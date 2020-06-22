National CineMedia, Inc :. to Participate in Goldman Sachs Fifth Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

Log in
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.

(NCMI)
06/22/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 48.0% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conference:

  • Goldman Sachs 2020 Fifth Annual Leveraged Finance Conference to be held virtually on June 25, 2020. The Company’s CEO, Tom Lesinski, and SVP Finance, Ted Watson, will be presenting at 11:25 AM EDT on June 25, and will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The link to the live audio webcast and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ncm.com.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 21,000 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
