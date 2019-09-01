National Central Cooling PSC : Tabreed to Participate in World Energy Congress

Highlighting its support in developing energy efficient communities

28 August 2019, Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Central Cooling Company PJSC 'Tabreed,' will participate in the 24th edition of the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the congress is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from the 9th to the 12th of September, 2019.

At the congress, Tabreed will demonstrate the numerous benefits of energy efficient and low-cost district cooling systems. It will also highlight the role in supporting regional countries in sustainable development, as well as showcasing a variety of its projects, initiatives and solutions. Through its participation, Tabreed also looks forward to establishing new partnerships with global players in the industry.

Tabreed's participation comes at a time when cooling is responsible for up to 70% of electricity consumption during peak hours across the region, and global demand for cooling services is set to rise three fold over the next three decades, according to 'Cooling our World' study by Strategy& Middle East. District cooling systems represent a unique and beneficial solution to meeting such demands, as they cut energy consumption by half as compared to traditional cooling systems.

Bader Al Lamki, Tabreed's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'By integrating advanced technology and the latest innovations in district cooling into its solutions, Tabreed supports the development of energy efficient communities, achieving regional energy strategies in terms of efficiency and reduced costs, while meeting sustainable development goals and objectives. Within the region in 2018, Tabreed contributed to saving 1.97 billion kilowatt/hours, preventing the release of 986,000 metric tons of CO2. This is what we hope to highlight during the World Energy Congress, one of the biggest and most influential gatherings of international experts within the energy sector.'

'We are also looking forward to meeting with industry experts at the congress, to discuss the energy sector's most pressing challenges and highlight our extensive expertise in district cooling, now spanning more than 20 years. Tabreed is proud to provide cooling solutions to major projects across the region, and particularly within the UAE,' added Al Lamki.

Across the region, Tabreed is a partner of choice for organizations interested in benefiting from environmentally friendly district cooling solutions that support the region's achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. With 75 district cooling plants located throughout the region, Tabreed currently delivers over 1 million refrigeration tons to key developments including iconic infrastructure projects such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Dubai Metro, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island, Yas Island, and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tabreed's pavilion is located within the Mubadala platform H5-140, Atrium Hall.