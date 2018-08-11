Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National Beverage Corp.    FIZZ

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. (FIZZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NATIONAL BEVERAGE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of National Beverage Corp. - FIZZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into National Beverage Corp. (NasdaqGS: FIZZ).

On June 26, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Company had “declined to provide” the SEC “with requested sales figures to clarify [National Beverage’s] sales claims,” in response to its January 2018 request. Then, on July 3, 2018, The Wall Street Journal issued a report focusing on accusations of unwanted touching or groping made by two private pilots against the Company’s chairman, chief executive and controlling shareholder, Nick A. Caporella, which was alleged to have occurred during more than 30 flights spanning 2014 to 2016. The charges resulted in lawsuits being filed by the pilots against Caporella and the Company, one of which was settled by the parties while the other remains pending. The Company has also been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which is pending.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether National Beverage’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to National Beverage’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of National Beverage shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fizz/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
04:51aNATIONAL BEVERAGE INVESTIGATION INIT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
08/07NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action La..
AC
08/06NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on..
AC
07/28Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Na..
PR
07/26NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. : IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announ..
AC
07/26NATIONAL BEVERAGE : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against National Bever..
PR
07/25ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Announces Upcoming Deadline in Securities Class Action
BU
07/25KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
07/24NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fis..
AQ
07/23FIZZ LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds National Beverage Corp. Investors of I..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/07Market Has Forgiven Stocks - Cramer's Mad Money (8/6/18) 
07/23NATIONAL BEVERAGE : Ignore The Noise 
07/09Meet Keurig Dr Pepper 
07/05National Beverage -3% as investors digest WSJ story 
07/05National Beverage Corp. disputes WSJ story on CEO's groping 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 104 M
EBIT 2019 237 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Finance 2019 284 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,14
P/E ratio 2020 24,05
EV / Sales 2019 4,27x
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
Capitalization 4 998 M
Chart NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Duration : Period :
National Beverage Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target -7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick A. Caporella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph G. Caporella President & Director
George R. Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Timothy C. Barker Executive Director-Strategic IT
Samuel C. Hathorn Independent Class I Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.14.02%4 998
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)1.02%196 272
COCA-COLA HBC13.97%12 863
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-11.16%12 275
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-9.14%11 890
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.6.45%11 271
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.