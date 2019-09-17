Log in
National CineMedia, Inc. : to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Amendments to the Amended and Restated Exhibitor Service Agreements with Regal and Cinemark

0
09/17/2019 | 08:36am EDT

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 48.6% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the connector between brands and movie audiences, announced that it will hold the following conference call:

  • Conference call to discuss entering into amendments to the Amended and Restated Exhibitor Services Agreements with Regal and Cinemark, which grant NCM access to post-showtime advertising inventory in their theaters, to be held at 9:00 AM ET on September 17, 2019. The Company’s CEO, Tom Lesinski, President, Cliff Marks, and CFO, Katie Scherping, will be presenting.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9716 or for international participants (201) 493-6779. Participants should register at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, October 1, 2019 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 13694669. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section.

A link to live audio webcasts, where applicable, and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ncm.com.

A Current Report on Form 8-K relating to the amendments to the Amended and Restated Exhibitor Services Agreements with Regal and Cinemark was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on its website at www.sec.gov.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. According to Nielsen, more than 750 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM’s Noovie pre-show in 58 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 21,000 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 188 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.6% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.


© Business Wire 2019
