2,4
2,4
2,5
Financials
Diversified Financials
761
-1,0
1,7
6,2
1,4
1,6
16,2
15,5
15,3
13,8
1,9
1,7
1,7
1,5
Banks
363
-1,3
9,0
3,8
2,6
3,0
12,3
11,5
11,4
11,0
1,4
1,3
1,3
1,0
Insurance
457
-1,7
15,7
7,5
2,2
2,3
13,4
12,9
12,8
10,8
1,5
1,5
1,5
1,1
Real Estate
260
0,0
1,9
4,6
3,1
3,0
21,0
21,7
21,5
18,3
3,7
3,9
3,9
3,0
Industrials
Capital Goods
742
-1,2
-6,5
7,9
1,9
2,0
21,1
19,6
19,2
15,5
5,4
4,9
4,8
3,4
Transportation
789
-0,9
6,6
4,2
1,9
2,0
14,7
14,1
13,9
13,5
4,3
4,0
3,9
3,4
Commercial Services
376
-2,0
12,9
7,9
1,3
1,3
28,5
27,9
27,5
19,9
6,0
6,0
6,0
3,4
Consumer Discretionary
Retailing
2645
-0,7
3,7
12,5
0,8
0,8
32,9
31,2
30,6
21,2
12,7
11,4
11,1
6,1
Media
689
-1,6
3,8
15,8
0,4
0,4
27,4
24,1
23,6
20,1
4,2
3,8
3,7
3,2
Consumer Services
1305
-1,8
5,0
5,6
2,1
2,3
23,9
22,2
21,8
19,2
14,8
15,3
15,2
6,4
Consumer Durables
367
-2,3
0,4
9,3
1,4
1,5
19,2
17,4
17,2
16,8
4,0
3,5
3,5
3,2
Automobiles and parts
108
-0,4
-16,4
6,8
4,2
4,4
8,5
7,6
7,5
8,3
1,4
1,2
1,2
1,7
IT
Technology
1658
-3,0
2,6
11,5
1,3
1,4
21,6
19,4
19,1
12,6
9,7
10,1
10,1
3,7
Software & Services
2558
-2,2
11,1
14,3
1,0
1,0
29,3
27,7
27,2
17,3
7,9
7,9
7,7
5,2
Semiconductors
1309
-2,9
-12,3
9,1
1,8
1,8
18,9
18,2
17,9
13,9
5,5
5,3
5,2
3,1
Communication Services
189
-1,2
3,0
10,6
1,2
1,2
21,7
19,9
19,6
17,3
3,5
3,2
3,1
2,8
Consumer Staples
Food & Staples Retailing
501
0,6
2,9
3,1
1,7
1,8
21,5
21,4
21,2
16,1
4,6
4,2
4,2
3,1
Food Beverage & Tobacco
738
-0,3
-1,7
4,9
3,3
3,3
19,7
19,4
19,3
17,5
5,3
5,2
5,1
4,9
Household Goods
767
-0,3
6,6
7,7
2,3
2,3
25,8
24,7
24,4
19,2
8,9
9,0
8,9
5,0
Health Care
Pharmaceuticals
989
-0,2
9,8
6,9
2,1
2,3
15,9
14,8
14,6
14,4
5,5
4,5
4,4
3,5
Healthcare Equipment
1410
-0,9
10,3
9,7
1,0
1,1
20,4
18,8
18,5
15,2
3,7
3,3
3,3
2,6
Utilities
356
-0,2
4,9
4,6
3,1
3,0
20,7
21,6
21,4
15,7
2,2
2,3
2,3
1,6
Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. Orange box indicates a value less than -2standard devation from average, light orange a value less than -1standard devation from average
12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS
12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
9
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Equity Market Valuation Metrics
Euro Area Sectors Valuation
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
EuroStoxx
415
-0,9
2,7
6,9
3,1
3,1
16,7
15,9
13,2
1,7
1,7
1,4
Energy
304
-1,9
-10,1
13,3
4,9
5,6
13,8
11,1
11,0
11,4
1,3
1,1
1,1
1,1
Materials
502
-0,5
13,9
7,6
3,1
3,3
15,4
14,8
14,6
14,1
1,9
1,8
1,4
Basic Resources
196
-1,6
-61,6
31,7
3,3
3,5
19,3
14,5
14,0
13,6
0,8
0,8
0,8
0,9
Chemicals
1187
-1,3
-12,7
7,6
2,6
2,7
21,8
20,8
15,1
2,1
2,1
2,1
2,2
Financials
Fin/al Services
541
-0,4
25,4
-5,7
2,4
2,4
15,8
17,7
14,1
1,7
1,6
1,3
Banks
98
-2,7
-1,0
3,6
5,7
5,8
9,3
9,0
9,0
10,0
0,6
0,6
0,6
0,7
Insurance
309
-2,1
13,0
4,4
4,8
5,1
11,0
10,7
9,3
1,0
1,0
0,9
Real Estate
262
-0,2
0,1
3,7
4,2
4,1
19,1
19,6
16,7
1,0
1,1
1,1
1,0
Industrial
957
-0,9
11,4
10,6
2,3
2,5
20,3
18,5
15,2
3,2
3,0
2,3
Consumer Discretionary
Media
222
-0,4
9,5
8,9
3,3
3,6
17,2
15,5
15,3
15,8
2,3
2,2
2,2
2,0
Retail
613
-1,0
3,4
6,6
2,5
2,7
25,0
23,8
18,6
3,9
3,7
2,8
Automobiles and parts
450
-1,3
-12,1
3,7
3,7
3,9
8,8
7,7
7,6
8,6
0,9
0,8
1,0
Travel and Leisure
207
0,6
-4,8
23,7
2,0
2,2
15,7
12,2
12,0
14,6
1,9
1,7
1,7
1,8
Technology
646
-2,1
6,3
11,2
1,2
1,0
26,6
24,6
18,1
4,2
3,9
3,0
Communication Services
309
1,8
-14,3
14,7
4,2
4,1
17,5
16,2
15,9
14,1
1,9
1,9
1,9
1,8
Consumer Staples
Food&Beverage
595
-0,6
16,8
5,8
2,1
2,3
20,5
19,1
18,9
18,5
2,7
2,4
2,4
2,6
Household Goods
1078
-1,5
6,9
10,5
1,6
1,8
29,6
26,5
20,7
6,1
5,4
3,7
Health care
917
0,3
7,3
9,2
2,1
2,2
20,1
18,8
15,1
2,4
2,3
2,3
2,1
Utilities
408
2,5
56,2
7,8
4,5
4,2
16,1
17,3
12,6
1,6
1,7
1,1
Source Factset, Blue box indicates a value more than +2standard devation from average, light blue a value more than +1standard devation from average. Orange box indicates a value less than -2standard devation from
average, light orange a value less than -1standard devation from average
Fin/al Services Banks Food&Beverage Health care Technology Utilities Media Travel and Leisure Materials Household Goods Insurance Real Estate Chemicals EuroStoxx Industrial Energy Comm Services Retail Autos and parts Basic Resources
Insurance Utilities Materials Media Household Goods Health care Fin/al Services Food&Beverage Industrial Technology Real Estate EuroStoxx Banks Retail Travel and Leisure Chemicals Energy Comm Services Autos and parts Basic Resources
Source: Factset, Data as of February 21st
Source: Factset, Data as of February 21st
12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS
12-month forward EPS are 86% of 2020 EPS and 14% of 2021 EPS
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
10
