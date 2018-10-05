Newman Ferrara LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of National Beverage Corp. - FIZZ

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an
investigation on behalf of shareholders of National Beverage Corp.
(“National Beverage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FIZZ) focusing on
potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors
(the “Board”).
National Beverage, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a
developer, manufacturer, and distributor of flavored soft drinks, and is
the fifth-largest soft drink distributor in the United States. Newman
Ferrara’s investigation is focusing on whether National Beverage’s
officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the
Company’s stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws
through its action or inaction regarding corporate mismanagement,
wrongdoing, or waste.
Current National Beverage stockholders seeking more information on this
matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorney Roger Sachar (rsachar@nfllp.com)
to discuss this investigation and their rights.
