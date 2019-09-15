National Central Cooling PSC : Tabreed showcases its innovative technology and highlights the contribution of district cooling to sustainable development

Tabreed Bahrain Hosts an Official Delegation from Bahrain Financial Harbour

18 August 2019, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Bahrain District Cooling Company B.S.C. 'Tabreed Bahrain,' a subsidiary of the National Central Cooling Company PJSC 'Tabreed,' hosted an official delegation from Bahrain Financial Harbour (BFH), representatives from the United Nations, developers and local media at its district cooling plant in Manama.

Dr. Afif AL Yafei, Executive Vice President of the Regional Asset Management, received the delegation and took them on a tour of Bahrain District Cooling Company's diplomatic area plant, which was commissioned in 2010 in line with the country's efforts to contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is the first district cooling plant in the region that utilizes seawater, and is significantly more efficient, reliable and sustainable as compared to conventional cooling systems.

The seawater system is comprised of a 1.5 kilometre intake line from the Manama Lagoon Area, a 1.4 kilometre outfall line to Bahrain Bay, a 14 kilometre closed loop chilled water distribution system, and an integrated central Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system to monitor and optimize performance. The closed loop distribution system will enable multiple inter-connected district cooling plants to serve a connected load of 185,000 RT. Currently, the plant serves several major projects in Bahrain, including Bahrain Financial Harbour, World Trade Centre Tower, Reef Island, Moda Mall complex and Avenues Mall.

Bader Al Lamki, Tabreed's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'We are delighted to have had the opportunity to demonstrate, on the ground in Bahrain, our innovative technologies and the significant benefits of district cooling in terms of efficiency, reliability and sustainability. Since our inception in 1998, Tabreed has been supporting numerous clients and customers across the region not only meet their cooling requirements but achieve their sustainable development objectives as well. Cooling represents up to 70% of peak energy consumption and district cooling uses only half the energy compared to conventional cooling systems, resulting in tangible benefits for our customers and governments as we collectively work towards achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.'

Dr. Afif Al Yafei, Tabreed's Senior Vice President, Regional Asset Management said: 'Commissioned in 2010, Tabreed's Bahrain Plant is the first one of its kind in the region to operate using seawater, indicative of the advanced and innovative technology we have applied across our facilities. The plant serves a variety of customers from business centres to residential housing, delivering industry leading reliability, cost-efficiency, and a significant reduction in energy consumption.'

Tabreed Bahrain plays an important role in enabling its customer's achievement of their environmental and sustainability objectives, by significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption. Within the region in 2018, Tabreed contributed to saving 1.97 billion kilowatt/hours, preventing the release of 986,000 metric tonnes of CO2 - the equivalent of eliminating the emissions from 214,000 vehicles annually. Tabreed's operations in Bahrain alone were responsible for preventing the release of 24,500 metric tonnes of CO2, equivalent to eliminating the emissions from 5,000 vehicles annually.

Across the region, Tabreed is a partner of choice for organizations interested in benefiting from environmentally friendly district cooling solutions that support the region's achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. With 75 district cooling plants located throughout the region, Tabreed currently delivers over 1 million refrigeration tons to key developments including iconic infrastructure projects such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Dubai Metro, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island, Yas Island, and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.