News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Newman Ferrara LLP : Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of National Beverage Corp. - FIZZ

10/05/2018 | 08:53pm CEST

Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that the firm is conducting an investigation on behalf of shareholders of National Beverage Corp. (“National Beverage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FIZZ) focusing on potential breaches of fiduciary duty by the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

National Beverage, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of flavored soft drinks, and is the fifth-largest soft drink distributor in the United States. Newman Ferrara’s investigation is focusing on whether National Beverage’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws through its action or inaction regarding corporate mismanagement, wrongdoing, or waste.

Current National Beverage stockholders seeking more information on this matter are invited to contact Newman Ferrara attorney Roger Sachar (rsachar@nfllp.com) to discuss this investigation and their rights.

Newman Ferrara maintains a multifaceted practice based in New York City with attorneys specializing in complex commercial and multi-party litigation, securities fraud and shareholder litigation, consumer protection, civil rights, and real estate. For more information, please visit the firm website at www.nfllp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
