National Beverage : “We Just Love Our LaCroix” Consumers Chant

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for its
third quarter, nine months and trailing twelve months ended January 26,
2019.
|
In thousands, except EPS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
EPS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Periods Ended January 26, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months*
|
|
|
$
|
220,891
|
|
|
$
|
24,809
|
|
|
$
|
.53
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
|
774,190
|
|
|
|
114,717
|
|
|
$
|
2.46
|
|
Trailing Twelve Months
|
|
|
|
1,018,496
|
|
|
|
151,159
|
|
|
$
|
3.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Periods Ended January 27, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months**
|
|
|
$
|
227,477
|
|
|
$
|
41,080
|
|
|
$
|
.88
|
|
Nine Months
|
|
|
|
731,428
|
|
|
|
113,332
|
|
|
$
|
2.43
|
|
Trailing Twelve Months
|
|
|
|
943,494
|
|
|
|
142,493
|
|
|
$
|
3.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The effective tax rate was 23%
|
** The effective tax rate was 10.9%
|
“We are truly sorry for these results stated above. Negligence nor
mismanagement nor woeful acts of God were not the reasons – much of this
was the result of injustice! Managing a brand is not so different from
caring for someone who becomes handicapped. Brands do not see or hear,
so they are at the mercy of their owners or care providers who must
preserve the dignity and special character that the brand exemplifies.
It is important that LaCroix’s true character is not devalued
intentionally − in any way. National Beverage Corp. is and will remain
the preeminent innovator that adds zest and authenticity to the
‘sparkling water’ phenomenon in North America,” stated Nick A.
Caporella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
“Additionally, gross margins were impacted by volume declines.
Comparisons were further skewed by the adoption of the new tax act in
the third quarter of the prior year, which included credits and rate
reduction adjustments aggregating $11.3 million. Nothing herein
mentioned has detracted from the ultimate value and future of our
dynamic company.
There is no greater passion than the kind that creates the wonderful
refreshment and contentment described as unique! No doubt, the sound and
personality of the word LaCroix, coupled with the awesome experience of
its essence and taste. . . is unique. One can be induced to purchase by
cheapening price or giving away a product, but falling in love with a
feeling of joy is the result of contentment. Just ask any LaCroix
consumer . . . Would you trade away that LaLa feeling? ‘No way,
they shout – We just love our LaCroix!’ I am positive they
respond this way each and every time,” Caporella concluded.
Innovation should be new – but ours has the ‘essence’ to refresh
and captivate with FIZZ + Fun
“Patriotism” – If Only We Could Bottle It!
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National Beverage Corp.
|
Consolidated Results for the Periods Ended
|
January 26, 2019 and January 27, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Jan. 26, 2019
|
|
|
Jan. 27, 2018
|
|
|
|
Jan. 26, 2019
|
|
|
Jan. 27, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
220,891
|
|
|
$
|
227,477
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,018,496
|
|
|
$
|
943,494
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
$
|
24,809
|
|
|
$
|
41,080
|
|
|
|
$
|
151,159
|
|
|
$
|
142,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings Per Common Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
.53
|
|
|
$
|
.88
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.24
|
|
|
$
|
3.06
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
.53
|
|
|
$
|
.88
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.22
|
|
|
$
|
3.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Avg. Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
46,638
|
|
|
|
46,603
|
|
|
|
|
46,624
|
|
|
|
46,589
|
Diluted
|
|
|
46,934
|
|
|
|
46,923
|
|
|
|
|
46,925
|
|
|
|
46,888
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other
factors described in the Company's Securities and Exchange
Commission filings which may cause actual results or achievements to
differ from the results or achievements expressed or implied by such
statements. The Company disclaims an obligation to update or
announce revisions to any forward-looking statements.
