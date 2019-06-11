Log in
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP.

(FIZZ)
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into Securities Claims Against National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

06/11/2019

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating potential security claims on behalf of investors in National Beverage Corp. (“National Beverage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to determine if the company or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. Shareholders of National Beverage who lost money are encouraged to contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

On June 11, 2019, a former LaCroix executive filed a complaint in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Passaic County, alleging that the president of National Beverage planned to falsely state in April that its sparkling water cans were BPA-free. More specifically, that Joseph Caporella, “had decided to prematurely announce that LaCroix cans would be BPA-free going forward, months before the true production date, in order to drive positive buzz and awareness for the suffering brand.”

Following this news, the Company’s shares traded down during intraday trading over 9.5%.

What You Can Do

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your National Beverage investment, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com, or visit the National Beverage investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/national-beverage-corporation/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2019
