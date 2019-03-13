National Beverage : Adds Even More ‘Joy' to LaCroix!

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is proud to introduce Joy Bauer,
MS, RDN, one of the nation’s leading health authorities, as the national
dietitian representing LaCroix Sparkling Water.
“Joy is our ideal partner – she shares our passion and energy, and truly
emanates the healthy position of LaCroix. We have been speaking with Joy
over the past several months and are excited to begin a comprehensive
program that features Joy and her recipe creations on social media as
well as all other media outlets that promote both health and wellness,”
stated Company spokesperson, Grace A. Keene.
“My family and I have been drinking LaCroix for years. I’m so happy that
I can now play an active role in making this wonderful brand more
available to everyone!” Joy Bauer confirmed.
In addition to serving as a nationally recognized celebrity
nutritionist, Joy is a #1 New York Times best-selling author with
13 books under her belt. She is also a monthly columnist for Woman’s
Day magazine, and the official nutritionist for the New York City
Ballet. Passionate about delivering scientifically sound, realistic
information to millions of Americans, Joy has received countless awards
including the National Media Excellence Award from two of the most
esteemed organizations, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the
American Society of Nutrition Science.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005792/en/