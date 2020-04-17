National CineMedia, Inc. : Announces Change in Location of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (the “Company”) announced today that it will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual meeting format only due to the public health impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to support the health and well-being of our employees, stockholders and community. The Company previously distributed to its stockholders of record as of March 2, 2020 a Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders under the “Notice and Access” method approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders was scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Mountain Time, at NCM Headquarters, 6300 South Syracuse Way, Suite 300, Centennial, Colorado 80111.

Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. To access the virtual meeting please click the following link: www.meetingcenter.io/247597223. To login to the virtual meeting a stockholder must be a stockholder as of the record date, March 2, 2020, and will be required to have a control number and password. The password for the meeting is NCMI2020.

Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. For registered stockholders, the control number can be found on their proxy card or notice, or email previously received.

If stockholders hold their shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, they must register in advance to attend the Annual Meeting. To register a stockholder must submit proof of their proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting their National CineMedia, Inc. holdings along with their name and email address to Computershare. Requests for registration must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 23, 2020. Stockholders will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of their registration.

Requests for registration should be directed to Computershare at the following address and should include an email from a stockholders’ broker or attach an image of their legal proxy: legalproxy@computershare.com

Please note that the proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote their shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 21,200 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

