National CineMedia, Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 48.6% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the operator of the largest cinema advertising network reaching movie audiences in North America, plans to release its fiscal second quarter 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5, 2019 to be followed by a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9716 or for international participants (201) 493-6779. Participants should register at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, August 19, 2019 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 13693038. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia is America’s Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. According to Nielsen, more than 750 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM’s Noovie in 58 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group. NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,900 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 187 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. owns a 48.6% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.

