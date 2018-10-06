National Beverage : Affirms LaCroix is Natural

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) affirms that LaCroix sparkling
waters are comprised of natural ingredients. There are no synthetic
ingredients in LaCroix.
Allegations of a recent lawsuit have absolutely no merit and will be
proven false in short order. Attention to these charges is an enormous
disservice to those who drink and appreciate LaCroix sparkling water.
All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be
100% natural.
The lawsuit provides no support for its false statements about LaCroix’s
ingredients. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
considers “natural” on a food label to be truthful and non-misleading
when “nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives
regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added”. . . that
is true with all La Croix products.
Michael M. King, Esquire, Special Corporate Counsel for National
Beverage, stated, “National Beverage emphatically denies all allegations
contained in the lawsuit and negative press articles related to it.
There are neither sugars nor artificial ingredients contained in, nor
added to, our LaCroix products. All of our ingredients are certified as
natural.”
More information can be found at www.readthetruefacts.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005538/en/