Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET  >  National Central Cooling Co PSC    TABREED   AEN000501017

NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO PSC

(TABREED)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Central Cooling PSC : Tabreed to Participate in World Energy Congress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Highlighting its support in developing energy efficient communities

28 August 2019, Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Central Cooling Company PJSC 'Tabreed,' will participate in the 24th edition of the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, the congress is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from the 9th to the 12th of September, 2019.

At the congress, Tabreed will demonstrate the numerous benefits of energy efficient and low-cost district cooling systems. It will also highlight the role in supporting regional countries in sustainable development, as well as showcasing a variety of its projects, initiatives and solutions. Through its participation, Tabreed also looks forward to establishing new partnerships with global players in the industry.

Tabreed's participation comes at a time when cooling is responsible for up to 70% of electricity consumption during peak hours across the region, and global demand for cooling services is set to rise three fold over the next three decades, according to 'Cooling our World' study by Strategy& Middle East. District cooling systems represent a unique and beneficial solution to meeting such demands, as they cut energy consumption by half as compared to traditional cooling systems.

Bader Al Lamki, Tabreed's Chief Executive Officer, said: 'By integrating advanced technology and the latest innovations in district cooling into its solutions, Tabreed supports the development of energy efficient communities, achieving regional energy strategies in terms of efficiency and reduced costs, while meeting sustainable development goals and objectives. Within the region in 2018, Tabreed contributed to saving 1.97 billion kilowatt/hours, preventing the release of 986,000 metric tons of CO2. This is what we hope to highlight during the World Energy Congress, one of the biggest and most influential gatherings of international experts within the energy sector.'

'We are also looking forward to meeting with industry experts at the congress, to discuss the energy sector's most pressing challenges and highlight our extensive expertise in district cooling, now spanning more than 20 years. Tabreed is proud to provide cooling solutions to major projects across the region, and particularly within the UAE,' added Al Lamki.

Across the region, Tabreed is a partner of choice for organizations interested in benefiting from environmentally friendly district cooling solutions that support the region's achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. With 75 district cooling plants located throughout the region, Tabreed currently delivers over 1 million refrigeration tons to key developments including iconic infrastructure projects such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Dubai Metro, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Island, Yas Island, and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Mecca, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tabreed's pavilion is located within the Mubadala platform H5-140, Atrium Hall.

Disclaimer

Tabreed - National Central Cooling Company PJSC published this content on 01 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2019 12:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING C
08:32aNATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed to Participate in World Energy Congress
PU
08/01NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed reports solid results for the first half ..
PU
06/13NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : ADPower names new managing director, CEO
AQ
06/13NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed announces Bader Al Lamki as new CEO
AQ
05/02NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed's Q1 2019 net profit increases 3 percent ..
AQ
05/02NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed net profit jumps 3pc in Q1
AQ
04/29NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed Signs First District Cooling Concession i..
AQ
04/25NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed ex-CEO named ADPower managing director
AQ
04/24NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : Tabreed appoints Bader Saeed Al Lamki as new CEO
AQ
04/19NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING PSC : UAE's Tabreed announces appointment of new CEO
AQ
More news
Financials (AED)
Sales 2019 1 524 M
EBIT 2019 504 M
Net income 2019 414 M
Debt 2019 2 743 M
Yield 2019 5,62%
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
P/E ratio 2020 9,92x
EV / Sales2019 4,87x
EV / Sales2020 4,43x
Capitalization 4 671 M
Chart NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO PSC
Duration : Period :
National Central Cooling Co PSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,31  AED
Last Close Price 1,72  AED
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jasim Husain Thabet Chief Executive Officer
Khaled Abdulla Juma Al-Qubaisi Chairman
Jean-Francois Chartrain Chief Operating Officer
Stephen John Ridlington Chief Financial Officer
Adai Masoud Al-Zarrai Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL CENTRAL COOLING CO PSC-0.58%1 272
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY40.27%23 001
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD10.13%13 780
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT21.14%13 236
AQUA AMERICA INC29.54%9 557
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP62.54%8 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group