NBG Global Markets Roundup | Disclosures & Analyst Certification
N A T I O N A L B A N Κ
O F G R E E C E
DISCLOSURES:
This report has been produced by the Economic Research Division of the National Bank of Greece, which is regulated by the Bank of Greece, and is provided solely as a sheer reference for the information of experienced and sophisticated investors who are expected and considered to be fully able to make their own investment decisions without reliance on its contents, i.e. only after effecting their own independent enquiry from sources of the investors' sole choice. The information contained in this report does not constitute the provision of investment advice and under no circumstances is it to be used or considered as an offer or an invitation to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer or invitation to buy or sell or enter into any agreement with respect to any security, product, service or investment. No information or opinion contained in this report shall constitute any representation or warranty as to future performance of any financial instrument, credit, currency rate or other market or economic measure. Past performance is not necessarily a reliable guide to future performance. National Bank of Greece and/or its affiliates shall not be liable in any matter whatsoever for any consequences (including but not limited to any direct, indirect or consequential losses, loss of profits and damages) of any reliance on or usage of this report and accepts no legal responsibility to any investor who directly or indirectly receives this report. The final investment decision must be made by the investor and the responsibility for the investment must be taken by the investor.
Any data provided in this report has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Because of the possibility of error on the part of such sources, National Bank of Greece does not guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or usefulness of any information. Information and opinions contained in this report are subject to change without notice and there is no obligation to update the information and opinions contained in this report. The National Bank of Greece and its affiliate companies, its representatives, its managers and/or its personnel or other persons related to it, accept no responsibility, or liability as to the accuracy, or completeness of the information contained in this report, or for any loss in general arising from any use of this report including investment decisions based on this report. This report does not constitute investment research or a research recommendation and as such it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote investment research independence. This report does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require. Recipients of this report should independently evaluate particular information and opinions and seek the advice of their own professional and financial advisers in relation to any investment, financial, legal, business, tax, accounting or regulatory issues before making any investment or entering into any transaction in relation to information and opinions discussed herein.
National Bank of Greece has prepared and published this report wholly independently of any of its affiliates and thus any commitments, views, outlook, ratings or target prices expressed in these reports may differ substantially from any similar reports issued by affiliates which may be based upon different sources and methodologies.
This report is not directed to, or intended for distribution to use or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to any law, regulation or rule.
This report is protected under intellectual property laws and may not be altered, reproduced or redistributed, or passed on directly or indirectly, to any other party, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Bank of Greece.
ANALYST CERTIFICATION:
The research analyst denoted by an "AC" on page 1 holds the certificate (type Δ) of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission/Bank of Greece which allows her/him to conduct market analysis and reporting and hereby certifies that all of the views expressed in this report accurately reflect his or her personal views solely, about any and all of the subject issues. Further, each of these individuals also certifies that no part of any of the report analyst's compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations or views expressed in this report. Also, all opinions and estimates are subject to change without notice and there is no obligation for update.
National Bank of Greece | Economic Research Division | Global Markets Analysis
National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 16:55:09 UTC