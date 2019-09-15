Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET  >  National Central Cooling Co PSC    TABREED   AEN000501017

NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO PSC

(TABREED)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Central Cooling PSC : Tabreed showcases its innovative technology and highlights the contribution of district cooling to sustainable development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 01:42am EDT

Tabreed Bahrain Hosts an Official Delegation from Bahrain Financial Harbour

18 August 2019, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Bahrain District Cooling Company B.S.C. 'Tabreed Bahrain,' a subsidiary of the National Central Cooling Company PJSC 'Tabreed,' hosted an official delegation from Bahrain Financial Harbour (BFH), representatives from the United Nations, developers and local media at its district cooling plant in Manama.

Dr. Afif AL Yafei, Executive Vice President of the Regional Asset Management, received the delegation and took them on a tour of Bahrain District Cooling Company's diplomatic area plant, which was commissioned in 2010 in line with the country's efforts to contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is the first district cooling plant in the region that utilizes seawater, and is significantly more efficient, reliable and sustainable as compared to conventional cooling systems.

The seawater system is comprised of a 1.5 kilometre intake line from the Manama Lagoon Area, a 1.4 kilometre outfall line to Bahrain Bay, a 14 kilometre closed loop chilled water distribution system, and an integrated central Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to monitor and optimize performance. The closed loop distribution system will enable multiple inter-connected district cooling plants to serve a connected load of 185,000 RT. Currently, the plant serves several major projects in Bahrain, including Bahrain Financial Harbour, World Trade Centre Tower, Reef Island, Moda Mall complex and Avenues Mall.

Bader Al Lamki, Tabreed's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'We are delighted to have had the opportunity to demonstrate, on the ground in Bahrain, our innovative technologies and the significant benefits of district cooling in terms of efficiency, reliability and sustainability. Since our inception in 1998, Tabreed has been supporting numerous clients and customers across the region not only meet their cooling requirements but achieve their sustainable development objectives as well. Cooling represents up to 70% of peak energy consumption and district cooling uses only half the energy compared to conventional cooling systems, resulting in tangible benefits for our customers and governments as we collectively work towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.'

Dr. Afif Al Yafei, Tabreed's Senior Vice President, Regional Asset Management said: 'Commissioned in 2010, Tabreed's Bahrain Plant is the first one of its kind in the region to operate using seawater, indicative of the advanced and innovative technology we have applied across our facilities. The plant serves a variety of customers from business centres to residential housing, delivering industry leading reliability, cost-efficiency, and a significant reduction in energy consumption.'

Tabreed Bahrain plays an important role in enabling its customer's achievement of their environmental and sustainability objectives, by significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption. Within the region in 2018, Tabreed contributed to saving 1.97 billion kilowatt/hours, preventing the release of 986,000 metric tonnes of CO2 - the equivalent of eliminating the emissions from 214,000 vehicles annually. Tabreed's operations in Bahrain alone were responsible for preventing the release of 24,500 metric tonnes of CO2, equivalent to eliminating the emissions from 5,000 vehicles annually.

Across the region, Tabreed is a partner of choice for organizations interested in benefiting from environmentally friendly district cooling solutions that support the region's achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. With 75 district cooling plants located throughout the region, Tabreed currently delivers over 1 million refrigeration tons to key developments including iconic infrastructure projects such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Dubai Metro, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island, Yas Island, and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Disclaimer

Tabreed - National Central Cooling Company PJSC published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 05:41:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING C
01:42aNATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed showcases its innovative technology and h..
PU
09/12NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed demonstrates commitment to enhancing ener..
PU
09/01NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed to Participate in World Energy Congress
PU
08/01NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed reports solid results for the first half ..
PU
06/13NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : ADPower names new managing director, CEO
AQ
06/13NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed announces Bader Al Lamki as new CEO
AQ
05/02NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed's Q1 2019 net profit increases 3 percent ..
AQ
05/02NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed net profit jumps 3pc in Q1
AQ
04/29NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed Signs First District Cooling Concession i..
AQ
04/25NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed ex-CEO named ADPower managing director
AQ
More news
Financials (AED)
Sales 2019 1 524 M
EBIT 2019 504 M
Net income 2019 414 M
Debt 2019 2 743 M
Yield 2019 5,65%
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 9,87x
EV / Sales2019 4,85x
EV / Sales2020 4,41x
Capitalization 4 644 M
Chart NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO PSC
Duration : Period :
National Central Cooling Co PSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,31  AED
Last Close Price 1,71  AED
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jasim Husain Thabet Chief Executive Officer
Khaled Abdulla Juma Al-Qubaisi Chairman
Jean-Francois Chartrain Chief Operating Officer
Stephen John Ridlington Chief Financial Officer
Adai Masoud Al-Zarrai Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO PSC-1.16%1 264
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY33.55%21 899
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD8.27%13 572
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT20.58%13 266
AQUA AMERICA INC27.43%9 401
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP61.94%8 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group