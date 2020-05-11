Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National CineMedia, Inc.    NCMI

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.

(NCMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National CineMedia, Inc. : to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2020 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 06:35pm EDT

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 48.0% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conference:

  • J.P. Morgan 2020 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference to be held virtually on May 13, 2020. The Company’s CEO, Tom Lesinski, will be presenting at 4:00 PM EDT on May 13, and will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

The following is the direct link to the live webcast: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc20/sessions/31344-national-cinemedia-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Additionally, the link to the live audio webcast and copies of any related presentation materials will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.ncm.com.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 21,000 screens in over 1,700 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
06:35pNATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2020 Global Technology,..
BU
05/05NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05NATIONAL CINEMEDIA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/05NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Reports Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2020
BU
05/01NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission..
AQ
04/30NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Con..
BU
04/17NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Announces Change in Location of the Annual Meeting of..
BU
04/02NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued..
AQ
03/04NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 213 M
EBIT 2020 16,9 M
Net income 2020 -16,3 M
Debt 2020 977 M
Yield 2020 12,7%
P/E ratio 2020 -15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,75x
EV / Sales2021 3,20x
Capitalization 246 M
Chart NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Duration : Period :
National CineMedia, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,50  $
Last Close Price 3,16  $
Spread / Highest target 89,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas F. Lesinski Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Clifford E. Marks President
Mark B. Segall Chairman
Lee Roy Mitchell Director
Lawrence A. Goodman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC.-56.24%249
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.60%10 203
DENTSU GROUP INC.2.52%5 772
ECHO MARKETING CO LTD--.--%455
ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LIMITED47.21%333
DUIBA GROUP LIMITED-0.54%260
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group