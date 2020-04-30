National CineMedia, Inc. : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Log in
04/30/2020 | 09:24pm EDT

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 48.0% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., plans to release its fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 to be followed by a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9716 or for international participants (201) 493-6779. Participants should register at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, May 19, 2020 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 13702125. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie preshow is presented exclusively in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 21,200 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 243 M
EBIT 2020 35,8 M
Net income 2020 1,40 M
Debt 2020 870 M
Yield 2020 23,0%
P/E ratio 2020 165x
P/E ratio 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales2020 4,66x
EV / Sales2021 2,46x
Capitalization 263 M
Chart NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
National CineMedia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,63  $
Last Close Price 3,30  $
Spread / Highest target 203%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. Lesinski Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clifford E. Marks President
Mark B. Segall Chairman
David R. Haas Independent Director
Lee Roy Mitchell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.-52.40%276
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.21%9 669
DENTSU GROUP INC.2.15%5 472
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%437
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED33.54%301
NASMEDIA CO LTD--.--%202
