National Beverage Corp. : Pawar Law Reminds of Important September 17, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action -FIZZ

08/13/2018 | 04:59pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) between July 17, 2014 and July 3, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important September 17, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for National Beverage investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the National Beverage class action, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/national-beverage-corp/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) National Beverage's sales claims and the supposed underlying "proprietary techniques" lacked a verifiable basis; (2) National Beverage's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Defendant Nick A. Caporella, engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2016; and (3) as a result, National Beverage's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 17, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to?http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/national-beverage-corp/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© Accesswire 2018
