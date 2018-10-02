Log in
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. (FIZZ)
National Beverage : Refutes Allegations

10/02/2018 | 01:26am CEST

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) categorically denies all allegations in a lawsuit filed today without basis in fact or law regarding the natural composition of its LaCroix sparkling waters. Natural flavors in LaCroix are derived from the natural essence oils from the named fruit used in each of the flavors. There are no sugars or artificial ingredients contained in, nor added to, those extracted flavors.

All essences contained in LaCroix are certified by our suppliers to be 100% natural.

The lawsuit provides no support for its false statements about LaCroix’s ingredients. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers “natural” on a food label to be truthful and non-misleading when “nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added.” All LaCroix product labels include an ingredient statement indicating each product contains carbonated water and natural flavors. National Beverage stands by that ingredient statement and the fact that all the flavor essences in LaCroix are natural.

The lawsuit and the companion release that was published this afternoon were false, defamatory and intended to intentionally damage National Beverage and its shareholders. National Beverage will vigorously seek actual and punitive damages among other remedies from everyone involved in the publication of these defamatory falsehoods.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 090 M
EBIT 2019 226 M
Net income 2019 175 M
Finance 2019 340 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,21
P/E ratio 2020 27,38
EV / Sales 2019 4,68x
EV / Sales 2020 4,17x
Capitalization 5 437 M
Chart NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Duration : Period :
National Beverage Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 109 $
Spread / Average Target -7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick A. Caporella Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph G. Caporella President & Director
George R. Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Timothy C. Barker Executive Director-Strategic IT
Samuel C. Hathorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.19.68%5 327
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)0.68%195 677
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC48.27%32 094
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LTD-4.18%12 953
COCA-COLA HBC7.98%12 484
ARCA CONTINENTAL SAB DE CV-11.07%11 282
