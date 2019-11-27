Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  National Bank of Greece S.A.    ETE   GRS003003035

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.

(ETE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Bank of Greece S A : PRESS RELEASE - National Bank of Greece - Sales of a portfolio of shipping loans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 07:18am EST

PRESS RELEASE

Athens, 27/11/19

National Bank of Greece - Sales of a portfolio of shipping loans

National Bank of Greece ('NBG') announces that it has entered into sale and purchase agreements with certain funds advised by Cross Ocean Partners (the 'Ιnvestors'), for the transfer of a portfolio of shipping loans of a total size of 262 m Euros. The transaction is being implemented in the context of NBG's NPE reduction Strategy.

Τhe Investors are expected to assign the servicing of the above portfolio to QQuant Master Servicer S.A which has been licensed by the Bank of Greece under Law 4354/2015.

The consideration of the transaction is approximately 50% of the portfolio's on balance-sheet amount (cut off date 30.6.2019) and has a marginal impact on NBG Group's capital (based on Q3 2019 CET 1 ratio).

Nat West Markets is acting as financial advisor while Watson Farley & Williams as external legal counsel to NBG.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Greece SA published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 12:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.
07:18aNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : PRESS RELEASE - National Bank of Greece - Sales of..
PU
11/26NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : Agreement between National Bank of Greece and Astr..
PU
11/21Eurobank, NBG report higher profits as they tackle bad loans
RE
11/21NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S A : 3Q19 Results Press Release
PU
11/21PRESS RELEASE NBG GROUP : 3Q19 results highlights
PU
11/18NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A. : quaterly earnings release
11/08Greek banks under investigation for collaboration - competition watchdog
RE
10/10EU clears Greek Hercules plan to cut $33 billion bad loans
RE
08/01NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE : sells its second unsecured non-performing loan portfol..
PU
07/29NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE : sells its first secured non-performing loan portfolio ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 615 M
EBIT 2019 764 M
Net income 2019 289 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,74x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 2 817 M
Chart NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.
Duration : Period :
National Bank of Greece S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 3,03  €
Last Close Price 3,08  €
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul K. Mylonas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Costas P. Michaelides Chairman
Nektarios Divaris Assistant General Manager-Operations
Christos Christodoulou Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Stratos Molyviatis Group Chief Information Officer & Assistant GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE S.A.180.00%3 103
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.34.70%412 919
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION35.84%299 987
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.77%288 038
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.64%227 582
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.31%206 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group