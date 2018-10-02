National Beverage : Refutes Allegations

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) categorically denies all
allegations in a lawsuit filed today without basis in fact or law
regarding the natural composition of its LaCroix sparkling waters.
Natural flavors in LaCroix are derived from the natural essence oils
from the named fruit used in each of the flavors. There are no sugars or
artificial ingredients contained in, nor added to, those extracted
flavors.
All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be
100% natural.
The lawsuit provides no support for its false statements about LaCroix’s
ingredients. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
considers “natural” on a food label to be truthful and non-misleading
when “nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives
regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added.” All
LaCroix product labels include an ingredient statement indicating each
product contains carbonated water and natural flavors. National Beverage
stands by that ingredient statement and the fact that all the flavor
essences in LaCroix are natural.
The lawsuit and the companion release that was published this afternoon
were false, defamatory and intended to intentionally damage National
Beverage and its shareholders. National Beverage will vigorously seek
actual and punitive damages among other remedies from everyone involved
in the publication of these defamatory falsehoods.
