National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for its third quarter, nine months and trailing twelve months ended January 26, 2019.

In thousands, except EPS: Net Sales Net Income EPS Periods Ended January 26, 2019 Three Months* $ 220,891 $ 24,809 $ .53 Nine Months 774,190 114,717 $ 2.46 Trailing Twelve Months 1,018,496 151,159 $ 3.24 Periods Ended January 27, 2018 Three Months** $ 227,477 $ 41,080 $ .88 Nine Months 731,428 113,332 $ 2.43 Trailing Twelve Months 943,494 142,493 $ 3.06 * The effective tax rate was 23% ** The effective tax rate was 10.9%

“We are truly sorry for these results stated above. Negligence nor mismanagement nor woeful acts of God were not the reasons – much of this was the result of injustice! Managing a brand is not so different from caring for someone who becomes handicapped. Brands do not see or hear, so they are at the mercy of their owners or care providers who must preserve the dignity and special character that the brand exemplifies. It is important that LaCroix’s true character is not devalued intentionally − in any way. National Beverage Corp. is and will remain the preeminent innovator that adds zest and authenticity to the ‘sparkling water’ phenomenon in North America,” stated Nick A. Caporella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“Additionally, gross margins were impacted by volume declines. Comparisons were further skewed by the adoption of the new tax act in the third quarter of the prior year, which included credits and rate reduction adjustments aggregating $11.3 million. Nothing herein mentioned has detracted from the ultimate value and future of our dynamic company.

There is no greater passion than the kind that creates the wonderful refreshment and contentment described as unique! No doubt, the sound and personality of the word LaCroix, coupled with the awesome experience of its essence and taste. . . is unique. One can be induced to purchase by cheapening price or giving away a product, but falling in love with a feeling of joy is the result of contentment. Just ask any LaCroix consumer . . . Would you trade away that LaLa feeling? ‘No way, they shout – We just love our LaCroix!’ I am positive they respond this way each and every time,” Caporella concluded.

Innovation should be new – but ours has the ‘essence’ to refresh and captivate with FIZZ + Fun

“Patriotism” – If Only We Could Bottle It!

National Beverage Corp. Consolidated Results for the Periods Ended January 26, 2019 and January 27, 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Jan. 26, 2019 Jan. 27, 2018 Jan. 26, 2019 Jan. 27, 2018 Net Sales $ 220,891 $ 227,477 $ 1,018,496 $ 943,494 Net Income $ 24,809 $ 41,080 $ 151,159 $ 142,493 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ .53 $ .88 $ 3.24 $ 3.06 Diluted $ .53 $ .88 $ 3.22 $ 3.04 Avg. Common Shares Outstanding Basic 46,638 46,603 46,624 46,589 Diluted 46,934 46,923 46,925 46,888

