National Beverage : Adds Even More ‘Joy' to LaCroix!

03/13/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is proud to introduce Joy Bauer, MS, RDN, one of the nation’s leading health authorities, as the national dietitian representing LaCroix Sparkling Water.

“Joy is our ideal partner – she shares our passion and energy, and truly emanates the healthy position of LaCroix. We have been speaking with Joy over the past several months and are excited to begin a comprehensive program that features Joy and her recipe creations on social media as well as all other media outlets that promote both health and wellness,” stated Company spokesperson, Grace A. Keene.

“My family and I have been drinking LaCroix for years. I’m so happy that I can now play an active role in making this wonderful brand more available to everyone!” Joy Bauer confirmed.

In addition to serving as a nationally recognized celebrity nutritionist, Joy is a #1 New York Times best-selling author with 13 books under her belt. She is also a monthly columnist for Woman’s Day magazine, and the official nutritionist for the New York City Ballet. Passionate about delivering scientifically sound, realistic information to millions of Americans, Joy has received countless awards including the National Media Excellence Award from two of the most esteemed organizations, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and the American Society of Nutrition Science.


© Business Wire 2019
