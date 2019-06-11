Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into Securities Claims Against National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder
and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating potential security
claims on behalf of investors in National Beverage Corp. (“National
Beverage” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to determine if the company or
certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.
Shareholders of National Beverage who lost money are encouraged to
contact a Scott+Scott attorney at (888) 398-9312 for more information.
On June 11, 2019, a former LaCroix executive filed a complaint in the
Superior Court of New Jersey, Passaic County, alleging that the
president of National Beverage planned to falsely state in April that
its sparkling water cans were BPA-free. More specifically, that Joseph
Caporella, “had decided to prematurely announce that LaCroix cans would
be BPA-free going forward, months before the true production date, in
order to drive positive buzz and awareness for the suffering brand.”
Following this news, the Company’s shares traded down during intraday
trading over 9.5%.
What You Can Do
If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your National Beverage
investment, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact
attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at jzimmerman@scott-scott.com,
or visit the National Beverage investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/national-beverage-corporation/.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities,
antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United
States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and
other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut,
California, and Ohio.
Attorney Advertising
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005988/en/